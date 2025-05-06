May Fair and Plant Sale in support of Littlehampton Bonfire Society
Come on down to support your local bonfire society at this, our biggest annual fundraising event - Saturday 10th May 2025 from 11am to 2.30pm The Guide Hall, Duke Street Littlehampton.
Massive plant sale - huge bargains with plants generously donated to our cause by local nurseries.
There will also be home made cakes and jams, the ever popular grocery trolley raffle, a general raffle, tombolas, teas & coffees, books and DVD's.
Doors open at 11am at the Guide Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton, BN17 6ER