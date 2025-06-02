Malling Rec parkrun celebrates National Volunteers’ Week

As the UK celebrates National Volunteers’ Week (2–8 June) across the country, Malling Rec parkrun in Lewes is proud to have welcomed more than 300 individual volunteers since it started last summer.

A free weekly 5K event for walkers and runners of all ages (4 and up), Malling Rec parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9.00am at Malling Recreation Ground (aka Malling Brooks) in Lewes and has proved a huge success with volunteers since it launched on 6 July 2024.

During that time, 320 different people have volunteered at the event, carrying out a combined total of 1,279 different roles, from setting up the course first thing in the morning to handing out finish tokens as the participants finally cross the line. And, thanks to these 320 volunteers, 3,478 people have been enabled to get outdoors and be active together on 45 separate occasions, creating major health and economic benefits for the local community.

Now over 20 years old, parkrun is a UK-based global charity promoting physical and mental health and wellbeing within the community. Over 800 parkrun events are now held weekly across the UK, and more than 580,000 different people have volunteered since the very first parkrun in Bushy Park in 2004.

It couldn't happen with you: timekeepers Jane and Kate, with number checker Isaac, at a recent Malling Rec parkrun event

“Yes, parkrun is a huge international success,” says Mark Pappenheim, Co-Event Director at Malling Rec parkrun, “with events now taking place in more than 2,500 locations in 23 countries around the world. But, at a local level, it’s still the teams of willing volunteers who actually make each weekly event happen. That’s why they’re universally hailed as ‘hi-vis heroes’ within the parkrun community.”

And National Volunteers’ Week, he adds, offers a great opportunity for everyone in the wider community to give parkrun volunteering a go, as well as to celebrate parkrun’s regular volunteers: “It’s all about having fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment. All the volunteer roles are super simple to carry out, and there’s a wide variety of them, from marshalling out on the course to timing participants as they complete their 5Ks. So do come along and have a try. Our volunteer roster is never full and there’s a role to suit absolutely everyone!”

parkrun Founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt comments:

“Our volunteers give so much to parkrun. Along with our partners, funders, landowners, and those who are able to donate, they help to keep parkrun free, for everyone, for ever. Thank you to each and every volunteer.”

"Hi-vis heroes" at the start line of Malling Rec parkrun

To get your free parkrun barcode, register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register

If you are interested in volunteering at Malling Rec parkrun, you can email the event team at [email protected], message them through the Malling Rec parkrun Facebook page, or simply come along to the Rec on a Saturday morning just before 8.30am and ask for the Volunteer Co-ordinator.