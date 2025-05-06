May Fair and Plant Sale in support of Littlehampton Bonfire Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come on down to support your local bonfire society at this, our biggest annual fundraising event - Saturday 10th May 2025 from 11am to 2.30pm The Guide Hall, Duke Street Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massive plant sale - huge bargains with plants generously donated to our cause by local nurseries.

There will also be home made cakes and jams, the ever popular grocery trolley raffle, a general raffle, tombolas, teas & coffees, books and DVD's.

Doors open at 11am at the Guide Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton, BN17 6ER