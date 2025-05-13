Mark Hill to give public talk in Steyning

By Dave Tester
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:20 BST
“Antiques? I don’t get them, and they’re way out of my budget—they’re just not for me.”

This is the third lecture in our annual evening series celebrating the legacy of our founder, Millicent Honeywood. From 7pm for 7.45pm

We’re thrilled to welcome Mark Hill—beloved Antiques Roadshow expert—as this year’s speaker. With his infectious passion and insider knowledge, this event will be a standout.

Don’t wait—secure your tickets early as they'll sell out fast!

Mark Hill BBC Antique Roadshow Expert Coming to Steyning

Think again! Mark Hill’s talk is a lively masterclass in antiques: why they’re smarter buys than you think, how to blend them into modern homes, and what makes them timeless. He’ll decode today’s market, explore the true meaning of value, and reveal what collectors—old and new—are snapping up (and why).

