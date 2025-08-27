Maritime history comes alive: Galeón Andalucía opens to the public at Shoreham Port

By Kate Tyrer
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 13:28 BST
Visitors aboard the Galeón Andalucía at Shoreham Port todayplaceholder image
Visitors aboard the Galeón Andalucía at Shoreham Port today
Crowds Flock to the Galeón Andalucía at Shoreham Port

The Galeón Andalucía has officially arrived at Shoreham Port for the first time, drawing scores of visitors eager to step aboard. The impressive replica Spanish galleon is now open for self-guided tours from 27–31 August, offering the public a rare chance to explore its decks and experience centuries of maritime history.

For more information, visit: https://www.shoreham-port.co.uk/need-to-know/events

Visitor Information Dates: 27–31 August Location: Shoreham Port

Opening Hours: 10:00 – 20:00

Tickets Adults: £12

Children (5–10 years): £6

Family (2 adults + up to 3 children aged 5–10 years): £30 Free for children under 5 (must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets availableat Shoreham Port or online: https://tickets.velacuadra.es

