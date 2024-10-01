Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

KNOW YOUR PARISH: Mrs CC and myself visited the wonderful event

KNOW YOUR PARISH: Mrs CC and myself visited the wonderful event ‘Know Your Parish’ on Saturday September 28. This is a village with a heart - steeped in tradition but also welcoming change. That for me sums up Mayfield, surely one of the most attractive little settlements in East Sussex with a clutch of beautiful medieaval buildings housing a strong spirit. As we all know, good looks are seldom enough, but Mayfield has a coterie of community-minded and inspirational movers and shakers. Even newcomers are helped to feel welcome within days of their arrival. A classic example of this ability to roll out the welcome mat was last Saturday's event laid on by the Mayfieldians supported by St Dunstan's Church and the Parish Council. The church building was a terrific backdrop to a get-together where newcomers and long-term residents (visitors too) could discover more about the many and varied groups, societies and clubs they are so lucky to have. The church was full of display boards and presentation tables – one fabulous one was put together by the Mayfield Horticultural Society whose members had accumulated some Autumn fruits and foliage. Mayfacs was very prominent and it was good to meet Shirley Holland, the founder of the group who has clearly passed on her amazing work ethic to a team of stalwart newcomers and helpers. More on Mayfacs later but it was good to hear the progress that is being made to bring a new Post Office to Mayfield. If all goes well it should be opening in Handley's Estate Agents in time for Christmas (assuming all goes well with planning.) I enjoyed talking to Simon Rudge of the Mayfield Silver Band and it was good to be able to compliment him on his funny and thought-provoking contributions to the monthly newsletter - long may his efforts to recruit young musicians continue. Tim Cornish's encyclopaedic knowledge of the village is partly contained in his new book, Medieval Mayfield - Archbishops and Peasants (£30 a copy from Sew Inspired.) I say 'partly' as Tim promises there are more books to come. I looked a little bit more closely at some of the village buildings and by-ways as a direct result of reading the book's introduction! Thank you, Tim, for your kind words. We often read about The Wateryard Group and they were wonderfully represented by Jayne O'Connell who displayed her amazing, hand-made Elizabethan costume and talked about productions to come. She also described the group's widely praised street festival of Shakespearean sonnets and admitted the costume did become a little right at times! Lindy James was there in support of St Dunstan's social committee. She displayed images of some of the many and varied activities at this beautiful church - very much more than just 'going to church' as all in the village well know. An ongoing project is the church's eco-group which works to maintain the rural environment, encourage pollinators and invertebrates. Many people talk about it but seldom do much about it. Philip James, co-editor of the Mayfield Newsletter was on hand to field questions and provide answers. Scouts and Cubs were there (Juliette Hughes-Phillips, Assistant Cub Lead Volunteer) with Assistant Group Scout Leader Gavin Ross.) Once again the groups are involved in this year's Poppy Appeal. We also listened to the Mayzing Choir - bags of zing, well done ladies and gentlemen - but I am sure there were lots of people and groups that we missed. Once again, I emphasise, get in touch with me with all your news our contact details are Susan King Senior reporter Sussex Express email: [email protected] or myself, Melvyn Butcher Village correspondent, Sussex Express: [email protected]. Thank you all for a delightful and welcoming introduction to all the groups. Well done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EAST SUSSEX HEARING: From Wednesday 9th October, and every 2nd Wednesday of the month thereafter, East Sussex Hearing will be running drop-in sessions at the MAYFACS office between 10.30am - 12pm to support Hearing Aid Maintenance for our community. Please do share this information with anyone who may benefit from having support locally for their Hearing Aids. We are so happy to be able to work with East Sussex Hearing and provide the venue for their services. For more information, please contact them directly on: 01323 722505 / 07950 855580 or email: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WADHURST BUS TIMETABLE CHANGES: Wadhurst, Frant Route 1066 (Hastings Station-Bohemia Road-Silverhill-Battle-Robertsbridge-Hawkhurst-Wadhurst-Tunbridge Wells). Timing changes. The frequency remains hourly Monday to Saturday daytime plus some evening journeys, plus every 2 hours on Sundays. Service U19 (Tunbridge Wells-Frant-Uplands Academy). Hams Travel are unable to continue this school service due to increased costs and insufficient income. Kent County Council and East Sussex County Council do not have funding available to subsidise the continuation of the U19 so have instead arranged for the retiming of service 1066 journeys to provide for the needs of Uplands Academy pupils. The revised morning 1066 journey from Tunbridge Wells to Uplands Academy will though run approximately 15 minutes earlier than the U19 timings. The afternoon departure time from Uplands Academy is unchanged

Submitted article

COULD YOU BE A COUNCILLOR? Be an East Sussex Councillor Campaign. Could you be a Councillor and represent your community? People in East Sussex are being encouraged to consider representing their community by becoming a councillor. East Sussex County Council has launched the ‘Be A Councillor’ campaign to offer insight into the role of elected members, ahead of the county council elections in May 2025. The campaign includes a website with details on how to stand for local elections, the responsibilities of the role, and the support and training available. Additionally, information events will provide opportunities to hear from current councillors and speak to officers who support them. Not sure if it’s for you? Find out more: https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/your-council/about/council-officers/councillors/finances/roles-responsibilities?utm_source=facebook-post&utm_medium=socialmedia&utm_content=district&borough&utm_campaign=be-a-councillor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST DUNSTAN’S: Sunday, 6th October – Come along and join us for a Parish Walk in the Village. This will be a very gentle walk and will start from the Church Porch at 2pm. Dogs are most welcome. We will return to St. Dunstan’s at about 3pm for tea and cake when Fr. Michael will take a short Service (and we invite dogs to stay for the service too). There will then be a chance to have a get-together and chat. Please feel free to join us for either the walk or the tea, or both, - you will be made most welcome. Saturday, 7th December – We will be holding our Christmas Market again this year from 10am until 2pm in St. Dunstan’s. This is always a chance to ‘shop locally’ and we will have more fabulous stallholders with us again this year. If you would like more information or would like to book at stall then please contact Nicky in the Parish Office on: 01435 873484 or by email: [email protected]. More details to follow in the coming months. Nicky Higgins Parish Administrator

SAVE THE DATE – FLU CLINIC: The 2024/2025 Flu clinic is just around the corner and our Flu clinic will be held at Five Ashes Village Hall on Saturday 19th October. Appointments will be required and details will follow. Andrew Cornell, Managing Partner, Woodhill Surgery, Station Road, Mayfield, TN20 6BW 01435 873000

MAYFIELD LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Evening meetings will resume at 8pm in the Mayfield Scout and Guide Hut on Wednesday 30th October, when members will hear a talk about Pevensey Castle, its history and changing fortunes. Visitors will be most welcome. Brian O’Connor, Chair: 01435 873477; Gill Marenghi, Secretary; John Buddle, Treasurer: 01435 872229

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MELFORD HOUSE ‘BAD WEDNESDAY’: A Play based on the untold story of Mayfield Author PL Travers, Creator of Mary Poppins, by Nick Harrison. Melford House is thrilled to announce an exciting, professional production of a brand-new play, ‘Bad Wednesday’ in its intimate, drawing room setting and in the very village where P.L. Travers once lived. The play promises to be an evening of revelation and surprise as it examines a part of Travers’ life not known to most people. What happens when Travers is confronted by the boy she chose not to adopt at birth in favour of his twin brother? Based on real life events, the play explores the fractious relationship between the successful, complex and unconventional P.L. Travers and her adopted son, Camillus. The unexpected arrival of his unadopted brother, Anthony, 18 years later shakes the foundations of all their lives. Featuring actress Joanna Bending as P.L. Travers, known as a regular on TV’s Doctors, Coronation Street and Eastenders as well as the National Theatre and Royal Court. Ryan Heenan plays Travers’ adopted son. Heenan was recently seen on stage in the West End production of Back to the Future as well as on tour with Jersey Boys and Grease. Gabriel Lumsden makes his professional theatrical debut as Anthony. Directing is twice Off West End Award nominee Martin Parr. Performances take place October 3-6th at 7.30 and 3pm. Tickets are priced at £15 and £20 To book tickets and for more information, visit: www.theartsfair.com

WADHURST BOWLS CLUB: I usually enjoy writing these reports as it gives me a chance to showcase Wadhurst Bowls as a club with a superb playing surface, and revel in the club’s successes in matches and leagues. However this month, well quite frankly, a wheel or two has fallen off! We lost the Border Challenge Trophy to arch-rivals Hawkhurst over a two legged final and our ‘B’ team got relegated from the Tunbridge Wells Triples League Division 1. If that wasn’t bad enough, we also lost out on our ‘A’ team winning the same league on shot difference to Paddock Wood. Such are our standards; we feel that last month was a disaster! But it also shows we are human and subject to all the usual human frailties – despair, despondency, humiliation regret and…. Hold on, things aren’t that bad! We lost a couple of games, that’s all. We still 34 lead the Horam League going into the final month and have a game in hand over second placed Cross-in-Hand. Come on Wadhurst, you can do it! Our twenty new bowlers had their own competition this year and fought out a final, for a big trophy donated by Autumn Financial Planning. Big thanks to Kieron Robertson of AFP for supporting the competition and the club. One huge thank-you to our club coach, Malcolm. Malcolm contacted all our new bowlers and offered them individual coaching sessions prior to their first game in the Newbie Cup. A mammoth undertaking for one man who devotes his time tirelessly to the club, but more importantly to new members, wanting them to have the best bowls experience they can. Well Done, Malcolm! Over the next few weeks, we will host the Wadhurst Warriors on their first visit for a ‘social’ evening of bowls and the Dale Hill Greenkeepers who want to give bowls a go. (Personally, I think they just want to get some tips on how we maintain our green to such a high standard!). Still time to join the fun and have a free bowls session or two – give Laurence a call on: 07714 935915 www.wadhurstbc.com

THE ARTS SOCIETY: Our talks have begun again, with another exciting annual programme is lined up. We would very much welcome new members from Mayfield and Five Ashes. Our meetings are held at the Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield, TN21 OXG at 2.15pm on the second Tuesday of each month. Tea is served after the talk. If you wish to apply for membership, please email the Membership Secretary, John Larum at [email protected]. For queries, please contact Anne Greenaway on: 01435 408635. Tuesday 8th October - Steven Barrett – ‘Art, to Smile or not to Smile’ Tuesday 12th November - Sarah Ciacci – ‘The Profitable Art of Flattery 2024: Reynolds, Gainsborough & Portraiture in the 18th Century.’ Tuesday 10th December - Patrick Craig – ‘Entertaining Angels Unawares – Angels in the Bible’ We very much looking forward to seeing both current members and new faces in: www.theartssocietywealden.org.uk./ Penny Spurrel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBITUARY JENNIFER BOXALL: An extract from the eulogy given by Patrick, son of Jennie and Richard) Jen, Jennie, the Jenster, “Jennifer”. Granny, Mother, Mom. DJB, Jennie Bee, DJ Jennie B. Jen was known by a lot of names by the many people whose lives she touched, across time and across three continents and beyond. How do you distil anyone’s life into a few words, let alone someone whose life, like Jen’s, touched so many? Let me also say upfront that in trying to think this through, another complicating factor was the close relationship Jen had with Richard over the last 65+ years. They were a model for me, and I am sure others. Full of sage advice, like don’t go to bed on an argument (easier said than done), and an example of how to treat each other (most of the time). I am not sure exactly what their secret was, but they were a team. And. this makes it all the more difficult to know exactly where one’s influence stopped and the other’s started. That all said, I thought I would focus on three different characteristics that I think capture Jennie. The first is creativity. I think every one of us will remember fondly the personal flare she brought to everything she did. Whether it was a special brooch. Or scarf. A flash of pink. Or a hat when no one else was wearing one. She had her own style. She loved art and was herself an accomplished artist. Taking up painting when she moved to the United States, she demonstrated a real talent. This echoed earlier artistic outlets – for example, dance and dressmaking. She also loved music and singing. Under the heading creativity, I also put Jen’s many entrepreneurial and professional endeavours. Over the years these included modelling, fitness instruction, makeup sales, interior design, and writing a magazine column – all of which she was passionate about and any of which I am sure she could have championed. Frequently circumstances intervened, and putting family first, she moved in a different direction. Which brings me to the second characteristic, and perhaps the most important – generosity. Jennie was an extraordinarily generous person, giving of her time, good humour, and love, especially when it came to her family and friends. When work demanded that Richard moved within the UK, then to the USA, then back Jennie helped carve out a new life with each move.. Jennie was the kind of person who drew people in. If she was thinking something, you could be pretty sure she’d say it out loud. Raising children was an area she had lots of ideas that she was glad to express. When we moved into our new house 25+ years ago, Jen insisted on helping us “organise” the cupboard we use to store towels, using a permanent black pen to add labels on the shelves with phrases like “cloaks hands” and “face child” that make absolutely no sense to an American. And, by the way, who writes in pen all over her son and daughter in-law’s new house? As we bookend Jen’s life, I am reminded of my first living memory, which not surprisingly featured Jen. I must have been about 3 years old and starting pre-school and I was scared. This was the last thing I wanted to do. As Jen dressed me that morning on the landing, in sunshine, looking through the window toward the pre-school, she said exactly the right things to convince me that while it was going to be hard, it was what I needed to do, and it was going to be OK. Of course, this is what Mothers do. But what has really struck me over the last few days as I have remembered this “bookend” in my own life is that Jen had reached the same conclusions about her next chapter: while it was going to be hard, it was what she needed to do, and she was going to be OK. As we say goodbye, the same goes for the rest of us, too.