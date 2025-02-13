Mak 10’s livestream with AudioActive has hit the mainstream, with local legends and surprise guest Donae’o making an appearance

From global MCs well established in their field, to local aspiring rappers spitting bars to an enraptured audience, AudioActive’s latest seafront cypher event with Mak 10 was a resounding success.

It’s the sign that we’ve got a good night ahead of us when the room is packed at half an hour before the event kicks off, and AudioActive’s seafront cypher with legendary DJ and producer Mak 10 offered just that. With an abundance of energy emanating from the lofty heights of Brighton seafront’s often favoured venue, The Fortune of War, the award-winning Sussex music not-for-profit had drawn a lively crowd of established rappers and young people alike, all vying for a peek at the decks where it was all kicking off.

With billed artists including the inimitable Bobbie Johnson, Boudicca, and legendary Phonetic, the crowd were also blessed with the bars of Marshall Mandiangu, Vitamin G, and Hatter amongst others, all well-respected mentors with AudioActive and musicians in their own right. Following emerging artists including JJM, Flip The Skrypt, Adam Zanotti, and Sam Asiedu, the audience were all blown away by the talent found on the south coast, with an unrelenting stream of applause and shouts from the otherside of the decks.

Before too long, some pretty big names were placed centre stage, with The Heartless Crew’s very own Mighty Moe taking to the mic, alongside the iconic Maxwell D bringing big energy to the packed room. Ever the organisation to deliver a surprise, the highly acclaimed Donae’o made a coveted appearance, playing his latest track with Mak 10 “Big ManTing” and other undeniable hits including his 2020 single “Blessed” which has reached over 18 million streams on Spotify alone. Echoes of “party hard” were heard from outside the venue, with Mak 10 wheeling up the track four times to please an audience desperate for more.

Mak 10 X AudioActive cypher at The Fortune of War

Spilling out onto the seafront from early doors, this event was a gesture towards authentic community engagement built from the grassroots up, with young and up-and-coming artists standing arm-to-arm with well-established legends, both sharing the mic to spit words over beats, with DJ Mak 10 at the helm.

Learn more about AudioActive: audioactive.org.uk