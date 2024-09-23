Masons present cheque to Chailey Heritage Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday, September 17, Paul Rose, Head of a Masonic Order in Sussex known as the Red Cross of Constantine, was joined by members of the Order for a tour and £2,500 cheque presentation to local charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.

This pioneering charity has been caring for children and young people with disabilities since 1903 and is now a leading UK centre for young people with complex disabilities and health needs. All the children at Chailey Heritage Foundation are wheelchair users and have a learning disability or difficulty; many have a sensory impairment, and few can communicate verbally.

The charity offers an Ofsted-outstanding special school, a children's home and residential accomodation for young adults up to 25, as well as day services and activity sessions for disabled adults from the local community. It supports around 200 young people with disabilities every year.

The excellent specialist facilities and services have been built up over many years thanks to the support of local people, businesses and other organisations such as the Freemasons.

At Chailey Heritage, the young people experience activities which would otherwise be impossible for them to participate in because of their complex needs. Many public facilities such as swimming pools lack the specialist equipment and adapted facilities that the children need.

The water at public pools is also too cold for those children at Chailey who cannot regulate their body temperature. Chailey Heritage's on-site Aquatics Centre is perfectly adapted for people with disabilities: it has a large warm hydrotherapy pool with 8 poolside hoists as well as fully accessible changing facilities.

The £2,500 donation will be spent on a specialist shower trolley.

Jo Bruggenwirth from Chailey Heritage explained: "In order to go swimming the children need to be transferred out of their wheelchairs to a padded trolley in the changing rooms. Once on the trolley they can be safely and comfortably changed into their swimsuits and showered, before being transported on the trolley to a poolside hoist.

"We are so grateful for the Red Cross of Constantine's wonderful support which will enable us to to replace a rusty old shower trolley that needs to be retired after many years of use. It is only because of our supporters that we can offer these wonderful experiences for children who face enormouse challenges in their day-to-day lives."

The new shower trolley will be used by the charity's school pupils and residents with timetabled pool sessions every week and family sessions in the school holidays, as well as "Aquamovers" sessions for for families with a disabled pre-school child.

Paul said: "The tour of the premises has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life and the care, attention and love shown to all those young people using the facilities is a great shining example to the rest of humanity.

"I was extremely pleased to make the presentation of the cheque for £2,500 from the Grand Sovereigns Care for Children fund"