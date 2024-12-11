"Many local families are going to be missing someone they love this Christmas"

Local charity St Catherine’s Hospice has had a difficult year after announcing it needs to make cost savings of £1.5 million to sustain its future hospice services

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, Donna and Ellie-May, two ward nurses at the hospice reflect on providing care to people facing the end of their life:

“In all honesty this year has been really hard. We’ve cared for a lot of young people on our ward, and we know that many families are going to be missing someone they love this Christmas. Families like the Smiths, whose 18-year-old daughter Abi died at our hospice in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi was the youngest patient either of us have ever cared for. She was hilarious, strong-willed and clever. We spent a lot of precious time caring for Abi, but that’s the joy of working in the hospice - we have the time to individually support people.

Abi and her family at Christmas - Left to right: Abi, Emma, Roo and Tim.

Abi had been unwell with heart failure most of her life, so she knew she was forever on borrowed time. As she became less well, Abi asked “are there definitely no more treatment options? And how long do I have?” We spent a long time answering - hard at any time but especially with Abi, who at 18 was still so young.

At the hospice we have time to truly get to know people and personalise their care. But we can only do this because of the support of our local community, who fund two thirds of the money needed each year to provide our vital services.

With such pressure on our hospice funding, now more than ever, the generosity of our community matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi stayed at our hospice with her Mum Emma. As Abi became less well, we provided care that allowed Emma to just be a Mum - to hold Abi’s hand and stroke her hair. When Abi was dying she’d call out for her Mummy and constantly reach out to touch Emma. She died in Emma’s arms, exactly how they both wanted.

Left to right: Donna and Ellie-May on St Catherine's Hospice wards.

But our work isn’t only about dying. It’s about helping people make memories that last after they’re gone. And there were happier memories for Abi’s family in the hospice too.

Every Saturday Abi, Emma, her Dad Tim and sister Roo snuggled up in her room to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway with their own takeaway. It was precious time for them, and they often shared their leftovers with us!

The finale of Saturday Night Takeaway aired a few days after Abi died. We both cried when we watched it because it made us think of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without the continued support of our community, now more than ever, the personalised care we give families wouldn’t happen. We wouldn't have the time to facilitate individual dying wishes, to sit with patients or to comfort grieving families. Thank you for helping us provide this vital care.”

To make a donation to support more local families in your community this Christmas please visit: stch.org.uk/christmas24 or call 01293 447361. Thank you.