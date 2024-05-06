Major play investment in Newhaven welcomed at Bank Holiday opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £100,000 investment at Paradise Park in Newhaven sees the opening of an outdoor climbing frame and jumping pillow, ready for the tourist season and the thousands of visitors to the Avis Road site each year.

The Tate family-run attraction comprises a Planet Earth Museum, Heritage Trail and Gardens as well as extensive indoor and outdoor play.

As site director Darren Clift explained, the family’s ethos is to reinvest and improve the business, and this is a prime example of this.

Among the first to try out the new play zones were local children Isaac and Apolline from Seaford.

“We love to keep the site moving forwards and relevant for the next generation of visitors, and these new play areas are a fantastic addition”.