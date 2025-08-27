Maritime history comes alive: Galeón Andalucía opens to the public at Shoreham Port

Crowds Flock to the Galeón Andalucía at Shoreham Port

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The Galeón Andalucía has officially arrived at Shoreham Port for the first time, drawing scores of visitors eager to step aboard. The impressive replica Spanish galleon is now open for self-guided tours from 27–31 August, offering the public a rare chance to explore its decks and experience centuries of maritime history.