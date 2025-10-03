Make friends while practicing English – join the Language Café
At the Language Café, everyone is welcome! It’s a relaxed, friendly space where you can practice English, build confidence, and improve your communication skills. Whether you’re a beginner or just want to get more comfortable speaking, our café gives you the chance to learn through conversation, games, and fun activities.
It’s also a place to make new friends, connect with your community, and feel supported while developing your language skills. Sessions are informal, welcoming, and a great way to grow both your English and your confidence.
Come along, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, and leave with new words, new friends, and a boost of confidence!