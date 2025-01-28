Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energise Sussex Coast is holding events in Crowborough, Ticehurst and Horam in February to support residents to make informed decisions about heat pumps and solar, to help them bring their energy bills down and to help fight climate change.

Talks will provide expert and impartial information about how solar and heat pumps work, the costs and benefits, grants available and how to find a trusted installer and avoid scams. We can also provide follow up individual advice.

They will be held on: Thursday 13 Feb, 7 to 9 pm, Crowborough Community Centre: Energy Roadshow in Crowborough: Solar panels and heat pumps – Energise Sussex Coast Tuesday 18 Feb, 7 to 9 , Ticehurst Village Hall: Energy Roadshow in Ticehurst: Solar Panels and Heat Pumps – Energise Sussex Coast Thursday 27 February, 7 to 9pm, Horam Village Hall: Energy Roadshow in Horam: Solar Panels and Heat Pumps – Energise Sussex Coast

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY QUIZ NIGHT - FIVE ASHES VILLAGE HALL, FEBRUARY 22

Get together with friends and family in teams of up to 6 people for a fun evening and help raise funds for Carnival 2025. Enjoy the licensed bar and ploughman’s supper, vegetarian options will be provided, please do contact us in advance for gluten-free. There will also be a raffle.

Doors open 7pm and the quiz runs from 7:30pm till 10pm. Tickets £15 are available online now and will also be available cash only in Sew Inspired from January 22.

MAYFIELD CRICKET CLUB

Whether you're a Mayfield CC member or not, if you want to prepare for a couple of Sunday friendlies during the summer or get match fit for league cricket every Saturday, everyone’s invited to shake off the winter blues and get in shape for the 2025 season. A series of eight Saturday morning nets will take place at the brand-spanking new cricket facility in Catsfield run by our very own Matt Cooke - details below!

We look forward to seeing you there...Oh, and the first net session for newcomers to the club is absolutely free! Contact Will: 07703 468309.

MAYFACS

With thanks to the support of Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council, MAYFACS are launching "MEN ON THE MOVE" - a weekly "walk and talk" group for men. With the aim to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise, Men on the Move is FREE to attend and open to any age.

It will take place every Tuesday morning, meeting at 9.30am in Court Meadow, Mayfield (by the basketball courts). As the group builds, meeting venues may vary to explore new places. The pace and distance of the walks will be determined by those who attend so it really is a group that can grow as the group wants it to.

Please contact [email protected] if you would like to find out more information about the group, or come along to meet our lovely Steve who will be leading the group, and get active. Please wear suitable footwear and clothing for getting a little muddy.

CREATE at THE SHED

Our next CREATE at the Shed takes place on Saturday, February 1 from 10-12pm and is open for bookings. Get messy and have fun making your unique artwork with paint, straws and kitchen tools. No need to draw or use paint brushes, with fluid art we will be pouring paint to create your own exciting paintings.

You will try out different techniques and make two paintings to take home. We will provide all the materials plus aprons and gloves, but it can be very messy, so please wear old clothes you don't mind getting paint splashes on as the special paint used will not wash out.

Sessions are for young people at secondary school (ages 11-16yrs) and are part of our Create @ The Shed programme providing creative sessions for young people within our community. Please book asap to secure your young persons place, as spaces are limited on [email protected]. Suggested donation for this session is £5 per person. All materials and refreshments are included.

Seedy Saturday: February 1, 10am to 12.30pm, Scout Hall.

MAYFIELD HORTICUTURAL SOCIETY

The committee have been busy, busy, busy packing seeds and getting ready for our second Seedy Saturday community event on Saturday, February 1.

Fantastic and interesting seed donations from Chiltern Seeds, Heritage Seed Library, Marshalls, Plant World Seeds, Thompson + Morgan, Suttons, Real Seeds and Special Plants decanted into smaller seed envelopes so we can share the love. Plus seeds from our own gardens, members' gardens, and more to come from seed companies in January.

As well as all the popular herbs, annuals and veg, there are some really interesting perennials. Wild flower seeds will once again be available from the wonderful Cynthia. Plus seeds for pollinators, cut flower patches, edible flowers and plants for pollinators. Cosmos has its own basket this year with many lovely varieties.

Entry is free, as are soft drinks and biscuits for children. If you don’t have seeds to swap, no problem, we’ve got plenty. Donations not expected but appreciated. They help us cover our modest costs. Seedy Cafe will be open with hot drinks and homemade cakes as well as a raffle with prizes for adults and children. And Tessa is back with her fantastic seed sowing demos. In our dedicated children's area , Critters Corner, we’re launching our annual children's giant sunflower growing competition for our Summer Show.

Harriet won last year's competition with her towering beauty. Seeds and growing instructions will be available along with other things to inspire our younger growers. Chiltern Seeds have generously donated a load of Mongolian Giant sunflower seeds for this year’s competition. Plenty on offer for all ages. Whatever the weather, we’ll be snug in the Scout Hall lifting the spirits and getting excited about Spring.

Pop in to say hello at our Seed Swap & Social on Saturday, February 1 in the Mayfield Scout Hall: 10am to 12:30pm.