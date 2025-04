Mark your calendars: Cards For Good Causes is back in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Make your shopping count this festive season

As the festive season approaches, why not make your Christmas shopping count for more this year? Cards For Good Causes is returning to Chichester next week, offering you the chance to support both charities and the local community with every card or gift you purchase.

The charity welcomes you to step into a world of festive magic at The Old Court Room, The Council House, North Street from the 15th of October, to discover an enchanting array of greeting cards, advent calendars and a wider range of gifts than ever before, which are sure to ignite your holiday spirit. But the experience doesn’t end there - explore a stunning selection of gift wrap, decorations, stationery and homeware, all while making a meaningful difference to the causes and communities you care about.

Every purchase supports both national charities and your local community. Over the last decade, Cards For Good Causes has raised more than £22.5 million for a network of over 100 charities, including NSPCC, RSPCA, WaterAid, Shelter, Carers UK and The Ramblers. In addition, they’ve contributed over £2.7 million to local churches, libraries and community projects - ensuring your purchases make a difference close to home.

Cards For Good Causes - People Browsing

Can’t make it to your local pop-up? The full range is available online with same-day dispatch and free shipping on orders over £40: https://www.cardsforcharity.co.uk.

Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards For Good Causes says: “In these times when every penny counts, we’re delighted to offer shoppers in Chichester a unique opportunity to support charities that are changing lives while also strengthening local communities. Thanks to our committed partners, seasonal staff and local volunteers, we’re returning to the hearts of neighbourhoods across the country, providing a meaningful way for people to give this Christmas.”

As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, making it a cornerstone of festive charitable giving. This year, your support is needed more than ever. As you deck the halls and fill your stockings, keep in mind that every card or gift you choose helps fund vital charities and support local communities. Together, we can make a lasting impact this Christmas.