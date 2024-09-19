Making a splash at Southway Primary School with new swimming pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The primary school in Bognor Regis opens a new swimming pool.

A new pop-up pool at Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis is already causing a big splash amongst pupils and staff.

The ten-metre pool, which was installed outside the school at the start of term, has been a huge hit with pupils in Years 4 to 6 who have started having swimming lessons.

Over a three-week period, small groups of pupils enjoy daily lessons run by Active Me 360 swimming teachers with a lifeguard present at all times. These lessons look to cater to both those who are testing the waters as well as more confident swimmers. Through daily lessons, the school hopes to enhance the swimming skills of all pupils and give them the confidence to spend time in the water.

Pop-up pool at Southway Primary School

After the school’s local pool closed down three years ago, Southway Primary has been looking to get as many pupils as possible to try out swimming. As well as being open during the school day, the new pool, which will remain at school until Christmas, is being kept open for after-school clubs.

One pupil who is enjoying having the pop-up pool at the school, Mia, said: “The pool is spacious and allows us lots of room to develop our skills.”

Another pupil, Jesse, said: “The pool is a great temperature which allows us to feel comfortable to learn new skills.”

On having access to lessons, pupil Brooke said: “The swim teachers are kind, patient and helpful. We also work in small groups so we get more 1:1 time.”

Mike Wood, Principal at Southway Primary School, said: “It has been great to have a buzz around the school as we return for the new academic year and it has been fantastic to see how enthusiastically our pupils have embraced their lessons. This is an exciting chance for pupils to learn such a vital skill and I am really pleased we have been able to make it happen.”