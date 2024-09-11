Major funding for Park Centre in Burgess Hill

A major project to reopen a youth centre in Burgess Hill has benefitted from nearly £9,900 from the London Gatwick Foundation Fund.

Money will go towards paying for the staff costs of a community development officer at the Park Centre when this historic building is brought back into use.

Many adults in the town will have grown up going to youth clubs at the Park Centre and the community is excited about the doors reopening.

Karen Taylor, chairperson Park Centre Burgess Hill, said: “It is fantastic news that we have been awarded these funds for our project.

From left: Karen Taylor (Chair), Calley Bryson, Pauline Southam (Building Team).

“Being able to employ a community development officer will really drive us forward to work with organisations that will make Park Centre the central hub for local support.”

The Park Centre in Burgess Hill was originally called The St John’s Institute and was built in 1872, when it was used for concerts, major events and religious and political meetings. It was gifted to the town by 19th century artist and philanthropist Emily Temple.

However, the Park Centre, which was being used as a youth centre, closed two years ago, when West Sussex County Council, as sole corporate trustee, decided to advertise the property as a community asset transfer opportunity.

A group of people and charities, supported by Burgess Hill Town Council, have established a new Charitable Incorporated Organisation to take on and run the property as a youth and community centre for the benefit of the town.

It will eventually reopen as a community hub with cultural, arts and sports, as well as a safe space for young people to socialise and seek support.

The group is currently expecting the county council to formally transfer the building to it and it will then engage with the local community about the plans.

The group will also raise further funds for the refurbishment and reopening of the building as a youth and community centre, which could cost a maximum of £3m to deliver.

Karen, who also runs The Escape Youth Club in Burgess Hill, which was previously based at the Park Centre, added: “Youth mental health services currently have a 12-18 month waiting list, local young carer groups are out of town or limited and many of the youth clubs are run from schools where children may not feel comfortable attending, especially if they are having a tough time at school.

“We aim to provide a safe space where young people feel safe to talk and find the support they need, to meet their friends and make new ones and hang out without being perceived as a nuisance.

“Everyone was sad to see such an amazing building close and reopening it again will bring much excitement and happiness to residents.”

The groupwill work with Orchard House Youth Club which supports young people with disabilities and will also engage with the nearby school for children with a diagnosis of autism, to ensure they can make use of the building, along with other community groups.

The plan is to open Park Centre in sections enabling use of the building as early as possible. The group also hopes to reduce costs with the support of local businesses and volunteers.

Park Centre was just one of the community groups to receive funding from the second round of the London Gatwick Foundation Fund of 2024.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager at London Gatwick, said: “The community effort to turn Park Centre back into a youth centre for the benefit of Burgess Hill is an inspiration to us all.

“We are so excited to be able to provide funding for a community development officer as part of this important project and we look forward to the day when it reopens again.

“We love making a difference to our local community through the London Gatwick Foundation Fund, which has helped hundreds of good causes over the years, and we urge other community groups to get in touch so we can help them too.”

Each year there are three rounds of grants, totalling £100,000, which are made available to beneficiaries in Sussex, across the area of benefit which covers Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex and Wealden.

The London Gatwick Foundation Fund was set up in 2016 to award funding to local groups that work to fight social isolation and tackle disadvantage, raise aspirations and develop skills, improve health and wellbeing, and support children and young people.

The London Gatwick Foundation Fund is managed on behalf of London Gatwick in Sussex by the Sussex Community Foundation.

To apply for funding from the Gatwick Foundation Fund in Sussex, please go to: https://sussexgiving.org.uk/

To find out more about Park Centre visit: https://parkcentre.org.uk and to donate to its crowdfunder visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/parkcentreburgesshill*