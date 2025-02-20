Managing nerves for the big day – Team FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) prep for the BH25

On Sunday, March 2nd five runners will be running in the Brighton Half Marathon which is part of the Spring Fundraising Grand Slam for Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital. Here are the stories of our runners, Charlotte, Alice, Anna, Sarah and Steve as they manage their nerves for the big day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Charity ?

Charlotte states: “Lewes Victoria Hospital has helped me and my family over the years. Local hospitals are so important to our communities”.

Alice agrees, “This charity (Friends of Lewes Victoria) has helped many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners in Team FOLVH explain their reasons for running for Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital: “Lewes Victoria Hospital has helped me and my family over the years with various ailments and that is the reason I’m running for FOLVH” “Running for Friends of Lewes Victoria, as it gives me added motivation”

Steve comments: “I like to do regular running events as it gives me a focus at different points of the year, the Brighton Half is a great event and it’s even better that I get to do it for Friends of Lewes Victoria, as it gives me added motivation.”

Alice says: “It’s a great way to challenge myself while giving back.”

Sarah explains that she is a volunteer for the charity, “My fellow trustees and I thought this type of running event scheduled regularly for the Spring would increase the awareness of our charity. Not only does it make Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital more visible amongst charity runners and the public, but also it is a helpful fundraiser. This year, 2025 our fundraising goal is to gain contributions towards a new Ultrasound Scanner that was installed in the hospital late last year. Much of the hospital equipment is very expensive, the funds that Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital donate make such a difference to the people of Lewes and the community around it.”

What do you love about running?

“It gives me head space, friends and enjoyment.”

Charlotte explains: “I have been running since I was a child, I love running. I had to have a bilateral hip replacement in my 20’s which put an end to my hopes of getting an Olympic Gold! I had to have a big break and during that time I met my hubby and had three children. It wasn’t until I was 37 that I began running regularly and now six years later it is a huge part of my life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah says: “In line with science, running is very good for physical, emotional and mental health and doing it with friends increases the benefit “

Anna, a relatively recent arrival to running says: “I started running three years ago, I was struggling, I have met so many lovely people and made some very good friends who keep encouraging me to keep running. “

What are your expectations about the big day of the Brighton Half ?

Steve states: “Hoping for a calm day, a windy Brighton Half won’t be much fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah agrees: “I am hopeful that the wind will be behind us, but either way - my expectation is that it will be a fun, happy time, physically tough and emotional - seeing ten thousand people representing various charities (big and small) slogging around the Hove and Brighton route to achieve their best time or raise money – and usually both!

Charlotte comments: “I have run the BHM twice before and I am aiming for a time of less than one hour and 45 mins. It depends on the weather, the last 5K can be a killer”.

Steve says: “I always have a time in mind, but you can’t put too much pressure on oneself. Most important is to enjoy the day and there are always great crowds in Brighton”

How do you think the atmosphere and your running buddies will impact your run?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve enjoys the team spirit, he states “it is good to work in a team and share both the sacrifices and the fun people have experienced”.

Alice agrees, she loves the crowds energy on the day, she states “I am looking forward to running and I think the teamwork and support will make a huge difference.

Anna says this is the third time I will be running this Brighton Half Marathon. There is always a fantastic atmosphere, and I am hoping to just enjoy it.

Sarah says: “When we arrive at the race and are together as a team for the pre photo I think it will be such fun. It’s a joy to meet new people, have a goal (running and fundraising) and working hard to achieve that and make friends. Sharing such a positive experience. The atmosphere will be electric full of dedicated runners and their supporters cheering them on”

What tips can you give and how do you prepare?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte stresses, “The main thing is to enjoy it. If you are training for a long race, gently increase the mileage – especially if you are older as injuries are the main problem, yet in truth, I can’t wait for the Brighton Half and hopefully I will do it again and again”

Alice provides her tips: “I have been focusing on running about 60km a week over five to six days. Important to start slow, build up gradually and listen to your body and rest when needed”.

Steve is particularly busy and says “Family and work often get in the way of planned training and it’s easy to beat yourself up about what you haven’t done. But my focus at the end of the week is what I have achieved because every bit of training now, no matter how small contributes to getting you through the Half Marathon.

You may you wish to sponsor Team FOLVH (Charlotte, Alice, Anna, Sarah and Steve) for the Brighton Half 2025 on Sunday 2nd March – please use this just giving link https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamfolvhbhm2025?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in running in 2026 contact Sarah Pearson [email protected]

For further information about our Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital charity, perhaps donating time and or money, contact : folvh.org