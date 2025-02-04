Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAYFIELD COMMUNITY and HEALTH CENTRE

February 2025 update We can confirm that the full planning application was submitted to Wealden District Council (WDC) Planning Department just before Christmas and that it is now listed on WDC’s online Planning Cases’ register. The planning application reference number is WD/2024/2958/MAJ. Comments on the application can be made between now and 14th February 2025. Interested parties are therefore invited to review the application and express their views during this period. It is important that as many people as possible make their opinions known, whether in favour or against, as comments are relevant in the planning application process. As mentioned in the previous monthly update, the project is now in RIBA stage 4, which involves the detailed specification of everything pertaining to the project and defines such things as the colour of the walls, type of flooring, location of power sockets etc. This work is expected to be completed by mid-March 2025. Providing that planning permission is successfully granted by WDC’s Planning Committee North at its March 2025 meeting, the contractor (appointed for the Design & Build stage of the project) will then obtain formal competitive quotations from the various sub-contractor work packages. In parallel, any building conditions that WDC might have as part of the planning approval will be addressed. These will enable the final project cost to be obtained. Given acceptable quotes, the main contractor will be officially appointed. Contract placement should follow in early June. The building contractor requires a month to mobilise which means the significant first ‘spade in the ground’ would occur in mid-July although this timeline is dependent on the above schedule.

ANALOGUE TELEPHONE SWITCH-OFF AND DIGITAL MIGRATION TO FULL FIBRE BROADBAND

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

You may have heard that the U.K.'s analogue phone networks are being switched off to be replaced by digital technology. The government says that most customers are expected to have made this transition by the end of January 2027. This date has been moved back more than once. It was originally 2025. The switch off is an industrywide change but timescales may vary by service provider. BT expects all customers to be moved to the new system by the end of January 2027. The switch will use an Internet connection to upgrade landline services to digital technology, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), digital voice, capitalise digital voice or All-IP telephony. You don't need to do anything until your provider contacts you to let you know when the switch will happen. You can also move to a VoIP service now by upgrading to a new phone and broadband package. There is government guidance here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-transition-from-analogue-to-digital-landlines#details The Government is aware that there are vulnerable individuals who require special attention. Since digital telephony depends on an electricity supply, if there is a power cut any new digital landline will not work. Those especially who may need to be able to contact emergency services or summon assistance urgently, perhaps through age or infirmity, will need to have a mobile phone and a reasonable mobile signal inside their home. For the switchover to be effective, it is essential that there is adequate mobile service with a strong signal and preferably fibre broadband installed. You are probably aware that much of Mayfield and Five Ashes has a patchy mobile signal and few properties have full fibre to the property (FTTP). These issues have been discussed by the Parish Council’s Community Development Committee and we are now trying to ensure that the mobile signal is improved so that a full 5G signal is widely available. We are also pushing for the rollout of FTTP Internet connections. The decision-making for the installation of full fibre is shrouded in mystery caused by Openreach’s very successful policy of not allowing direct communication, other than through a generic web enquiry form, responses to which are usually ignored. As a result of many and continuing frustrating efforts to make progress, we are now enlisting the support of Nus Ghani MP and Wealden and County Councillors, all of whom have expressed their willingness to help. It is hoped that a group of determined representatives may be able to move things forward for the benefit of us all in our lovely villages. Councillor Rodney Warren

MAYFACS

Two new MAYFACS activities launched! We are excited to launch our new Groups: Men on the Move and MAYFACS Moving Sounds. Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am at Court Meadow. MAYFACS Moving Sounds is six special sessions led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning and happiness for all attendees! 1st Session Wednesday 19th February 2 -4pm Colkins Mill Church. These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book ASAP to avoid disappointment. For any more information on either of these new activities, please contact [email protected] or call us on: 01435 873888.

TUNBRIDGE WELLS (PEMBURY) HOSPITAL - FREE PARK and RIDE

The Tunbridge Wells (Pembury) Hospital is now becoming very popular with Cross in Hand and Heathfield residents. Patients are saying the service they have received at the hospital is second to none. Because of its popularity and the pressures on car parking at the hospital, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells hospitals are now offering a Park and Ride Free Service. Park at the Cinema at Knights Park, North Farm and take the H3 free shuttle bus to the hospital. Journey takes around 5 mins. - Get the bus back to your car. The service runs Monday - Friday. Passengers using the Tunbridge Wells service should register their number plate at main reception on arrival at the Hospital. More information, including bus timetables and maps of the free car parks: http://www.mtw.nhs.uk/park-and-ride

ST DUNSTANS CHURCH

St. Dunstan’s Parish Choir

The Choir of St Dunstan’s has an extensive repertoire and long-standing tradition of excellence. The robed choir averages 20-25 on Sunday mornings and leads the musical worship in a variety of mass settings, anthems and hymns. The choir additionally sings Choral Evensong once a month, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Their schedule also includes singing at weddings and funerals when requested in addition to leading our Advent and Christmas Carol services. In June 2019 the choir joined with Salisbury Cathedral Choir for services at Salisbury Cathedral which included Widor’s Messe and an Easter Cantata by Bach with period orchestra. The choir has been fortunate to work with some of the country’s leading church musicians and commissioned two anthems by Malcolm Archer which were premiered by the choir under the direction of the composer. Recent events have included a liturgical performance of excerpts from three of Bach’s Advent Cantatas including ‘Wachet Auf’ with the Mayfield Festival Baroque Orchestra in December 2021 and singing Choral Evensong at Chichester Cathedral where they sang the rarely-performed Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in G by Henry Smart in February 2022. We always welcome new singers, so if you think you might like to join us, please contact our Director of Music, Lucy Piercy on [email protected] or Fr Michael Asquith, Vicar of St Dunstan’s by email: [email protected] Rehearsals are held at the following times: Wednesday evenings : 18.00 – 19.30 Sunday: 9.15 – 10.00 for the Parish Eucharist that commences at 10.15 Evensong takes place on the 4th Sunday in the month at 18.00, with a rehearsal at 16.00.

CHURCHYARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please keep an eye out for the dates of future Churchyard Working Parties.

Volunteers are warmly welcome to help keep areas of the Churchyard clear. Please call the Parish Office if you would like to devote some time to a particular area: 01435 873484.

TICEHURST SURGERY UPDATE

Following Southern Housing's decision not to proceed with the re-development of Newington Court at this time, we can confirm Ticehurst Surgery will remain in the building and provide local care for our patients for the remainder of the lease. Our absolute priority is our patients and their safety, and Southern Housing has assured us that the building will be upgraded to meet the required regulations. We thank all of our patients for their feedback over recent weeks about how they access care at the surgery and how we can continue to provide the best possible service for our patients. We will be utilising this feedback, along with further engagement with the local community, to inform any future developments.

EAST SUSSEX RIGHTS of WAY ACESS PLAN

Work is beginning on a review of East Sussex County Council’s Rights of Way Access Plan. East Sussex County Council wants your views before drafting the new Rights of Way Access Plan so that it reflects local priorities and what you think is important. The Rights of Way Access Plan is an important policy document which the council is required by law to have in place. It sets out how the County Council can make sure public rights of way meet the needs of the public, now and in the future. The Rights of Way Access Plan aims to address the priorities of the County in terms of health and wellbeing, supporting people living with disabilities and mental health issues, regeneration, growth, transport, climate change, tourism and other priorities. www.eastsussex.gov.uk/rightsofwaysurvey The survey closes at midnight on 14 March 2025.

ENERGY ROADSHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy Roadshow in Crowborough: Solar panels and heat pumps Energise Sussex Coast is holding events in Crowborough, Ticehurst and Horam in February to support residents to make informed decisions about heat pumps and solar, to help them bring their energy bills down and to help fight climate change. Talks will provide expert and impartial information about how solar and heat pumps work, the costs and benefits, grants available and how to find a trusted installer and avoid scams. We can also provide follow up individual advice. They will be held on: Thursday 13 Feb, 7 to 9 pm, Crowborough Community Centre: Energy Roadshow in Crowborough: Solar panels and heat pumps – Energise Sussex Coast Thursday 27 February, 7 to 9pm, Horam Village Hall: Energy Roadshow in Horam: Solar Panels and Heat Pumps – Energise Sussex Coast

DERNWOOD FARM WILD CAMPSITE

We are now opening for the Easter holidays - bookings are open and you have until the end of the month (which is next Friday by the way!) to get 10% off (at 2024 prices) - you'll need code JAN2510 for camping bookings - glamping’s bookings will be automatically updated. From camping in your own tent in our field surrounded by 70 acres of ancient woodland, to our Safari tent with a pizza oven or the Cabin with its woodfired hot tub, there's something for everyone - plus our own farm meat (pork beef & lamb) for your BBQ or the cafe for a hearty breakfast it's a foodies haven too and we're dog friendly! Contact: 01435 812726 o:r [email protected]

If you have a local news story don't hesitate to get in touch with [email protected]