Make a splash for hospice fundraiser in Eastbourne

Swimmers are being asked to make a splash for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne by taking part in its Swim the Distance fundraising challenge.

Throughout March, people are encouraged to swim between 5km and 56km to raise money for the hospice.

James Sneath was the first person to sign up. “As part of my new year's resolution, I decided to take up swimming again for fitness reasons,” he said. “Then, when I found out about the St Wilfrid’s Swim the Distance challenge, I was keen to sign up. The hospice does so much for so many people in Eastbourne and beyond, that I thought it would be a great incentive to swim and raise money.

“My training has started slowly but I'm building up all the time. I'm currently swimming three times a week and plan to increase in the run-up to the challenge. My aim is to swim at least 5km across the month, but may do more if it goes well,” James added.

James Sneath is taking part in Swim the Distance

There are four set distances to choose from: 5km, the length of the River Cuckmere; 15km, the length of Lake Windemere; 34km, the distance of the English Channel; or 56km, the length of the Antarctic Sound. Alternatively, participants can set their own distance.

Events Manager at St Wilfrid’s, Beth Hillier, said: “This is the third time Swim the Distance has taken place and it’s become a firm favourite in our events calendar. It is the ideal challenge for anyone wanting to keep fit while raising vital funds for local hospice care.

“Find a pool, grab your goggles, get sponsored and jump in. You could even brave the great outdoors and take on all, or some, of your challenge in the sea. Whatever distance you choose to take on, with every length you swim, you will be raising money to provide hospice care for patients and their families, at a time when it is needed most. And our Fundraising Team will support you all the way.”

Signing up for the event is free, and participants will be asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £121 to fund a nurse for a day. Fundraisers who reach set milestones will receive St Wilfrid’s branded items. Raising £30 earns a swimming cap, £60 a t-shirt, and anyone reaching £500 will be given a hoodie.

For more information, visit stwhospice.org/swim, call 01323 434241 or email [email protected].

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.