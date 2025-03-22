Make a perfumed treat for your mum on Mother's Day

Join us at Alexandra Park Greenhouse in Hastings on Sunday, March 30, for a workshop to celebrate Mothers' Day, hosted by Doorstep Herbs.

Using rose-infused oil, you will learn how to create a nourishing balm—perfect as a thoughtful gift or a treat for yourself. This hands-on session is a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with your mum or daughter while exploring natural ingredients and crafting something unique together.

The workshop at the greenhouse off St Helens Road runs from 10.00am to 11.00am.

No experience required. Tickets cost £25 each and booking is essential via Eventbrite.