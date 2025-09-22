‘Make your Christmas rewards count’ urge business leaders - support local with a Brighton Gift Card

Organisations are being encouraged to choose local gift cards for rewards, support and incentives - with an estimated economic impact of over £9m for Brighton.

As the countdown to Christmas commences, business leaders say organisations can have a tangible positive impact on the local economy if they are mindful about choosing local rewards and incentives for their teams.

Representing over 500+ businesses in Brighton, Brilliant Brighton BID has estimated the potential economic impact of local organisations gifting their people a £50 local gift card to be £9,785,000.

Employee rewards, service user support or customer incentives are some of the suggestions of the ways in which firms can use the Brighton Gift Card.

Over £60,000 worth of Brighton Gift Cards have been purchased since the launch of the card, with the cards increasingly used by local firms to reward and incentivise employees, customers, clients and more.

Cards can be spent with over 60 local businesses, including big brands and independent businesses. Organisations can choose between physical gift cards to hand out or digital e-card Brighton Gift Cards to people online.

Shelley Welti from the Brighton Gift Card said: “We’re at the time of the year when organisations start to think about how to say ‘happy Christmas’ to their people - whether that’s corporate firms rewarding their teams or charities and non-profit organisations supporting their service users. Our ask is for organisations to consider the local option this year and play their part in directing over £9 million into our local economy. It’s an easy switch to make that would make a huge difference to local businesses.”

The Brighton Gift Card is part of the award-winning Town & City Gift Card concept from Miconex, active across the UK. Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “What makes the Brighton Gift Card stand out is the choice - big brands and indies in a single card - and the support for local. Our focus over the past few years has been on making it easier than ever for organisations to make the switch to a local reward or incentive - and the results speak for themselves with over £45 million spent locally to date across our programs.”

Buy the Brighton Gift Card online at brightongiftcard.co.uk.