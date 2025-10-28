Mammoth charity wrapping session success

Volunteers wrapped more than 11,000 Christmas presents for a Sussex charity in a mammoth day-long operation in Hassocks.

The Budding Foundation and Tates of Sussex held their annual charity grotto wrapping event in the village’s Adastra Hall.

From nine in the morning until dusk, 65 willing volunteers wrapped the thousands of gifts, to be distributed across the garden centres charity grottos at South Downs Nurseries Hassocks and Old Barn Nurseries Dial Post. The volunteer team were assisted by staff from both garden centres and Tates’ head office.

"It was a remarkable day”, said charity rounder Clive Gravett. “The Budding Foundation was swamped with generous volunteer offers, to the extent that we could have filled the hall five- times over.

"It was very rewarding to see volunteers many who had not met before working together to achieve an amazing result, thank you all for your support.”

Tates of Sussex donates all profits from its two festive grottos to The Budding Foundation; the charity then provides grants to help young people in need and help to improve their educ