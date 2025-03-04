ManKind honoured with King's Award for Voluntary Service

ManKind, a dedicated support group for men, was proudly presented with the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service by HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, last week. This esteemed award is the highest recognition given to local voluntary groups in the UK and is the equivalent of an MBE.

Founded in January 2020 by Ian Pickard and Paul Roskilly, ManKind has been a beacon of hope for men seeking mental health support or simply a non-judgmental ear. Since its inception, the group has provided assistance to over 550 men, offering a safe space for those in need.

The award ceremony was hosted by St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne, with many of ManKind's supporters, friends, and family in attendance. The event celebrated the group's remarkable contributions to the community and their unwavering commitment to supporting men's mental health.

Mankind hold weekly meetings in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Hellingly. For further details, please contact Ian Pickard on 07793 431665