POST OFFICE UPDATE: Although We have been quiet for a while, we have been busy. We have now agreed with Post Office Limited the alterations necessary to the Handley’s office in order to reopen the Post Office there. They will move the safes and equipment and install new security systems once those alterations are done and GA Carpentry will do them for us. However, before we can do that, we need the Listed Building consent from Wealden District Council to carry out those works. The application to make the alteration is on their planning website (ref: WD/2024/1866/LB) and if you would like to support us and see the Post Office reopen, it would be most helpful if you could comment on the application:https://www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and.../planning-advice/.Andrew Ratcliffe Mayfield Community Benefit Society Limited.

WATERYARD IS LOOKING FOR YOUR SUPPORT! The Wateryard Group is a charity that was started in 2008 by a group of dedicated people in the local community to bring live theatre to our countryside. Wateryard has a democratic and open commitment to stage thought-provoking plays in venues in Mayfield, such as St. Dunstan’s Church, Mayfield Girls School, our village halls and the streets of our community. Its aim is to act as a steering committee to bring productions to fruition. The ethos of the Group is to involve professionals and amateurs and to encourage the community to get involved to share their enthusiasm and expertise. Wateryard focuses on a wide spectrum of dramatic activity, from classic plays such as The Seagull (Chekhov), Jane Eyre (Bronte) and Female Transport (Steve Gooch), drama education for children in our primary schools and through holiday workshops, to much acclaimed community street productions such as When the Devil Comes Calling (2018), Shakespeare Sonnet Saunter (2022) and Mayfield Passion Play (2024). The Wateryard Group is supported by the generosity of many local people, both in time, expertise and donations. Our patrons are Dr. Lisbet Rausing, Kirrie Wratten and Kathryn Pogson. We are always looking for new members and wish to keep in contact through our mailing list. We are also looking for interested parties to join our committee to assist the whole creative process of facilitating drama-related activity in our community. To find out more or to keep in touch, please email Charles Marshall, our treasurer: at [email protected].

SATURDAY PICNICKERS: Weekends tend to be family orientated which means that Saturdays can be a bit too quiet, especially for those who live alone. Picnickers has been running in London House, since 2022. People bring their own snack or pop into a local shop and buy a sandwich, pasty or pie and we make tea or coffee. If you would like a bit of cheerful company on Saturdays, do come along and join us. We are in London House from 12.30 until 2.30 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Valerie Donovan: 01435 873253.

MAYFACS Please come and join us at Little Munchkins Baby and Toddler Group every Wednesday during term time from 9am - 11am in the Mayfield Scout Hall. Little Munchkins welcomes parents, grandparents and carers from Mayfield, Five Ashes and surrounding areas. Come and meet fellow carers whilst your little ones play and connect with others (ample toys and activities available!) Refreshments included. For just £3 per family!

MAYFACS EVENTS Monday 21st October - Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30pm Tuesday 22nd October Tea & Chat at Colkins Mill Church 2 - 3pm Wednesday 23rd October Baby & Toddler Group in the Scout Hall 9 – 11am Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm Five Ashes coffee & chat 2 - 3pm Thursday 24th October - Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm Oasis Community Cafe Crowborough with activities 2 - 4pm. Minibus transport available – please contact Freya for more details. Friday 25th October - No Art at the Shed – back in the Spring

If you have a story or an event please contact: Melvyn Butcher on: [email protected] or Susan King, Senior Reporter on: [email protected]

