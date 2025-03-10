Marking Commonwealth Day in Crawley

Today, 10 March, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, and Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones, raised the Commonwealth Flag at the Town Hall.

This year, the theme of Commonwealth Day is ‘Together We Thrive’ which celebrates the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family of 56 independent member countries united by shared values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities that support and empower their members, enabling meaningful progress.

Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah said, “The Commonwealth brings together member countries that share a special history. Today, I had the pleasure of raising the flag to mark this occasion and to recognise the 56 member states that stretch across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.”

Councillor Michael Jones said, “Over 2.7 billion people call a Commonwealth country home. Its stability as an organisation is reflected in the shared values of the countries that are members. We look forward to joining people across the world marking the day.”