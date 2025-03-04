Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD COMMUNITY and HEALTH CENTRE

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its cop. Any organisation wishing to promote their event, please contact: [email protected]

MAYFIELD COMMUNITY and HEALTH CENTRE March 2025 update

Mayfield High Street

Wealden District Council’s (WDC’s) online Planning Cases’ register has now closed to public comment relating to the new Mayfield Community and Health Centre planning application.

At the time of writing, over 150 responses from Mayfield & Five Ashes residents had been received by WDC, and like with previous public consultations, feedback has been overwhelmingly in support of the project. In parallel with the planning activity, the project has entered into what is known as RIBA Stage 4, which is an intensive phase involving the specifying of every imaginable detail of the building, both internally and externally, with all the documentation being scheduled to be fully finalised by the end of March. The outcome of the planning application is expected to follow WDC’s Planning Committee North meeting in the latter part of March 2025. Providing the application is successful, the ‘Design & Build’ stage contractor appointed for the project will then invite the sub-contractors involved in the various specification packages to submit formal competitive quotations. At the same time, any building conditions stipulated as part of planning approval by WDC will be dealt with. These processes will allow the final project cost to be ascertained. Assuming the schedule remains on course and the quotations are acceptable, the project’s building contractor will be appointed. Mobilisation requires approximately a month which should permit building work to commence in mid-July 2025. We will however keep you updated via the newsletter, village Facebook and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council website www.mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk.

A267 RSG FIVE ASHES ROAD CLOSURE

Balfour Beatty have informed that the A267 carriageway repair in Five Ashes will take place from Monday 17 March to Tuesday 18 March 2025 between 8pm and 6am. Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works. Traffic will be diverted via A267, Bunny Lane, A26, A22, A267 and vice versa. If you need vehicle access, you will need to discuss this with the team on site.

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES COMMUNITY CAR SCHEME (PREVIOUSLY MAYFIELD & FIVE ASHES COMMUNITY CAR SERVICE) Mayfield & Five Ashes Community Car Scheme is a service which provides transport to any medical appointment. MAYFACS organises this vital service. It is currently an answerphone service, which is checked regularly. More drivers are always needed so if you or someone you know would like to be involved they would love to hear from you. Contact: Freya Huxtable on: 07389 050605. Read on to find out more about the service, what it does and how you can be involved. The Community Car Service was started in 1999 by a dedicated group of local volunteers. These volunteers had previously been undertaking driving duties for the Red Cross but felt that the service they provided was too expensive and did not benefit our local residents as much as it should. This Car Service has proved invaluable to the residents of our two villages ever since its inception and was honoured to be given the prestigious Queen’s Award for Community Service in 2005. The Car Service provides transport to any medical appointment, not only those at a doctor or hospital, but also includes dentist, optician or chiropodist. You need to live within the Parish of Mayfield and Five Ashes to be eligible to use the Car Service. A door-to-door service is offered. The driver will pick you up at your home, take you to your appointment, stay with you whilst you are at the hospital, doctor’s surgery, etc. and bring you back to your home. You may take a friend or relative along with you if you wish. All this is provided at a very modest cost. Local destinations include: Mayfield; Rotherfield; Crowborough; Pembury; Tunbridge Wells Further afield destinations include: East Grinstead; Eastbourne; Hastings; Lewes; Maidstone; Central London. I have a disabled parking badge; can it be used? Yes, it can. Please bring it with you if you are using Community Cars. Contact details - Please ring: 01435 873888. This is an answerphone service so please clearly leave your name; telephone number and brief details of the date you require transport and location and you will be called back to make arrangements. Please give as much notice as possible.

THE MAYFIELD TRUST

(Mayfield Charity - Registered Charity No 212996) - Located in Mayfield, East Sussex How the Trust can help you Subject to availability of funds the Mayfield Trust can offer grants to individuals or organisations for a variety of purposes related to health, social and educational needs. This could include purchase of medical or mobility equipment, helping with a family emergency or giving a grant to a playgroup. All requests by individuals are treated in strict confidence. The applicant must live within the ancient Parish of Mayfield, which includes Mayfield, Five Ashes and part of Hadlow Down. We cannot give grants for religious or political purposes. Grants are normally given on a one-off rather than an on-going basis. Although we do not make detailed enquiries into people’s financial circumstances, it is only fair that we direct our grants to those with a very limited budget. The Mayfield Trust is a very long established body, having existed in various forms for about 230 years. Its funds originate from money or property left in the wills of a number of benefactors, notably the Baker family. If you feel you would like to commemorate your life in Mayfield what better way to do so than to leave a legacy to the Trust? The needs we have to meet may change over time – they do not diminish or cease. For further information contact the Chairman or the Clerk. Chairman - Mrs Joy Pettit, 3 Station Road, Mayfield TN20 6BL, 873231 Clerk - Mrs Hilary Hughes, 6 Richmead Gardens, Mayfield TN20 6DE, 07855 762097; [email protected]

MAYFIELD CLIMATE ACTION

2025 begins with the welcome news that Mayfield Girls School has published its promised Lighting Plan for the period to 2030. The overarching intention is to introduce lower energy units with improved orientation, so light is focused where it's needed, minimising the impact on neighbours and the wider night sky. Most immediately, one of the two ultra-bright north-facing floodlights over the Ceramics building has already been decommissioned and the second will follow as soon as bollard lights have been installed alongside the new Wellbeing Centre. A continuous programme of improvement is planned in accordance with High Weald National Landscape advice and the Parish Council's statement on dark skies, consistent with the safety of all using the site. Copies of the Plan are available from: [email protected] on request. On the evening of 29th January, MCA's Community Forum (open to all) will meet at Wadhurst Park to learn more about renewable energy and the associated need for an increase in transmission capacity. We typically think of this in terms of giant pylons defacing beautiful countryside and that is indeed an issue. Less recognised, but of growing importance, private households are developing the ability to generate and store significant amounts of electricity, including car batteries, opening up the prospect of a much more local component to grid distribution. To help us understand the potential of this exciting new world, we are lucky to have Dan Hamza-Goodacre joining us to talk about Public participation in the UK electricity system: opportunities, benefits and behaviours. Dan has 26 years' experience in the sector, so is well placed to explain what the future might hold. Contact: [email protected] if you would like to attend. Finally, Jan Rich will be taking over responsibility for Mayfield Climate Action in February. Jan has a lifelong interest in the environment, is keen to broaden engagement in taking steps to reduce Mayfield's environmental footprint and can be contacted via MCA's email address.

JAN RICH - NEW IDEAS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

In February, John Murray is standing down from Mayfield Climate Action and is to be replaced by Jan Rich who has kindly agreed to take the project forward. She and her family moved to Mayfield, having fallen in love with the place 13 years ago. She is looking to take the community with her on this ‘green’ journey and is brimming with ideas. Despite a new government on the other side of the Atlantic, which seems uninterested in doing anything about the rising temperature of the planet, with a recently announced new high of 1.6 degrees in global temperatures recorded last year, Mayfield is carrying on. Jan believes that small changes at a local level all matter and can make a difference. She has worked in Mental Health for 25 years and this new role will be in addition to a fairly heavy workload as a Neuro and Clinical Psychologist, as well as being a Systemic Practitioner. Her interest in the environment stems from the time when, as a teenager she became passionate about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, fell in love with orangutans and other endangered wildlife and joined various organisations such as Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund. Before becoming a psychologist, Jan worked for United Gas, followed by Aquila Energy and was involved with the deregulation of the energy industry. She was always full of ideas and every week would send the staff a snippet of suggestions about helping to ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, her last one being how to have a ‘green’ funeral, which, for anyone who is interested, includes using recycled cardboard instead of wood in the burner. Jan wants to stress that she is coming to the role as a lay person, not having technical or engineering skills, but believes strongly that we can all make small changes by reducing energy use and waste in the home. She understands that people have busy lives and may not feel that they have the time to be truly ‘green’; they have to get the children to school, cook meals and do their day jobs, but she believes that if everyone made a few adjustments to small aspects of daily life, this could start to make a difference. By trying to live a more carbon neutral life, people can also save money. Like many people in Mayfield, Jan lives in an old house which gets damp, but she has created a win-win by using a dehumidifier which collects water from the atmosphere and is then used to flush the toilet. The rule in her house is: ‘If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down’. If there is no dehumidifier, used bath water can be substituted. This approach can save gallons of water. All the light bulbs in her house are LED and use a fraction of energy compared with the old ones; they also seem a lot safer as they don’t get hot. She reuses all the plastic that comes into the house and composts everything. She buys second hand tools and clothes, and even unravels old, knitted items to knit again. She encourages everyone to have a pond in the garden, if practical, as this encourages amphibians and insects; she also reuses old wood to make garden structures and is hoping to build a greenhouse using recycled wood. Jan has found that the use of a hybrid car, despite initial outlay and being bigger, has slashed the cost of petrol by 2/3rds. She uses her car to drive to work, but the rest of the time she tries to walk. She also mentioned the new and smaller energy providers such as Octopus, which has flexibility in their tariffs and free energy hours at certain times of day and are one of Europe’s leading investors in green energy. Jan believes in the power of the community and that there is much that could be done on a local level. She would like to attempt to support the people of Jan further information please contact Jan. on: [email protected] Barbara Murray

UP AND DOWN THE HIGH STREET The Mayfield newsletter has published the following: The High Street – working down to the West. Mayfield Garage: 01435 873286 Mayfieldgarage.co.uk. Family run Garage. Hayley Cooper, Aesthetics: 01435 873354 [email protected] Aesthetic treatment, medical grade skincare. Blackbird of Mayfield, [email protected]. Clothes & Gifts. The Hair Studio: 01435 873323 www.hairstudio.uk.com. Unisex hair salon. Londis 01435 873577. [email protected]. Mini-Supermarket. The Middle House: 01435 872146 www.mhmayfield.co.uk. Pub,Restaurant & Hotel. Gabriel Interiors: 01435 873670 [email protected]. www.gabrielinteriors.co.uk. Curtains, blindf & Fabric alterations. Scarlett’s: 01435 873520. www.scarlettsfrocksandthreads. Bridal and occasion Wear. Burnett’s Estate Agents: 01435 874450 www.burnetts-ea.com. [email protected] Independent estate agents. Dirty Paws: 07506 467218. [email protected]. Dog gooming and supplies. St Dunstan’s Pharmacy: 01435 873191 Independent pharmacy. Central Bark: 07872 654326 Chris Dalton Pet Nutrition, Treats etc. The House Café: 01435 872557 Café.the Old Armoury: 01435 872102 www.antiques-atlas.com. Antiques & Books.Ted Handley & Co Ltd.: 01435 692058 https://tedhandley.co.uk. Property consultants & advisers. Post Office: 01435 872707.Flower House and Home: 01435 874762 www.flowerhouseandhome.co.uk. Florist & rusticaAntiques. South Clife Dental Surgery: 01435 873659 www.southcliffdentalgroup.com. NHS & Private dentist. The High Street: Back up to the East: Sew Inspired: 01435 817892 www.sewinspireduk. square.site Fabric & haberdashery. Mayfield Osteopaths: 01435 873051 www.mayfieldosteopath.co.uk. Osteopathy & sports physiotherapy. Four Winds: 01435 872418 [email protected]. Ethical handmade gifts. Mayfield Chiropody and Podiatry Clinic: 01435 873848 www.mayfieldpodiatry.co.uk. [email protected]. C L Leppard: 01435 872335. [email protected]. Traditional family butcher, Middle House Kitchen and Deli: 01435 872993 [email protected]. www.facebook.com/ middlehousekitchenanddeli/ Deli/ fresh fruit & veg. Mayfield Fine Wines: 01435 872371 www.finewinesofmayfield.co.uk. [email protected]. Independent wine merchant. Hospice in the Weald: 01435 873369 Charity Shop. Truffles Bakery: 01435 510936 www.trufflesbakery.co.uk. Family bakery & café.Woody’s Barbers: 01435 873759 Men’s barbers. Blush: 01435 873444 www.blushbeautyofmayfield.com. Beauty Salon. Mayfield Girls School: Recognised in New Year Honours List.

MAYFIELD GIRLS SCHOOL: We are thrilled to share that three of our remarkable Old Cornelians have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for their outstanding achievements and contributions in their fields: Emily Craig MBE (Class of 2011) – Gold medal Olympian, awarded an MBE for her services to rowing. Georgina Worrall OBE (Class of 1996) – Honoured with an OBE for her dedication to diversity and inclusion in the Energy Sector. Dr. Bonnie Kwok MBE CMgr FCMI FRSA (Class of 1997) – Received an MBE for her services to education. Sound of Music. We were thrilled to present The Sound of Music: School Edition—a timeless musical celebrating love, family, and courage. This much-loved classic which took place at Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, in February, marking our exciting return for a second year. Featuring iconic songs like Do-Re-Mi and My Favourite Things, At Mayfield Girls, education is an adventure of the mind, heart and soul. Please join us at our next Open Morning today Friday 14th March to find out more. To book your place, please visit our website www.mayfieldgirls.org or contact Shirley Coppard, our Director of Admissions, on: 01435 874600 x418.

ST. DUNSTAN’S BELLRINGERS

As with the first half of last year, the second half of 2024 saw St. Dunstan’s Bellringers’ activity return to its norm. Besides Tuesday practice nights and church services, we also supported various church activities such as ringing for weddings (see later in this entry) and the Remembrance Sunday service, along with the Christmas services and festivals which concluded the ringing year. We hope the villagers will feel the quality of the ringing has been better than simple norm, especially since we now have a team of experienced ringers who can ring more complex methods or tunes. One notable difference in 2024 has been the number of weddings held at St. Dunstan’s in the year - in total nearly three times normal numbers and a record number in the living memory of current St. Dunstan’s ringers. Listed below are those couples the ringing team had the pleasure and honour to ring for at their marriage service in the second half of 2024: 20/07/2024 – Angela Haynes & Christopher Chruciel- 27/07/2024 - Chloe Chapman & David Tranter - 17/08/2024 - Emma Howie & Jon Dunn 24/08/2024 - Hayley Chapman & Daniel Summerhayes - 19/10/2024 - Lucy Reid & Matt Davis. The St. Dunstan’s bellringers wish each couple a long, happy and fruitful marriage. Visiting ringers continue to request the use of the St. Dunstan’s bells. It seems the enhanced reputation as to the quality of the bells and the ringing room is the principal reason. Finally, if you wish to participate in a traditional village activity such as bellringing, please contact me on: 01435 872064, or the Tower Captain (Vanessa Kolberg) on: 07796954812, to arrange a suitable Tuesday practice night to try out the activity.

MAYFIELD LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

(Full programme can be found on the societies website at http:// www.mayfieldlhs.org.uk. ) Scout Hut - 7.30pm for 8pm. On Wednesday, 26th February A talk was given - Ivan Donald Margary (1896-1976): Dr David Rudling. Margary’s name is synonymous with the study of Roman roads. Indeed he has had more influence over our understanding of the Roman road network in Britain than any other individual researcher. His gazetteer, “Roman Roads in Britain”, remains the most comprehensive and detailed work ever written, over 60 years since it was first published. Margary numbers, the system he devised for numbering and classifying Roman roads is still used by archaeologists today. Ivan Donald Margary died on 18th February 1976. Dr David Rudling is the Academic Director of the Sussex School of Archaeology. He is also an Honorary Research Fellow and Visiting Lecturer at the University of Roehampton. Dates for your diary. Wednesday, 26th March - Children and the Poor Laws: Dr Mary Rudling Wednesday 30th April - The Inn Signs of Sussex - Dr Janet Pennington. Summer Outing - Please advise committee members of where you would like to go. Brian O’Connor, Chairma:n 01435 873477; Jo Andrews, Secretary [email protected] ; John Buddle, Treasurer: 01435 872229

MAYFIELD BAND

www.mayfieldband.co.uk I am willing to stake my dubious reputation on the fact that at least 10% of the 3,718 people in this parish once played a musical instrument, rather enjoyed it, but gave up when life got in the way, and have spent the rest of their lives vowing to play again only to be put off by lack of confidence, time, instrument, or somewhere to play it. And that’s just silly. That’s 371.8 lapsed musicians who can probably vaguely remember how to read music and can probably even count. All 3718 of you are welcome to come and join Mayfield Band, but today I am speaking to you ten percenters, including the 0.8, because I know that you really want to play some music again. Brass has probably never crossed your mind, but music has, and the thing is, brass is here in the village, together with the opportunity to play in a band. It’s all very accessible, with seats for all abilities, and biscuits for all tastes. I would strongly recommend that you banish any negative preconceptions that you have about brass bands, because they are irrelevant. What matters is being in a friendly group of people with a common interest, playing a broad repertoire, and challenging yourself. You can find the time, yes you can, don’t argue, and the confidence will come. We will provide the instrument and somewhere to play it, and if we must, we will happily go out and buy another 371.8 chairs, because you are all very, very welcome. Adult learners and returners are really important to us, and currently make up a quarter of the band, so you will be in a supportive and understanding group, and given that you really want to do this, you should at least give it a try.

Youth Band

There were some flabby lips, sticky valves, and sluggish fingers as the kids returned from the Christmas break. What a difference a couple of weeks off makes. It was probably a little unkind therefore to present the group with some challenging new music, but we must keep pushing ahead. I have every confidence that once everyone is back to their daily practice, the playing will become a whole lot sweeter. Musically, we have started at West Wallaby Street, and will be moving on to Mexico, and then outer space. You should come and share in our journey. Tank tops, sombreros, and space helmets are not compulsory. Practice is! Simon Rudge: 01435 872007 [email protected]

FIVE ASHES HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Held their Committee Meeting on 15th January and agreed the changes to our Schedule for the coming year. The next job is to arrange for the Schedules to be printed ready for distribution. It is at this time of year that things start to speed up – after all, the Spring Show on 29th March is only eight weeks away! Oh well, onwards and for the plants, upwards! Graham Playfoot: 01825 830511

OBITUARY: JANET MAUGHAN (NÈE SANDERSON) 09.05.1946 - 18.12.2024 Janet, always known as Jan (sometimes Calamity Jan), was born in Mayday Hospital, Croydon. She lived with her parents, Bill and Doris, in Thornton Heath. Jan suffered from asthma as a child and the family moved to Shirley, which was deemed healthier. She attended Ashburton School and left in 1962 to join Westminster Bank as an office junior based at the Addiscombe Branch. She was then transferred to NatWest, Croydon High Street. This was a large branch with over 50 staff. She was a great mimic and each Christmas was involved in the cabaret for the staff party. In 1970, due to her mother’s poor health, the family moved to Crowborough and Jan commuted daily to Croydon, and later the Clapham branch. With her mother’s failing health, she found the travelling too much and in 1977 she was transferred to Mayfield. Her mother sadly died in 1978 and Jan involved herself with the Brownies and the Carpenters Arms ladies’ dart team. In 1980 she met Chris who was working in the Royal Oak. They were married in 1981 and moved to Uckfield for four years before settling in Broad Oak. In 1992 she headlined in the Kent & Sussex Courier: the bank wanted to transfer her to Hailsham! A petition was signed by over 200 Mayfield residents, but to no avail. She took early retirement in 1994 after 32 years’ service for the bank. She worked briefly for Kent & Sussex Courier before working part-time in the Silver Mine and the Dress Shop, both in the High Street. In 1995 with Chris, they purchased Libra Bookshop in West Street which they ran successfully for 10 years. During this time, she was Treasurer to the Mayfield Chamber of Commerce. In 2000, to celebrate the Millennium at St. Dunstan’s Church, she was part of the team which cross-stitched a new altar rail tracing Mayfield’s history. She was an active member of the Mayfield Horticultural Society and was still attending chair yoga in the Scout & Guide Hall up to the week before she died. In 2023 she started having mobility problems which progressively got worse. Jan always remained positive and never lost her sense of humour.

WADHURST WINDOW

WADHURST AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB (NAFAS) ‘Floral Design with Excellence’ is the catch phrase of the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies but Wadhurst and District Flower Club prefer ‘Flowers, Friendship and Fun’. This is what we attempt and hopefully succeed in providing during the monthly meetings. We would very much like to have the opportunity to welcome you to one of our meetings this year. No experience of flower arranging is required. The programme for the year consists of demonstrations, workshops, lunches and teas, all planned to educate and entertain the members and their guests. The Club regularly supports two charities; Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and Marie Curie. Meetings are held monthly in Stonegate Village Hall at 1.45pm. The large adjacent car park enables easy access to the building. Membership for the year is £45.00, which covers insurance, demonstrators’ fees and hall hire. There is a small charge for refreshments. The lucky raffle winners get to take home the arrangements that have been produced during the demonstration. If you would like more information about this friendly Club, please contact Sonia [email protected]. Or: 01892 785671.

MAYFACS

MEN ON TH MOVE

Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise. Meet 31 every Tuesday 9.30am at Court Meadow, Mayfield. Free to attend. Moving Sounds. Is six special sessions, led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning and happiness for all attendees. These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book ASAP to avoid disappointment. For any more information on either of these new activities, please contact [email protected] or call us on: 01435 873888

MAYFACS COMMUNITY SHED

MAYFACS Community Shed holds 3 sessions every week for anyone to come along and join in. With inside and new external workshop spaces available across all sessions every week, as well as the community garden, bee keeping and the orchard, there is plenty to get involved in whenever you are available. New Shedders always welcome. For more information, please visit our website: www.mayfacs.org.uk/theshed or email: [email protected] Our next Repair Café will take place at MAYFACS Shed on Saturday 15 March. Repair Cafe at Five Ashes Village Hall 10am –1pm (last repair 12.15). We welcome you to find out more about our Repair Cafés, join us for some tea and cakes (you do not need to bring a repair to attend) and find out more about our MAYFACS Shed and MAYFACS community. Monthly Trips – 2025 Trips Schedule Our new schedule has been released – some really lovely trips now available Thursday 3rd April: Horse Sense UK £15 Thursday 1st May: Tulley’s Farm Tulip Festival £tbc Thursday 5th June: Newhaven Fort £19 Thursday 3rd July: Visit to Rye £10 Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities or contact us at the MAYFACS Office on: 01435 873888. You can also join our monthly eNewsletter mailing list to get full details on everything that we do to support our community by contacting: [email protected]

LENTEN LUNCH in aid of MAYFACS will be taking place on Thursday 20th March 2025 in London House High Street, Mayfield 12.00 – 2pm. Lenten lunches include Soup, roll, cheese & biscuits and fruit. Pre booking / Tickets notrequired, but all donations gratefully received. (cash or card machine available). Please join us if you can. NB Lenten lunches will be taking place between the 13th March and 20th April every Thursday raising funds for 5 different charities.Little Munchkins Baby and Toddler Group. Runs term time only Please do join us every Wednesday (term time) from 9am – 11am for just £3 per family! All carers, grandparents and parents are very welcome! Paint and Sip – after a successful first paint and Sip evening in January, our second Paint and Sip evening will be on Wednesday 2nd April 7.30 – 9.30pm is currently sold out. Our Next event will be in June – date to be confirmed. To go on the reserve list for April or register your interest for the next event please email [email protected] Join us for a masterclass of painting and socialising in a relaxed setting. All painting materials, including your canvas are included in the cost of the ticket. The evening will be led by talented local artists walking you through step by step.