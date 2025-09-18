Max McIlvenny wins Robin Windsor Dance Award 2025

Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) and mental health charity SANE has announced that Max McIlvenny has received the inaugural Robin Windsor Dance Award.

The award, made in partnership between RAD and SANE, recognises individuals who have utilised dance to overcome adversity and improve mental wellbeing. The Robin Windsor Dance Award was created to honour the late dancer and SANE ambassador Robin Windsor, celebrating his commitment to both dance and mental health advocacy.

Max is a dancer from Crowborough, East Sussex who trained at The BRIT School. He is currently enrolled at Wilkes Academy where he is in his graduate year.

His selection was based on his compelling demonstration of how dance has positively impacted his mental health journey, specifically his body dysmorphia. The judging panel, comprising RAD Artistic Director Alexander Campbell, SANE Chief Executive Marjorie Wallace CBE, and other notable figures, was impressed by his dedication and resilience.

Image of Max (C) with RAD’s Artistic Director Alexander Campbell (L) and Marjorie Wallace CBE Chief Executive of SANE (R). Image by Katie Butcher.

As the award recipient, Max received a £500 monetary prize, career coaching, and a dance class with Alexander Campbell at RAD headquarters in London, where he was presented with the award.

Max said: “Dance truly has been the light in the darkest times. This beautiful artform allows my thoughts to pause, I get to live in the dance indulging in each moment to the fullest. It has made me realise that our bodies are not just flesh and bone, they are vessels that we need to cherish, love and take care of, it’s sensational what they can do. After I graduate, I visualise myself performing internationally, being able to showcase my abilities to audiences worldwide. Whether it is a West End contract, tour, cruise, contemporary company, as long as I’m putting smiles on audience members faces that’s what fills me with joy.”

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD, and Marjorie Wallace CBE, Chief Executive of SANE said: "On behalf of the RAD and SANE, we are delighted to present Max with this award and to honour Robin in such a powerful and meaningful way. Max exemplifies Robin's belief in dance's ability to heal and guide us through the tough challenges we face in life. Robin spoke openly about his struggles and he would have been so moved by Max's story and his bravery in speaking about his mental health. We congratulate Max on winning this award and look forward to following his journey in the dance world."

The RAD and SANE launched this award to highlight the transformative power of dance on mental health. The benefits of dance to our health are numerous. Dancing keeps us fit, improves balance and coordination, and provides a sense of community and connection to other people. For our mental and emotional health specifically, dance nurtures our minds and bodies, helping us to boost our mood and manage stress levels.

SANE runs a national out-of-hours helpline and campaigns to improve services for anyone suffering mental-ill health, their families and carers. It also promotes and hosts research at its Prince of Wales International Centre for SANE Research in Oxford.

The RAD is one of the world’s most influential dance education and training organisations. Its work brings dance to diverse communities around the world, widening access to dance and sharing the benefits and wellbeing that dance brings. The RAD produces a wide range of classes and programmes designed to improve mental health, including ballet classes for cancer patients at its HQ in London.

The RAD and SANE would like to congratulate the young dancers who made the award’s shortlist: Milly Best, Ethan Stewart, Shauna Church, Asher Jenner, Lilia Kearney, Soraya Sullivan and Catherine Townsend-Sawley.