Makers Craft Market returns to Worthing with free entry and parking

The Charmandean Centre in Worthing will play host to a bustling Makers Craft Market on Saturday 5th October, running from 10.30am until 4pm.

Visitors can expect a wide range of handmade and locally crafted goods, from unique homeware and gifts to creative designs that showcase the talent of independent makers. Organisers promise plenty of surprises, with stalls offering “things you didn’t know you needed until you see them.”

Alongside the shopping, there will be a fully licensed bar, meaning guests can enjoy a relaxed browse with a drink in hand. Best of all, the event offers free entry and free parking, making it an easy day out for families, friends, and anyone looking to support local creativity.

Event Poster

The Makers Craft Market has become a popular date in the Worthing calendar, combining quality craftsmanship with a fun, social atmosphere.

Makers Craft Market

📍 Charmandean Centre, Worthing

📅 Saturday 5th October

🕥 10:30am – 4pm

💷 Free entry & free parking