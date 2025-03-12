March into Flow with free yoga sessions in Horsham

Hotpod Yoga Horsham are running free yoga classes on Tuesday 18th & Tuesday 25th of March at 5.30pm for new customers to experience the magic of the pod. Start Spring with the ultimate reset. Why not try Hotpod Yoga for free? To book, simply create an account with Hotpod Yoga Horsham and purchase a “March Into Flow” Free Tuesday class pass. Choose from the 2 classes available.

We’ll introduce you to our signature Hotpod Flow class. Based on a classic vinyasa flow style, this one hour class is a perfect balance of active and passive postures working the body and calming the mind in equal measure.

Every Hotpod class is designed for anybody and everybody, welcoming and open to all.

Expect to work up a good sweat in the 37 degree warmth but leave in a blissful state of calm with an open body, a well-worked heart and a clear head.

Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.