Make friends while practicing English – join the Language Café

By Catalina Gheorghe
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Boost your confidence, improve your English, and have fun at the Language Café!placeholder image
Boost your confidence, improve your English, and have fun at the Language Café!
Looking to practice your English, meet new people, and feel more connected to your community? Our Language Café is a friendly, welcoming space where everyone can chat, learn, and share experiences. Whether you’re a beginner or just want to improve your confidence in speaking, this is the perfect place to make friends and enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment.

At the Language Café, everyone is welcome! It’s a relaxed, friendly space where you can practice English, build confidence, and improve your communication skills. Whether you’re a beginner or just want to get more comfortable speaking, our café gives you the chance to learn through conversation, games, and fun activities.

It’s also a place to make new friends, connect with your community, and feel supported while developing your language skills. Sessions are informal, welcoming, and a great way to grow both your English and your confidence.

Come along, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, and leave with new words, new friends, and a boost of confidence!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice