Make sure your Hallowe'en costume is safe

My kids are so excited about dressing up for Hallowe'en this year, but I’ve been hearing about awful accidents involving costumes catching fire.

I didn’t realise these products could be so flammable and now I’m really worried in case something happens. I don’t want to stop my kids having fun, so is there anything I can do to make sure any costumes I buy are fire-safe?

Stories of Halloween costumes catching fire may sound a bit extreme, but some of these products do come with higher fire risks than you’d expect. So, it’s important to know what you should look out for to avoid any accidents as we head into the spooky season.

The reason these costumes can be such a fire hazard is that many are classified as toys, meaning they aren’t subject to the same fire safety standards as regular clothing.

Lewes District Citizens Advice: Helping people find a way forward/

You don’t need to scare them out of dressing up, though. Rest assured that there are some safe options out there. Citizens Advice recommends taking these steps to ensure your children’s safety when buying costumes:

Source your costumes from reputable retailers. If you’re not familiar with the shop you’re considering buying from, have a look at online reviews first - or play it safe and stick to well-known brands.

Make sure the product has safety instructions. You should be looking out for a UKCA or CE marking and the manufacturer’s name - the UKCA marking is the UK's post- Brexit equivalent of the CE certification, both of which indicate compliance with safety regulations.

Check if there have been any product recalls - if a product has been recalled, this could've been because it’s not safe. You’ll need to look at the Office for Product Safety and Standards list, which you can find by searching ‘product safety recalls’ online.

If you’re thinking of making your own costumes, bear in mind that homemade fancy dress may also come with risks. Avoid using materials not intended for clothing like loosely woven fabrics, and check that the materials you’re using are flame-resistant. To really play it fire-safe at Hallowe'en, you can always avoid candles altogether. You can easily achieve that warm orange glow of a carved pumpkin or create a spooky atmosphere at a party using LED lights instead. If you’d like more advice, or want to report something to Trading Standards, contact the Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7892 - lines are open Tuesday - Thursday 10am-3pm via our website www.lewesdistrictca.org.uk or by email [email protected]