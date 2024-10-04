Making the most of every moment at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent
“My job is wonderful,” says Sammy. “I spend my days with amazing people who have amazing stories to tell. I love being able to provide a range of activities and experiences to suit everyone because no two people are alike. There is nothing like it.
“We offer fourteen different activities each week. For instance, Monday is typically a day for exercising both the mind and body. Morning exercises like chair yoga are followed by an afternoon quiz. It is important to take care of your body, mind, and soul.”
There is always something to do at Caer Gwent. Recent outings have included the zoo, garden centres, and the coast. Visitors to Caer Gwent’s piano lounge events range from furry pets to professional singers, offering something for everyone to enjoy. Drum Fit is another popular session which is hugely enjoyable for everyone who takes part.
Sammy adds, “We keep our brains active with word games. Also, we do a lot of activities that require dexterity with our hands, such as using parachutes and balloons for chair-based dance moves.
“Each week, we have talk days to discuss current events, or reminisce about old Worthing. Other topics might include modern technology and how the world is changing. The use of technology has become an integral part of their daily lives. I think that's great that our residents are not left behind.”
Sammy is keen to enhance everyone’s health and wellbeing at Caer Gwent, saying, “I enjoy meeting with residents who are unable to participate in group activities one-on-one. With the help of my volunteers, I can accomplish so much. As a result, we can spend more time with as many people as possible.”
