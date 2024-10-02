Mark Cross village's Olympic Gold celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In Paris, at the 2024 Olympics, East Sussex lightweight rower Emily Craig, with her doubles partner Imogen Grant, roundly defeated the best that the international world could throw at her, coming home with Olympic gold. That gold medal came to Mark Cross, the home from which Emily’s illustrious rowing career near Rotherfield began, last weekend.

Rotherfield Parish Council hosted Emily’s friends and family, together with Mark Cross residents and members of Bewl Bridge Rowing Club, where Emily’s rowing career began, at a celebration event at the Mark Cross Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily was given the Freedom of Rotherfield Parish by Robert Harris, Chair of the Parish Council, only the second time this honour has been granted. Cllr. Harris congratulated Emily on her success, recognising the many years of dedication and perseverance that had gone into making her not only an Olympic Champion but a three times World Champion and double European winner. He also announced that the Council was establishing sporting trophies to be awarded for sporting achievement and dedication at both Mark Cross and Rotherfield primary schools.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessika Hulbert, Chair Wealden District Council Chair, said: “Emily, your victory is a shining example of what can be accomplished with hard work and unwavering focus. You have shown us that no dream is too big, and no goal is out of reach. Your success is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope and inspiration for all of us.”

Emily Craig, Cllr Jessika Hulbert (Wealden), Cllr Bev Johnstone, Cllr Robert Harris

In a Q&A session, Emily, wearing her gold medal, thanked Bewl Bridge Rowing Club for starting her on the road to Paris 2024. She talked about how the confidence with which she and Imogen had gone to Paris on an unbeaten run of eleven races, following a frustrating fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, and revealed that she had celebrated her Olympic success by buying a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many local residents young and old tried out their skill on rowing machines kindly provided by Bewl Bridge, fuelled by a sumptuous Mark Cross WI tea complete with specially decorated cake, and a newly-commissioned post box topper by the local Crowborough Sewing Crow-Bees showing Emily and Imogen in their double scull boat can be seen in Rotherfield village centre

Cllr Beverley Johnstone (Vice-Chair) Rotherfield Parish Council