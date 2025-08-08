Major project to restore site for birds near Pagham Harbour

Work on Sidlesham Ferry Pool and Field is scheduled to commence this month. The site, near Pagham Harbour, was an iconic place for birding as one of the county’s best places to see breeding, wintering, passage and roosting birds at close quarters. In recent years the habitat has declined, and plans are afoot to improve things.

Funding has now been secured for c£190k investment in the 17ha site. The National Lottery Heritage fund is supporting it with £108,000 and other sources are £35,000 from Countryside Stewardship payments, £30,000 from the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and a £5000 donation from Friends of Chichester Harbour.

This means the project can start almost immediately, aligning with the long-term vision for the area. The project will involve extensive earth works and the installation of anti-predator fencing. The finished project will result in a vastly improved habitat, including more muddy areas around Ferry Pool and the ditch network in Ferry Field to establish a wider area for birds to feed for invertebrates. Saline and fresh water will be separated to improve the potential of the fresh water grazing marsh and a fish friendly solar pump will be installed to manage water levels. Installing a 1.9km anti-predator fence will provide protection for ground nesting birds and their eggs against foxes. Lapwings, Redshanks and Avocets are especially likely to benefit from this.

SOS have had a long association with this site which is owned by the Sussex Wildlife Trust and managed by the RSPB. Its early members may have been part of the work party that constructed the original hide that overlooked the pool in the mid-1960s. In the late 1970s or early 1980s a £5,000 grant from SOS secured the purchase of the field by providing funding to Sussex Wildlife Trust. In 2017 a splendid new hide was constructed partly funded through a £20k grant from SOS.