Make a Musical session in St Leonards

Make your own mini musical with Andy Mersh. We will be exploring the incredible story of the 17th Century artist and naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian who changed the way we think about insects. So get ready for some creepy fun.

Location: Contemporary Music School, St Leonards-on-sea

Age group: 8 - 16 years

Available tickets:

Free Ticket Free· Donation Ticket £10 per session

Date: Monday 7th Apr, 10:00 - 14:00

We will write songs, create and perform a story. Suitable for all abilities from the very shy to extrovert because songwriting is a collaborative process, so everyone's ideas and musical talent will be included to help create songs. Maybe you can hold a guitar rift while others find the words; keep a beat; create some special effects or dance routine? There is so much to create a song. With Andy's excellent guidance, you will develop two or three songs, some drama and choreography to create your own mini show, which we will record for family and friends.The 2 days will be full of relaxed learning, fun and craziness.

Hastings Thrives is an inclusion charity. This course is funded by the Post Code Lottery for neurodiverse young people, those on benefit-related free school meals and other criteria, such as child carer. Paid tickets are available for those who don't fall into these categories, however this is voluntary, so.if you are low waged and can not afford the make a donation, please select the free ticket.