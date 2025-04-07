Markel Magnolia Cup empowering women with The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar

By Louise Gould
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Empowering women is part of the Markel Magnolia Cup’s DNA, and Goodwood is delighted to confirm that The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar is the charity partner for this year’s race at Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar.

Project Lehar is The King’s Trust International initiative focused on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

Operating in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Project Lehar addresses the significant challenges many girls face, including social and gender barriers that often lead to school dropouts. In India, there is a stark gender disparity: only 39 million women are employed compared with 361 million men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Project Lehar aims to break this cycle by equipping young women and girls with the skills and opportunities to pursue new paths to prosperity, ultimately creating a lasting impact within their communities.

Lizzie Jelfs' winning the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup at Qatar Goodwood Festival Ph. By Jason FongLizzie Jelfs' winning the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup at Qatar Goodwood Festival Ph. By Jason Fong
Lizzie Jelfs' winning the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup at Qatar Goodwood Festival Ph. By Jason Fong

One example of how this initiative has helped women is the story of Arti, who was the 2024 Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award winner and completed the Project Lehar programme in 2023. After taking part in Project Lehar, Arti has become one of the first pink rickshaw drivers in Uttar Pradesh, providing safe transport for other women, and inspiring girls in her village to believe that they too can forge their own path.

The money raised by this year’s Markel Magnolia Cup will go to this important cause, enabling and supporting young women to attain economic empowerment.

Maximising the energy of Ladies’ Day at Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Markel Magnolia Cup brings together a group of inspirational and successful women, none of whom are licenced or professional jockeys. Preparation for the Magnolia Cup takes months, with the riders following an intense training and riding regime in order to be ready to race down the Glorious Goodwood straight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goodwood Estate Charity and Community Co-ordinator, Sarah Mayhead, said: “We are thrilled to be raising money for The King’s Trust International, and specifically Project Lehar with the Markel Magnolia Cup this year. This year’s riders are already incredibly invested in the cause and are looking to raise as much money as possible to empower women across the globe to have independence, gain knowledge and opportunities to prosper.”

Project Lehar case study Arti in Uttar Pradesh Ph. by Brian MukasaProject Lehar case study Arti in Uttar Pradesh Ph. by Brian Mukasa
Project Lehar case study Arti in Uttar Pradesh Ph. by Brian Mukasa

The King’s Trust International Director of Delivery and Impact, Jo Parsons, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named the Magnolia Cup Charity for 2025, especially as we celebrate our tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, The King’s Trust International has been supporting young people in developing core skills and building sustainable careers, creating transformative impacts for both themselves and their communities. We are so grateful for this partnership, which will enable us to continue supporting young women in India through Project Lehar, helping them achieve their ambitions, build valuable life skills, and find meaningful work.”

Markel Insurance CEO, Simon Wilson, said: “As a specialist insurer operating across the world, at Markel we believe that business can be a power for good. That's why, for us, the Markel Magnolia Cup is a standout event and one of the many ways we support our communities and wider society. We’re thrilled that this year’s race will benefit Project Lehar and their vital work in empowering women and girls with the right tools to succeed.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice