May Fair a fundraising success for Littlehampton Bonfire Society

Many thanks to all who attended to help or to support this event which raised a record sum for the society!

The bonfire society event was a great success raising in excess of £3,000 for society coffers! This is much needed as costs increase annually and are estimated to be in the region of £35,000 for 2025!

And sadly we have missed out on securing a spot at the Armed Forces Day which is another of our regular fundraisers.

Many thanks especially to all of the local nurseries and businesses that contributed to our plant sale! And to all the lovely people who made delicious cakes and jams too!

Tyn with the Grocery trolley raffle

But mostly to you, the public who came along in support and spent your hard earned cash! We know you do it because you love our event!

If you would like to help further secure the future of the society we are currently actively recruiting for new members. We need members of course to go forward, but specifically we need more physical help bonfire week with a myriad of tasks - please see our website for details of how to get involved!