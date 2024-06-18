Make a splash at the very first Rockinghorse Relay overnight swim at Sea Lanes Brighton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Rockinghorse swim event is giving swimmers the chance to take part in an overnight swim at Sea Lanes on Brighton seafront.

As part of their campaign to fundraise for a new Wellbeing Service, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity are organising a brand-new charity swimming event on July 18.

They are asking supporters to sign up to do a sponsored one-hour swim at the wonderful Sea Lanes, the fabulous open air swimming centre on Maderia Drive in Brighton.

But what makes this event even more special is the fact that it’s taking place from 7pm to 7am so swimmers get the opportunity to swim overnight, not something usually available as the pool normally shuts at 9.30pm.

Rockinghorse Swim Relay.

''We are incredibly excited to introduce the Rockinghorse Relay swimming event,'' said Supporter Engagement Management at Rockinghorse, Emma Henderson.

''Swimming at night is a truly magical experience, and this event will not only highlight the importance of fitness and community but also support our mission to enhance the wellbeing of children in our local area. We invite everyone to join us for a night of swimming, fun, and fundraising.''

Rockinghorse are asking swimmers taking part to raise a minimum £100, which could fund a six-week sea swimming course for a young person managing a long-term health condition.

Going through a painful medical procedure, spending a long time in hospital, or learning how to manage the impact of a long-term health diagnosis can be really difficult for a child or young person, not just on their physical health but also their mental health and wellbeing.

Rockinghorse Swim Relay at Sea Lanes Brighton

As a way to support this, Rockinghorse fund projects like sea swimming, woodland wellbeing days, art therapy, and counselling services that help to reduce stress levels, contributing to a more positive mental state, which can, in turn, positively influence the body’s ability to heal and respond to medical treatments.

Supporting a patient’s wellbeing is an incredibly important part of healthcare and actively impacts on the health outcomes of children and young people.

''We are so grateful for the support of our community, who make events like this possible,'' added Emma. ''The Rockinghorse Relay is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, enjoy a unique swimming experience, and be part of an event making waves for wellbeing across Sussex.''

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Rockinghorse Children's Charity, helping to fund essential wellbeing services for children being cared for at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

Registration for the Rockinghorse Relay Swimming Event is now open, and swimmers are encouraged to sign up early to secure their ideal spots during the 12-hour session. The registration fee is £25 per person, with a suggested fundraising target of £100.