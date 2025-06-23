Maldon House, Seaford, retains its 'good' CQC rating

Achieve together is delighted to share that Maldon House in Seaford, East Sussex, has once again been rated ‘Good’ by the CQC.

Achieve together is proud to announce that Maldon House, a residential care home in Seaford, East Sussex, has retained its ‘Good’ rating across all five inspection areas following its latest full inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March 2025.

The CQC report praised the team at Maldon House for ensuring that people with a learning disability and autistic people are treated with respect, dignity, and equality, and are supported to make their own choices, maintain their independence, and enjoy access to the local community — opportunities that many take for granted.

Maldon House provides specialist support for people with a learning disability, autistic people, and individuals with behaviours that may challenge. Inspectors noted that those living at the home are encouraged and supported to take part in meaningful activities both in the community and at home, in ways that reflect their personal interests and choices. Bedrooms are being personalised to reflect each individual’s personality, identity, and preferences. People’s characteristics, rights, and needs are understood, protected, and promoted, enabling them to lead fulfilling and high-quality lives.

Maldon House Team

A family member shared:

“They are nice people, and my family member loves it there.”

Another relative commented:

"If anything needs addressing, they deal with it straight away. They’re always happy to meet my expectations."

Inspectors highlighted several key strengths at Maldon House, including:

Capable, knowledgeable, and supportive management

Staff who understand people's individual care needs and how best to support them

A strong focus on encouraging people to participate in activities both at home and in the community.

Zak Houlahan, CEO of Achieve together, said:

"It makes me incredibly proud to read reports like this. They are testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams, who enable the people we support to live independent, meaningful lives."

Sam Long, Head of Area Operations, added:

"This positive outcome reflects our shared commitment to fostering a culture that truly listens to and involves the people we support."

Bobbi Danbury, Registered Manager at Maldon House, said:

"We work hard to maintain a culture where the safety, well-being, and independence of the people we support are our top priorities. Our focus is on continuous learning, innovation, and improvement to ensure people we support live healthy, meaningful, and fulfilling lives."