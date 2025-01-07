Mayfield's fine stock of timbered buildings

Mayfield and Five Ashes' parish councillors say they were 'outraged' to hear that a profit will be made from the disposal of the village's fire station.

Parish Council chair, Cllr Ian Parker has written to the Chief Fire Officer of the East Sussex Fire Authority (ESFA) to request information on whether existing firefighters will retain their jobs and ask whether there will be a fire appliance in attendance at the annual Bonfire festival.

A letter has also been written to the Authority to express how outraged the council is that a public authority has agreed to make a profit from a site that was originally purchased by East Sussex County Council for the benefit of the community.

The council heard it was purported that the land has been valued at£500k without planning permission and £1m with planning permission for development. The Fire Authority has agreed to apply for planning permission.

Mayfield community fire station, which relied on on-call firefighters, has the lowest activity levels in East Sussex, the Authority said. In2023, it responded to 6% of emergency calls, rather than its 50%target, due to a lack of available crew. At least four members of a crew must be available for the fire engine to go out.

After a 12-week public consultation, members of ESFA decided on the closure and sale of the site. The Authority said the small number of incidents that occurred in the area over the last two years had mostly been attended by neighbouring stations.

Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker said community safety would "always be our priority". We will continue to reduce risk, whether through campaigns, events or home safety visits, by engaging with residents in the Mayfield area. We will continue to send the nearest available resources to any emergency."

Amanda Evans, chair of the Authority, said: "It is never easy to make these decisions, however, it is vital that the fire authority considers all the evidence and focuses on how East Sussex Fire &Rescue Service can best serve the public and reduce risk, within its budget."

During the consultation, worried residents described how the age, rarity and condition of many properties in the village made it' absolutely necessary' for a fire service to be on hand and local. They noted the number of Listed buildings in Mayfield and how even those that were not Listed were of timber construction, many dating back to Elizabethan times.