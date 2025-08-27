Maritime history comes alive: Galeón Andalucía opens to the public at Shoreham Port
The Galeón Andalucía has officially arrived at Shoreham Port for the first time, drawing scores of visitors eager to step aboard. The impressive replica Spanish galleon is now open for self-guided tours from 27–31 August, offering the public a rare chance to explore its decks and experience centuries of maritime history.
For more information, visit: https://www.shoreham-port.co.uk/need-to-know/events
Visitor Information Dates: 27–31 August Location: Shoreham Port
Opening Hours: 10:00 – 20:00
Tickets Adults: £12
Children (5–10 years): £6
Family (2 adults + up to 3 children aged 5–10 years): £30 Free for children under 5 (must be accompanied by an adult)
Tickets availableat Shoreham Port or online: https://tickets.velacuadra.es