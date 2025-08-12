Massive turnout for public meeting

Crowds flock to Peacehaven Town Council meeting on proposed council boundary changes set out by Brighton & Hove City Council

In light of the recent consultations launched by East Sussex County Council/Lewes District Council, and Brighton and Hove City Council, Peacehaven Town Council hosted a public meeting to gather residents' opinions on the proposed changes to local authority boundaries.

The public meeting took place on Tuesday, August 12 at 6.30pm at Community House in Peacehaven. With lively interactions where local residents expressed their opinions, it was overwhelmingly voiced that there is to be no change to the current Lewes district boundary. The meeting will inform the response to the Lewes District Council consultation.

Local Government Reorganisation is being driven by central government policy and aims to establish new unitary councils across East and West Sussex, including Brighton and Hove.

Local Residents at Peacehaven Town Council Meeting

A unitary council will consolidate all public services currently provided by district/borough councils and the county council. East Sussex plans to respond to this government policy in September 2025, with the goal of creating a single unitary council for the entire East Sussex area. Additionally, Brighton and Hove City Council has indicated that as part of the local government reorganisation, it is considering expanding the city boundaries to include parts of Lewes District.

This potential expansion would affect Kingston, East Saltdean, Telscombe, Peacehaven, and Newhaven, with the new boundaries expected to take effect in April 2028.

If you were unable to attend, please visit https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR to fill out the consultation. Paper copies are also available at the Information Desk in Community House, Peacehaven Town Council https://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

The survey will be open until 5pm on Monday, August 25.