Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A book which paints a vivid picture of village life in medieval timeshas been written by local historian Tim Cornish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 350 page hardback'Medieval Mayfield' is a study of the medieval Archbishops of Canterbury and their impact on a remote village in the Wealden forest of Sussex.

Mayfield was part of the South Malling estate which stretched from Lewes Bridge to Lamberhurst Bridge on the Kent border.The book uses substantial new documentary research to show how Mayfield's peasant community sustained the elite of the church that dominated their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Archbishop's large household had to travel to find enough food and drink which Mayfield provided and household members brought a national and international outlook to this remote settlement. Its ongoing development - interrupted by catastrophes - is covered, along with the landscape and agriculture.

Jason Lavender, co-director, High Weald National Landscape, said: "This is an engaging, authoritative and beautifully illustrated book full of original insights and it shines a much-needed light on this important center of the medieval High Weald."

The book is on sale for £30 from Sew Inspired in the High Street or directly from Tim Cornish. Further details on: www.mayfieldtimshistory.org

FRIENDS OF ST. DUNSTAN’S AGM: NOVEMBER 1 AT 6PM - Please Note The Change Of Date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of St. Dunstan’s Parish Church AGM will be held on Friday, November 1 at 6pm in St. Dunstan’s Church. All are welcome to the AGM and we will also serve light refreshments. We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the meeting, where the Committee will be available to answer questions about the work of the Friends.

The Charity’s remit is focused exclusively on raising funds for the preservation and maintenance of the church building. It was set up as a charitable trust to enable everyone in the village and beyond to contribute towards this goal.

We have so far raised around £250,000 and projects include the repair of the ancient timbers in the church tower, restoration of marble memorials, the cleaning of stained-glass windows, the re-leading of the chancel roof, the installation of French drains and much more.

Annette Nabavi, Chairman - Friends of St Dunstan’s Parish Church, Mayfield: 01435 873476.

x