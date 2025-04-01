Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES PARISH COUNCIL

Notice of Sale – Court Meadow. Gates Subject to planning permission approval of the Community Centre, offers are invited for the purchase and removal from site of the following items: 1. Two large gates: Asking Price: In excess of £400 (inclusive of VAT at 20%) 2. Two small pedestrian gates: No minimum price (inclusive of VAT at 20%) Conditions of Sale: All bid prices must include VAT at 20%. Deadline for bids: 12 noon, Friday 23rd April 2025. Successful bidders will be advised by Wednesday 30th April 2025. Payment must be made in full to the Parish Council bank account by 17:00 on Monday 5th May 2025. The successful bidder is responsible for all removal costs and must provide the Parish Council with the date of removal in advance. The purchaser is entirely responsible for ensuring appropriate safety measures during removal. The entrance must be closed for the shortest possible period and removal must avoid school drop-off and pick-up times to minimise disruption. Gates must be removed from the site by the purchaser or their contractor by Friday 23rd May 2025. Nb: If not removed by this date, the gates will be scrapped. To submit a bid or for further information, please contact: clerk@mayfieldfiveashes pc.gov.uk

Change of web address In line with Government recommendations and added security, we have changed our domain name and website address to: www.mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk You may have been redirected to this page from the old website so please update your bookmarks accordingly

Devolution Update

Please see below for the latest update from Becky Shaw, Chief Exec at ESCC. Our cabinet today agreed a plan setting out progress on developing a proposal for a single tier of local government in East Sussex.As things stand, a single unitary council on the existing boundaries of East Sussex County Council seems the most likely option to meet the government’s ambition and criteria for reorganisation and to best serve the county’s residents. The interim plan has been developed with partners in each of the five boroughs and districts of East Sussex and recognises that our combined population of 550,000 accords with the guiding principle set by ministers that new unitary councils should aim for a population of 500,000 or more residents. However, the interim plan recognises that other proposals may emerge which could be workable if they are fully evidenced, widely supported, and if the government changes its criteria. If agreed, one or more unitary councils would replace East Sussex County Council and the five boroughs or districts of Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother and Wealden, combining their services. The interim plan stresses that reorganisation work is a shared endeavour among the six councils (which already rely on strong partnerships) but that extra resources from government will be needed to enable the complex transition as all local councils are already severely stretched. The plan also suggests that a single unitary model would likely be least disruptive to existing services such as social care and education which already work on a county footprint and least disruptive to joint working with partners at a time when the public sector is under significant pressure. The plan suggests this approach would allow more energy to be invested in new place-based joint services, for example on housing. Many successful shared services already exist across East Sussex, including a joint waste partnership, building control and procurement hub, and councils already collaborate, for example with the coming together of Lewes and Eastbourne councils. Applying the lessons from these success stories could help build a resilient and streamlined new council to best serve our residents and businesses. We and our district and borough colleagues look forward to discussing local government reform with you as part of our engagement, consultation and evidence-building with our key partners, residents and businesses. We expect an initial response from the government to our interim plan later this spring. Final and fully developed proposals for unitary government in East Sussex will be submitted for the government’s next deadline in September. The government intends to see an end to the existing two-tier system in 2028. New councils across Sussex will work closely to establish a mayoral combined county authority in 2026 as part of the government’s priority programme for devolution. Our cabinet today also agreed a formal response to the government’s consultation on devolution, broadly welcoming its intention to devolve more funding and powers to the area. We have highlighted some questions about powers and responsibilities and also governance, including a strong preference for the new body to be called “Sussex” rather than “Sussex and Brighton” as the consultation proposes. The consultation can be found : Sussex and Brighton Devolution Consultation – Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government . Should you wish to respond directly, the deadline for doing so is 13 April.

I hope you find this update helpful. Please let us know if you’d like any further information.

MAYFACS

On Saturday 5th April 2025, the Spring Home & Garden Fair takes place at Colkins Mill Church between 10am - 3pm. MAYFACS are very honoured to be chosen as the collecting charity on the day, with a fantastic raffle, serving refreshments, and our very own Mayfacs SHED attending to sell their fantastic shed-made items!! Please do come along and support this event, and help us raise funds to support our work within Mayfield and Five Ashes.

MAYFACS MONTHLY TRIPS

Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Thursday 1st May: Tulley’s Farm Tulip Festival £26. Thursday 5th June: Newhaven Fort £19. Thursday 3rd July: Visit to Rye £10. Please visit our website: www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities or contact us at the MAYFACS Office on: 01435 873888. You can also join our monthly eNewsletter mailing list to get full details on everything that we do to support our community by contacting: [email protected]Trustees. We are excited to announce that we are recruiting new Trustees to join the MAYFACS Board!mIf you would like to find out more about becoming a Trustee please contact us via email on [email protected] or pop into our MAYFACS office, London House, Mayfield, and chat to the team!

STAY and PLAY WADHURST

Wadhurst Commemoration Hall & Field. By popular demand. Stay and Play will be back on the 27th April, 4th May, 18th May & 25th May Further details on how to book will follow. www.wadhurstcommemorationhall.org [email protected] or: 07428 748 625 Castles & soft play supplied by JEvents http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wadhurst-institute-hall-and...

WADURST PARISH CHURCH SPRING SALE

Join us on Saturday 5th April 10 – 12:30 at Wadhurst Church for our Sprlng Sale. We will have some fantastic bargains including household goods, collectibles, good quality clothing, toys, books, homemade cakes and more. Please come along, find a bargain and help raise funds for our new heating system. For more information ring us at Carillon Cottage: 01892 785 658

CHARITY TREK for HOSPICE IN THE WEALD

Charity trek for Hospice in the Weald. Chair of Wealden District Council Jessika Hulbert is taking part in a trek along part of the iconic Camino De Santiago to raise money for Hospice in the Weald. Taking place from 30 April to 4 May 2025 and organised by Global Adventures, the inspiring voyage aims to raise vital funds for the Hospice in the Weald, a charity renowned for its unwavering dedication to providing palliative care to those facing terminal illnesses. Hospice in the Weald is a local charity providing essential palliative care and support to patients and their loved ones in Kent and East Sussex. Their services are available free of charge and focus on holistic care, addressing not just physical symptoms but also psychological, social, and spiritual needs. The hospice also emphasises that its support extends beyond end-of-life care, ensuring that anyone impacted by terminal illness, including friends and family, can access the assistance they need. The charity relies on donations and fundraising to continue its work. Councillor Hulbert said: “As a person approaches the end of life the care given to them, as well as their families, is vitally important both to enable an end of life that is supported and held by professionals, but also that their families are cared for, which so many benefit from in multiple ways. The Hospice model has a proven system of improving the lives of those who remain after the death of a loved on. Thank you so much for your support, it means so much.”

POLICING

Patrols and community engagement We’ve been out and about in Mayfield and Wadhurst. In Mayfield, PCSO Greck popped into some of the local shops to check in with the business owners. We were able to discuss any ongoing or new issues, give on advice on shoplifting, as well as discuss DISC - our Wealden Business Crime Partnership system. We then visited the allotments and the skate park - both of which were sadly subject to anti-social behaviour (ASB) over the weekend. In Wadhurst, we again discussed any shoplifting issues with the local shop owners, providing support and reassurance, before heading out on foot patrol around the area.

ARCHERY

Woodland archery days in the Easter holidays: 14th and 15th April with Chris Packe, archery instructor and woodland & mountain guide. 5 hours of outdoor archery in a beautiful private woodland with the bluebells sprouting. 10am to 3pm, so you really get to sink into it, with lots of time to do lots of shooting, and also to play around with it (e.g. Snakes & Ladders archery!). £40 per person. Children must be 11+. Adults very welcome. Nice for kids to bring a friend and be dropped off, also nice for mum or dad to join in too! Woods near Danehill / Sheffield Park. Details and booking here: https://eequ.org/book/archery-sessions-with-chris-packe-6447