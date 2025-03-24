Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

MAYFIELD FESTIVAL CHOIR MOZART REQUIEM SUNDAY 4 May

Mozart: Requiem

Ticket sales have just opened for Mayfield Festival Choir's concert Classical Stardom, including Mozart Requiem, Sunday 4 May 2025 7.30pm. St Dunstan's Church, Mayfield, Ticket Prices £30, £25, £15 & £8 (under 25s free) Local box office: Sew Inspired, Mayfield. Telephone: 0333 666 3366 Why not make an evening of it by booking a pre-concert meal at one of Mayfield's excellent pub restaurants. More details are on our website. Jeremy Summerly writes "Mozart’s iconic Requiem is justly famous. Not only does it contain some of Mozart’s most scintillating music, but it was left unfinished at his early death at the age of 35. Why and for whom the Requiem was written remains the subject of debate and speculation. In this performance by Mayfield Festival Choir, conducted by Jeremy Summerly (in the completion by Mozart’s younger contemporary Franz Süssmayr), the brilliant Ripieno Players and young vocal scholars from the Royal College of Music are joined by starry Soprano Sofia Kirwan-Baez, all of whom have become regular features of music-making in Mayfield. Sofia’s ravishing tone and dramatic approach will shine not only in Mozart’s Requiem, but also in Exsultate, jubilate, a brilliant virtuoso motet written in Italy when Mozart was killing time at the end of an operatic run in Milan; if you were a teenager in 1773 – and in the anachronistic absence of TikTok – you presumably needed something to while away the hours while you were waiting for the evening performances of your most recent opera. Mozart’s dazzling music is heard alongside that of Haydn, the other star of Classical-era composition. Haydn’s ‘Little Organ’ Mass is a sparkling miniature designed to entertain as much as to provide music for church worship. The name ‘Little Organ’ Mass is a reference to the glittering Benedictus, where the organ comes to the fore (here played by Andrew Benians) to accompany Soprano soloist, Diva Kirwan-Baez. Join the Mayfield Stars on May the Fourth."

MAYFACS MONTHLY TRIPS

Our next Monthly Trip is to the fantastic local HorseSense UK on Thursday 3rd April 2025. Get a chance to interact with the team and the horses at Mark Cross, with lunch at the Mark Cross Garden Centre as well.Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Thursday 3rd April: Horse Sense UK £15. Thursday 1st May: Tulley’s Farm Tulip Festival £26. Thursday 5th June: Newhaven Fort £19. Thursday 3rd July: Visit to Rye £10. Please visit our website: www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities or contact us at the MAYFACS Office on: 01435 873888. You can also join our monthly eNewsletter mailing list to get full details on everything that we do to support our community by contacting: [email protected]

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS

Stagecoach to reduce Parish bus service to hourly from half-hourly

From 30 March 2025 Stagecoach will reduce the bus service to and from Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne from half hourly to hourly. A petition against this decision has been set up and can be accessed using this link. https://www.change.org/p/stop-stagecoach-from-changing-the-51-service-to-eastbourne-to-hourly-from-half-hourly?recruited_by_id=0ec774b0-feab-11ef-9299-

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL

Thank you so much to everyone who braved the weather today to visit us on our first open day of the year. We really appreciated you coming along. Looking forward to our next open day on 13th April 2-5pm

FREE LEGO PLAY SESSIONS

In the school holidays! For families with children aged 5 to 11 years old. Book your place using the links or QR codes below. Monday 7th April 11 - 12:30pm Commemoration Hall, High Street, Wadhurst, TN5 6AP Booking link: https://ow.ly/Ajml50VjIX8Tuesday 8th April 2 - 3:30 pm Freshfield Hall, Lewes Rd, Forest Row RH18 5ES Booking link: https://ow.ly/VBYB50VjIYj For any queries, please email: [email protected]

MAYFIELD BAND

“One small step…” said a man back in 1969. You know the rest, but it turned out to be a pretty hollow proclamation, with the moon landing turning out to be utterly pointless, and mankind taking a giant step backwards into countless wars and environmental destruction. Even that much vaunted by-product of the space race, Teflon, has now been found to be killing us. But he wasn’t to know, and at least he tried. Had I thought to utter that famous epigram myself when I first entered Mayfield Band HQ, and had I thought to arrange for the world’s press to be there to capture the moment, I think there would have been a lot more substance to my words, and whilst you might not think it would have been a giant step for mankind, if mankind had as one decided to take up the trombone on that day, the world would now be a better and happier place. Mr. Armstrong was clearly deluded as to the importance of strapping on his moonboots, but you can be assured that if you take one small step in our direction, it will be a genuine and lasting positive contribution to a better world, and one of the best steps you have ever taken, without even the need for any specialist clothing. I can’t promise you worldwide fame, but fame is overrated and rarely brings happiness in the way that a trombone can. So, I am absolutely delighted to report that three adult beginners have made that small step this month, with the promise of three more joining next month, and on that basis, I think we can safely say that in these parts at least, mankind, and womankind, actually just womankind at the moment, are definitely taking a giant step. And it is a giant step to the individual; it’s a big commitment, requiring a lot of hard work and sacrifice, and occasional moments of terror. But it is a little more accessible than walking on the moon, so come and join us in our mission. No experience or instrument required, although a packet of biscuits wouldn’t go amiss.

MAYFIELD YOUTH BAND

MYB’s trip to the moon, our Grand Day Out, has been temporarily aborted, as we couldn’t get high enough. Likewise, our deeper space mission to Jupiter. But we tried, and there are plenty more musical adventures in the cupboard. We are very much enjoying a bit of South African Township jive, and some New Orleans Jazz, but it’s all pretty lively stuff, and what we also need to do is work on some quieter, slower stuff. It’s so much harder to play brass quietly, but it’s a skill that needs to be mastered. There are no limits to the range of the brass band repertoire, but the challenge is not just to play it but play it well. You are all very welcome to come and sit in on a session to see if it might be to your liking. Give me a call Simon Rudge 872007 [email protected]

HADLOW DOWN DRAMA CLUB

Are there any thespians out there, or anyone who hasn’t acted before but would like to give it a shot? The Hadlow Down Drama and Variety Club, a very friendly group, are putting on an evening of two one act comedy plays and are in need of a man to play in ‘The Worst Day of My Life’. There aren’t too many words to learn and we are a very supportive group who really welcome new members. Rehearsals take place in Hadlow Down Village Hall at 7.30pm on Mondays. We would love to hear from you.

HADLOW DOWN PARISH ASSEMBLY

Date for your diary - Hadlow Down Parish Assembly. Tuesday 15th April at 19:00 in the Village Hall. Please come along and have your say.

THE FLOWERMAN

Exciting - New to Wadhurst...The Flowerman will be returning to Wadhurst in Mid-April, We will be cleaning up the layby between Wallchurch and Wadhurst So it's easy for cars can get in and out of the layby, We left there because it just got to muddy and messy ..So what are we bringing To Wadhurst??,..., Traditional fresh cut flowers, handmade bouquets, local plants, local fruit. Easy parking. Open Wednesdays From mid-April.((11-6.30))...Market Prices 30-40% cheaper then High street florists. We Look forward to seeing you. Kind Regards Christian and Raymond

MAYFACS BEADS DROP

Do you have some broken or unwanted beads or jewellery lying around? Could you help us by dropping them into the Mayfacs office or into the community shed? For any unwanted, random beads and jewellery that can be repurposed and used for creative community sessions. Beading is more than just a hobby. It offers community and social interactions and with donations of beads from the community beautiful pieces can be created to help fundraise for local social projects. Supporting the community one bead at a time.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION. MAYFIELD, FIVE ASHES, HADLOW DOWN

Our Next Branch Meeting – Wednesday 2nd April at Mayfield Cricket Club. The bar opens at 6.30pm and the meeting commences at 7.00pm with a brief session of branch business, followed by a fish and chip supper (or chicken or scampi) at a cost of £8.00. All guests and non-members are very welcome. There is no fee for attendance and we would dearly love to see new faces at this branch meeting. I think you would enjoy the evening in convivial surroundings with bar, speaker and pre-ordered supper. If you are interested or would like more information, please telephone/email me or our secretary Rosemary Lillywhite 01435 872130. Also please let us know if you would like to join us and to advise your meal choice by 31st March. Our supper will be followed with a talk by Delia Taylor. Delia is a wonderful speaker who has spoken at previous meetings and we welcome her back to talk to us about “The 1960s – A Decade of Change”. Her talks are always illustrated with many picture and video clips. Many of you will no doubt remember this period and if you don’t, why don’t you come along and learn more. Wednesday 25th June - Wing Commander Ian Woodhouse MBE BSc MRAeS with “Bomber Command in the 1980s”. Royal British Legion – Centenary of the Formation of Mayfield & Five Ashes Branch in March 1925 – Further information about how we intend to celebrate this notable centenary will follow next month. The Mayfield and Five Ashes Branch https://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/ branches/Mayfield Kevin Swaine – 07970 787465 [email protected]