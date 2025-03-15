Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES VILLAGE NEWS

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its cop. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

UPLANDS ACADEMY OFSTED REPORT

Uplands Academy

Uplands Academy in Wadhurst has been praised by Ofsted following the school’s ungraded inspection on 14 and 15 January 2025. Following a rigorous two-day inspection designed to assess whether the school continues to provide a “Good” standard of education, the inspectors concluded that “Uplands Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection”. Inspectors reported that the school, which became an academy in September 2022 as part of MARK Education Trust, “fosters a keen sense of community where manners, acceptance, respect and kindness are central to its ethos”. Ofsted highlighted the positive relationships between staff and students, noting, “Pupils enjoy school and feel safe. Their learning is supported by strong relationships and constructive guidance.” The inspectors commended the Academy’s “strong commitment to culture and equality as well as fundamental British values” and the “strong focus on personal development” which “actively supports pupils’ well-being”. Adding that “pupils are well informed about courses and providers through high-quality careers education. Year 11 pupils, in particular, are confident about their next steps.” Beyond the classroom, the Academy’s students “value opportunities to develop their leadership skills” and in their leadership roles, “provide useful feedback that helps to shape school decisions”. Students enjoy access to “a broad extra-curricular and enrichment programme” as well as a personal development offer that “helps them to navigate life in modern Britain”. They said the MARK Education Trust school “benefits significantly from the trust’s support”, which includes “regular visits from trustees and strong links with other schools in the trust”, as well as “extensive training opportunities and expert guidance for subject leaders” and support with “attendance, behaviour and safeguarding”.

Chris Connor, Headteacher at Uplands Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of the results from the recent Ofsted inspection. This outcome reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire school community – our students and their families, our staff, our trustees and our wider school community. I am particularly delighted that Ofsted recognised the high expectations of the behaviour and engagement of our students in their lessons, and students’ commitment to participating in the extensive enrichment activities along with the role they play in student leadership. While we are pleased with our achievements, we recognise that there is always more to do. Raising standards further is our priority, ensuring that every student has access to the best possible education and outcomes. We are ‘Ambitious for Excellence’ and remain entirely committed to our mission which is to provide the best possible education for all our students and to be an exceptional educational establishment, both locally and nationally.” Executive Headteacher and CEO of MARK Education Trust, Anna Robinson, said: “As complacency is never an option, please be assured that we are continually working as a team to drive forward our vision for the ongoing success and benefit of Uplands Academy, as well as for our current and future students and staff, both within the Academy and across our Trust.”

MAYFACS

What an incredible trip we had last week to Harvey's Brewery where our group had a fascinating tour around the Brewery and a little bit of sampling at the end! Thank you so much to everyone at Harvey's for looking after us so well and for the really great tour. Everyone really enjoyed it! Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Thursday 3rd April: Horse Sense UK £15 Thursday 1st May: Tulley’s Farm Tulip Festival £26 Thursday 5th June: Newhaven Fort £19 Thursday 3rd July: Visit to Rye £10 Please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities or contact us at the MAYFACS Office on: 01435 873888. You can also join our monthly eNewsletter mailing list to get full details on everything that we do to support our community by contacting [email protected]

MAYFACS BEADS DROP

Do you have some broken or unwanted beads or jewellery lying around?

Could you help us by dropping them into the Mayfacs office or into the community shed? For any unwanted, random beads and jewellery that can be repurposed and used for creative community sessions. Beading is more than just a hobby. It offers community and social interactions and with donations of beads from the community beautiful pieces can be created to help fundraise for local social projects. Supporting the community one bead at a time.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP VISION and STRATEGY

Introduction - Our Vision

For the past two decades the A267 from Mayfield to Horam has been a hotspot for vehicle crashes, deer collisions and, sad to say, two recent fatal crashes at Isenhurst Junction in 2022 and Mayfield Flat in 2024.

Over the years road traffic groups have been formed petitions raised, extensive press, tv and media coverage given to accidents…. all eventually being forgotten and archived.

Although there have been other fatalities on the A267, coupled with numerous crashes, the fatality at Isenhurst Junction (March 2022) and at Mayfield Flat (October 2024) were the catalysts which led to the creation of the A267 Road Safety Group.

The fatality in March 2022 at Isenhurst was caused by a speeding motorist travelling at 51mph in a 40mph zone. At the inquest in February 2024 the Assistant Coroner asked the accident investigation specialist police officer to read out his comprehensive findings.

The officer reported that if the vehicle involved was doing 40 mph the victim would have probably survived the accident.

The woman driving the vehicle was due to appear in court in January 2024 charged with a motoring offence. Charges were dropped after the inquest due, we believe, to a legal technicality.

The investigation at Mayfield Flat in 2024 is still ongoing. The A267 Road Safey Group is adhering to the strict embargoes on the investigation.

The A267 Road Safety Group

Our initial vision is to make the A267 from Mayfield to Horam a safer road for private, HGV and public service vehicles as well for as pedestrians, motorbikes and cyclists – especially at the ‘black spot’ sites namely: Wellbrook Hill, A267/A272 Junction, Mayfield Flat and Isenhurst Junction.

The group was set up in October 2024 after the Mayfield Flat fatal accident. The three founder members were Sarah Jones, Susan King and Melvyn Butcher.

All three founder members work in the media; Sarah is a PR consultant, Susan is a senior reporter for the Sussex Express and Melvyn is community correspondent, also for the Sussex Express, covering Mayfield, Cross in Hand. Horam and Uckfield.

The group has a dedicated Facebook page (A267 Road Safety Group.) To date it has approximately 719 members.

Presentations have been made to the following parish councils: Mayfield and Five Ashes, Hadlow Down, Horam and Heathfield and Waldron. Our presentations have been warmly received.

Our media coverage has been: Site meeting at the A267/A272 Junction together with Sussex Weald MP Nus Ghani, chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council and senior police officers.

Weekly A267 RSG group activity in the Sussex Express, Sussex World and Your World

Campaign media exposure on Radio 2's Jeremy Vine Show, lead story on 6pm and 10pm ITV Meridian News, The Argus, Greatest Hits Sussex, Ashdown Radio.

Discussions and meetings have taken place with Sussex Safer Roads Partnership Speedwatch team.

To beef up the team, Cross in Hand businessmen Guy Cordery has joined the group. Guy’s input will be invaluable as he runs a local coach company. We also welcomed a local estates manager with a wealth of experience in rural affairs

We would also like to thank David and Doris Collumbell for the cleaning of all the A267 road signs from Mayfield to Horam.

In December 2024 ESCC announced a £500k budget for a Speed Reduction Scheme for sixteen sites.

The funding announcement took us by surprise but is clearly welcomed.

Certainly, the funding has sharpened up our approach to ensure the A267 RSG is represented in all aspects of the consultation process through to the commencement of work.

Objective

The A267 is a major road connecting Kent to Sussex; from Tunbridge Wells via the Boship Roundabout and the A22 to the coast. Traffic levels have increased substantially but no major improvements have been made.

We aim to make the A267 a safer road from Wellbrook Hill to Horam.

To reduce the accident rate and fatalities: These are almost always caused or exacerbated by excessive speed – poor driving - confusing speed signage - poor road markings – dirty signs – overhanging foliage - reflective central road bollards covered with mud and grime deposits - central cats’ eyes not replaced or missing after resurfacing. - pop up roadworks - potholes.

It is our objective to work closely with the parish councils and ESCC to make the A267 from Mayfield to Horam a safer road.

Strategy Proposals.

Overview of funding

ESCC have committed £500k funding to instigate a Speed Reduction Scheme at 16 selected locations. Although 16 sites are mentioned only 13 sites are listed.

The calculations are as follows: £500k divided by 16 = £31,250. If 13 = £38,461 per location.

It has been reported the consultation period will take nine months. It has also been reported the work will commence sometime in 2026.

Although not confirmed by ESCC, we have been told the £500k is ring fenced. We have also been told certain locations will be fast-tracked.

Stage 1 Objective

Interim Measures

If the timescale runs its full course there is going to be a two-year void before work commences. This will probably mean more near misses, more accidents but hopefully no more fatalities. This needs to be addressed.

It is estimated that if an accident was deemed a full emergency, eg: if police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, the estimated costs would be in excess of £30k. If the accident was fatal, costs would be in excess of £2 million. All paid for by the taxpayer.

We recommend:

• Speed reduction signage at all the blackspot locations. Supplied by Speedwatch. •Setting up a Cross in Hand Speedwatch team of 12 members. •Seek funding for SID equipment to be installed at all the blackspot locations, both north and southbound. •Logging all accidents on the stretch of the A267 Road Safety Group is monitoring. •Deer Aware signage at designated spots recommended by the deer warden who will also ensure that signs will be refreshed and replaced at regular intervals. •Setting up a communication platform between ESCC Highways’ Safety Officer and Stewards to enable direct reporting of safety work required. •Regular update meetings with parish councils’ safety committees. •Hadlow Down has already nominated a councillor to liaise with the A267 RSG The A267 RSG would welcome the remaining PCs to follow suit.

Stage 2 Objective

Our Proposal for the Consultation

•Impose a blanket 40-mph speed limit from Wellbrook Hill to Horam, (excluding Five Ashes which has a 30mph speed limit.) •Reducing the speed limit to 40mph will remove the current speed limits of 60mph at two blackspot areas, namely A267/A272 Hadlow Down junction and the Mayfield Flat junction. It will also reduce the speed limit, currently 50mph to 40mph at Wellbrook Hill, another blackspot area. It will also help Speedwatch teams to comply with legislation, (currently they cannot carry out their duties if the speed limit exceeds 40 mph) •Isenhurst Junction is already a 40mph area. •If not already installed at the Stage 1, to complement the 40mph speed limit, SID devices should be located at all the blackspot locations north and southbound.

•Sponsorship of SIDS. •Trialling SIDS for manufacturers’ development. •Double white lining at Meres Lane. •Resurfacing of the A267 from Wellbrook Hill to Horam. •Refurbish all road markings. •Match funding. who pays? •Six monthly road sign cleaning •Annual survey on overgrown foliage at road sign sites. •ESCC contact list for A267 problems; ie: Highways Road Safety Officer, Highways Stewards. •Closer involvement with the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership. •In conjunction with Speedwatch, The A267 RSG will encourage schools within the A267 catchment area to take part in annual painting/poster competition, (on the theme of road safety.) This will include pre-schools such as Little Tinkers on the A267

Stage 3 Objective 5-year Plan. Year 1 review. •Consider average speed cameras. • Consider mobile speed cameras currently being trialled by West Sussex County Council. •Expanding the area of the A267 over the existing coverage. We would like to stress that all the suggestions above are a starting point from which we can formulate a working document in conjunction with the parish councils. A267 Road Safety Group members will be kept fully informed at all stages during the interim period, consultations and meetings attended. We think being proactive before the consultation commences would be beneficial to all parties. Hence this document that will be circulated to parish councils Speedwatch. Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, for their input and comments.

Kind regards A267 Road Safety Group Committee

ST DUNSTAN’S CHURCH

LENT IN ST. DUNSTAN’S

Lent Bible Study: Do join us in St. Dunstan’s church (please be aware depending on numbers we may move elsewhere after our first session) at 10am on Tuesday 11th March and the following four Tuesdays. We shall be focusing on the 10 Commandments given by God to Moses thousands of years ago; but how relevant are they today? And how relevant to both a multi-faith world and a secular world. There is a list to sign up in the back of church if you are interested, but you are still welcome to come along, even if you don’t sign up. Exhibition of Paintings: From Ash Wednesday on 5th March and throughout Lent, we will be exhibiting a series of paintings depicting the Stations of the Cross. The paintings are unusual in that they portray the events of Holy Week through the eyes of Jesus. Each painting will be displayed with a thought-provoking meditation. St. Dunstan’s is open from 9am until 4pm (5pm after 30th March when British Summer Time begins). Our Lenten Lunches will be taking place again this year, on most of the Thursdays during Lent from 12noon until 2pm in London House. Each charity (shown below) will be preparing homemade soups to be served with bread, cheese and fruit. Payment will be by donation and all the monies will go to the charity of the day. Please make a note in your diaries as your support is greatly appreciated. 27th March - Friends of the Holy Land 3rd April - Friends of St. Dunstan’s 10th April - Family Support Work. Forthcoming Events In St. Dunstan’s: Our Choral Evensong is on Sunday, 23rd March at 6pm. Please do come and join us and enjoy this wonderful service. A first for St. Dunstan’s: On Sunday February 9th Joanna Forbes L’Estrange joined us for our church service. Joanna has recently composed a new choral work based on Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and

St. Dunstan’s Choir, as one of the cocommissioning choirs, will be delighted to give one of the early performances of this work on May 24th in the evening (more details in April’s Newsletter). Our choir sang the opening work of this piece at the start of the service, which is the first time ever, anywhere, that it has been performed in public, and it sounded amazing! Nicky Higgins Parish Administrator. ST. DUNSTAN’S SUNDAY CLUB: Sunday Club takes place every Sunday during the 10.15am Parish Eucharist for approximately 30 minutes. After this we join the rest of the congregation in church during the 3rd hymn, when children join their parents for the rest of the service. Fr. Michael welcomes Sunday Club members at the end of the hymn. We are all in church together for the Eucharistic prayer. The Lord’s Prayer and receiving Communion or a Blessing. Members are encouraged from the age of 8 to have a few meetings with Fr. Michael before receiving First Communion. The activities during Sunday Club are the reading of the Gospel of the day (at children’s level) which is also read in church, an explanation/discussion about the reading, a craft or a visual such as Godly Play, a game and/or a hymn or a chorus – basically anything that helps them to understand the story etc. The youngsters are very good at picking up a tune when we sing. Everything we do is related to the reading so that when we are in church anything that is said is familiar for the youngsters. At the end of the service, providing we have some confident ones, a couple of children will go to the front and tell/show the adults what we have been doing. The adults love this because often they are made to laugh by the young ones. Not all the youngsters are confident on their own but will often go up with someone who is. There are always 2 adults on duty and we are all DBS checked. Any child is welcome and if necessary, parents are very welcome to stay too until their child gains confidence to stay on their own while the parents go into church. Youngsters are welcome to arrive from 10am for start at 10.15am. We are a small group but a happy group. Any further questions please contact Margaret Neve on 01825 830625 or email: [email protected]

MAYFIELD PRE-SCHOOL

We celebrated Valentine’s Day by making some delicious biscuits, decorating hats and creating hearts with sequins and shapes to take home to our families. We have had lots of lovely walks around the meadow and have visited the local bakery and charity shop, during which the children loved the independence of choosing items and paying for them. Paige Merrick, Pre-School Manager

FIVE ASHES PRIMARY SCHOOL

The mornings are at last getting lighter and we have just finished term 3. As you would expect we have been extremely busy as usual. We have taken part in the Heathfield Partnership with Indoor Athletics and Netball events and were crowned the netball champions which was a huge achievement for our little school. Our youngest children had a very exciting visit from Heathfield Fire Station. The children had a wonderful time getting to try lots of the equipment and sit within the fire truck. The older children in our Oak class were invited to Trinity Theatre to watch “The Sound of Music” performed by Mayfield Girls School. Oak class also had a very different last day of term after being evacuated to Five Ashes and spending the day as the children would have during the Second World War. A number of children also attended an Organ Workshop at St. Dunstan’s church. The children loved attending and were very keen to have further lessons. The children had a wonderful time and we would like to thank Mayfield Girls School for their invitation. The Friends of Five Ashes ran a school disco for all the children, which was a great success and raised much needed funds for our school. Darren Gurr Head of School

MAYFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL

What a busy term in Robins Reception & Year 1 Class! We took part in the RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch. We made some bird seed cakes to attract more birds to our garden and to help them keep going during the cold weather. On our birdwatch we saw pigeons, magpies, blackbirds, a robin and a blue tit. We have also been learning all about the Lunar New Year and how it is celebrated. We have welcomed the year of the snake with a range of fun activities from lantern making to a Chinese dance workshop. Katie Hawkridge

SKIPPERS HILL MANOR SCHOOL

Last month we celebrated Wellbeing week. The children participated in lots of different activities to help promote the importance of wellbeing and ways in which they can support their own positive mental health. They had an amazing skipping workshop to learn a new skill, played games together in Form Time to connect with other year groups, took notice of our beautiful surroundings with nature walk, plus mindfulness sessions. Additionally, they have donated items to our school charity Family2Family and raised money with a cake sale. At the end of the week they were treated to a disco to promote being active. This was a particular highlight for the older ones as all the teachers were dressed up in costumes and took part in a masked dance-off! Phil Makhouli

MAYFIELD GIRLS SCHOOL

Mayfield Girls Shine in The Sound of Music: In the first week of February, students from Mayfield Girls School wowed audiences with four fantastic performances of The Sound of Music at Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells. The production was truly a team effort, with girls not only starring on stage but also playing in the orchestra and managing lighting, sound, stage design, and hair and makeup. Despite some last-minute cast changes due to illness, their dedication shone through, culminating in a spectacular sold-out Saturday night show. A huge thank you to everyone who supported this wonderful production—we couldn’t be prouder. We're thrilled to share that our very own Dr. Matthew Ward, Director of Music, has been commissioned by Catholic Truth Society (CTS) to compose the music for the new Lectionary psalms. If you're attending Mass and notice a new resonant version of the psalms being played, chances are you're listening to Matthew's inspiring work. Congratulations to Dr. Ward on this incredible honour. To get your copies: For The Organ: www.ctsbooks.org/product/ psalms-for-all-seasons-for-organ For Voice: www.ctsbooks.org/product/psalmsfor-all-seasons-for-organ Masses and Services For The Parish Of Mayfield And Five Ashes. Mass: Every Sunday at 11.30am, Mayfield Girls School Chapel. GCSE Revision Courses: We are delighted to announce that Mayfield Girls School is running Easter GCSE revision courses aimed at Year 11 students who are taking GCSEs this summer. Five courses are available to book, offering a different GCSE core subject on each day. These courses will take place during the second week of the Easter Holidays (7th April - 11th April) and are open to students from local schools. For more information, please visit: www.mayfieldgirls.org/gcse-easter-revision-courses

FILM ON FRIDAY’S 25TH SEASON COMES TO A PULSATING FINALE

Five Ashes Village Hall LA CHIMERA – 22nd March: doors open at 6.30pm. Dinner interval – ticket required. Arthur is an archaeologist with psychic powers. Just released from jail, he rejoins his happy-go-lucky gang of graverobbers who loot Etruscan tombs and sell the ancient treasures. But he yearns for his lost love. Our leaflets are available from the Post Office, The House Café, MAYFACS, and our poster on the school railings. Our website, www.filmonfriday.org, has trailers for all our films and interviews with the directors and cast. If you would like to know more, email me on: [email protected], phone: 01435 873310; or just come along on one of our film nights. We are on Facebook and X at @filmonfriday.Andrew Ratcliffe Chairman

MAYFIELD LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

(Full programme can be found on the society website at http://www.mayfieldlhs.org.uk) Scout Hut - 7.30pm for 8pm Wednesday, Wednesday, 26th March - Children and the Poor Laws: Dr Mary Rudling. Wednesday 30th April - The Inn Signs of Sussex - Dr Janet Pennington. Summer Outing - Please advise committee members of where you would like to go. Brian O’Connor, Chairman: 01435 873477; Jo Andrews, Secretary. [email protected]; John Buddle, Treasurer: 01435 872229

NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME (NGS)

Mayfield Open Gardens. Dates for your diary 2025: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th April: The Oast, Fletching Street, 11am-5pm Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th June: Hoopers Farm, Vale Road, 11am-5pm Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd August: Mayfield Gardens 11am-5pm – five private gardens within walking distance of the High Street, 11am-5pm. All proceeds from these events will go to the nursing and health charities supported by the NGS. There are many other Sussex NGS gardens opening throughout the spring and summer. Plan your visits by looking in the Sussex booklet now available in local garden centres and shops. You can also visit www.ngs.org.uk or use the National Garden Scheme app to find gardens to visit in any area of the country. More details next month. Sarah Ratcliffe

MAYFIELD EVENING W.I.

Our chosen charity for this year is Mayfield Pre-School and at the beginning of February we were pleased to present the staff with a cheque for £265. We hope that Mayfield Evening W.I. can develop closer links with the Pre-School, perhaps helping with creative activities such as cooking and craft skills. At our February meeting we had a very interesting talk by Jane Elson, who is a retired lecturer from the London School of Fashion. Jane told us of her journey through the fashion industry, having first been inspired as a young girl by her mother’s homemade ‘Dior’ New Look outfit. We learnt of Jane’s progression from school in Manchester to The Royal College of Art in London where she studied alongside legendary 70s designer Ozzie Clark. She then worked closely with all the main fashion houses in both London and Paris, eventually adding teaching to her skills. Her main interest was in tailoring and pattern cutting, although she was well-versed in all aspects of garment making. She brought along some delightful half size mannequins which she had made and dressed in exquisite detail. Many of our members are skilled needle women so this talk was perfect for them. Even for those not so involved with sewing, Jane’s presentation was totally absorbing. We meet every second Tuesday of the month (not in August) at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at Colkins Mill Church. Do come and join us at any one of our evenings, we’d love to see you! For any further information, please contact Chrissie Robinson: 01435 862825

FIVE ASHES HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

At the time of writing, early February, we seem to be stuck in a period of cold, wet, foggy and miserable weather. It seems impossible that spring is only weeks away and that anything will be ready for our Spring Show on 29th March but we live in hope that Mother Nature will work her usual miracle. Our Show schedules are at the printers and will be available from early March from The House Café, Mayfield Post Office, Whites Garden, Five Ashes Inn, Five Ashes Village Hall and directly from myself. So, trusting that spring will have arrived, we look forward to seeing you on 29th March at 2pm at Five Ashes Village Hall. Graham Playfoot: 01825 830511

WADHURST AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB (NAFAS)

The Club’s Annual General Meeting was held on February 6th. It was well attended as members wanted to show their appreciation and thanks to the outgoing President, Chairman and Treasurer. These three officers have been members for many years and during their term in office had worked tirelessly on the Club’s behalf. The incoming Committee promised to continue the good work and ensure that Wadhurst Flower Club moves forward in good spirits. An opportunity to socialise whilst enjoying a delicious afternoon tea provided by the Committee was enjoyed before the meeting closed. The next meeting will be held on Thursday March 6th 1.45pm at Stonegate Village Hall; it will feature a demonstration entitled “Inspirational”. An excellent and appropriate theme to begin a year that, we hope, will be inspirational. If you would like further information about the Club, please contact Sonia 01892 785671 or [email protected]. We hope to have the pleasure of your company very soon.

