Major play investment in Newhaven welcomed at Bank Holiday opening

Two new play areas have been added to a popular East Sussex visitor attraction in time for the Early May Bank Holiday weekend and have proved hugely popular.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 09:56 BST
A £100,000 investment at Paradise Park in Newhaven sees the opening of an outdoor climbing frame and jumping pillow, ready for the tourist season and the thousands of visitors to the Avis Road site each year.

The Tate family-run attraction comprises a Planet Earth Museum, Heritage Trail and Gardens as well as extensive indoor and outdoor play.

As site director Darren Clift explained, the family’s ethos is to reinvest and improve the business, and this is a prime example of this.

Among the first to try out the new play zones were local children Isaac and Apolline from Seaford.

“We love to keep the site moving forwards and relevant for the next generation of visitors, and these new play areas are a fantastic addition”.

The visitor attraction caters for all ages with a variety of features designed to keep all generations of the family entertained. The play area investment is part of a wider improvement programme that has been underway at Paradise Park since 2021.

