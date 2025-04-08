Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HOUSE OF PLANTS PLANNING APPLICATION, WELLBROOK HILL

Last night I attended the Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Safety and Traffic Advisory committee. Where I was invited join the group as a Lay Member representing the A267 Road Safety Group. Many thanks to the committee members who voted for me to join the group. I must say this is a very lively group chaired by Cllr Joel Marlow and it will be a privilege to work with such a constructive and proactive group. A long discussion took place regarding the planning application planning number WD/ 2023/2728/MAJ. DEMOLITION OF EXISTING HORTICULTURAL BUILDINGS AND REPLACEMENT WITH A WAREHOUSE AND STORAGE BUILDING TOGETHER WITH THE ENLARGEMENT OF AN EXISTING CAR PARK. The applicant is Windmill Feeds. The Wealden Planning case officer for Wealden Planning is D Redman and the Ward member for Wealden District Council is Cllr Dr BT Redman. The Parish Council has made a strong objection to the scheme siting 1) Impact on the Rural Site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) 2) Inaccurate Data on Traffic Movements 3) Noise and Disturbance 4) Traffic Safety on Wellbrook Hill 5) Access and Egress to and from the Site 6) Removal of hedgerows. On the 20 March 2025 ESCC Highways approved the application as satisfying their consultations with conditions attached. It is widely recognised that Wellbrook Hill is a major blackspot on the A267 by the nature of the double white lines, numerous slow signs and a recognised deer crossing which has been the cause of a number of accidents. The Deer Warden will have the data on the number of deer related accidents that have taken place during 2024/5. There has also been a fatal accident on Wellbrook Hill. In December 2024 the A267 Road Safety Group received an email from a Wellbrook Hill resident,Susan Leach with the following message: Wed, Dec 18, 2024, 5:59 PM. ‘I have just read your very informative post regarding the current situation and the approved consultation exercise. I live on Wellbrook Hill and sincerely hope the speed is reduced to 40mph as recommended. Having looked at the information on the ESCC website I would like point out that an accident that happened outside our property on 3rd March 2023 is listed as ‘slight’ however there was a head injury, bruising and shock and both cars were written off. The only reason that there were not much more serious injuries was that the car coming up the hill was unusually travelling at a reasonable speed. The attending services included police, fire engine, ambulances and subsequently recovery vehicles. The police van had trouble exiting our drive due to the speed of the traffic even though these vehicles were on the scene. Two of the policemen commented on how dangerous the road is. My husband stood on the verge when the recovery vehicle arrived, trying to indicate to the oncoming traffic they needed to slow down as they approached the incident before the blind bend, but most refused to slow and several sped past giving a rude gestures. The recovery vehicle driver was amazed and also commented on the dangerous road. We had only lived here for a few months when the accident happened, we no longer turn right out of our driveway, choosing to go left and turn around further up the hill. Many thanks for all of your hard work getting to where we are so far. I had previously written several times to both Highways and our MP since the accident and no one seemed interested in the least. We are at last being heard. Many thanks’ Susan Leach. On March 19 2025 the A267 RSG received another email from Susan stating the following. ‘Hi Melvyn, Unfortunately, I have another accident outside our home on Wellbrook Hill to report. This morning, my husband (who has never had an accident in 40plus years) was in my car on our driveway waiting to turn left onto the hill. After a string of vehicles passed by, the huge 80cm mirror opposite showed no vehicles approaching so he pulled out, only to be hit by an old dark green Land Rover showing no lights. The driver had managed to swerve out slightly on impact and had little damage to his large heavy vehicle but caused severe damage to the front wing of my Qashqai which is now about to be written off. Both drivers were in shock but thankfully there were no physical injuries. If there had been traffic coming the other way at the time, it would have been a much more serious situation for all concerned. We desperately need to have signage to make drivers aware of our blind exit onto the hill or SLOW written on the road before the bend. I would be grateful if you could add this incident to your catalogue of accidents on the hill. In your opinion, is it worth my writing to anyone in the council again or would I just be wasting my time? I am literally at the end of my tether as we had just spent many thousands of pounds getting a new engine put in my car and have only had it back for 4 weeks!’ Many thanks Susan Leach. This email was received one day after ESCC Highways commented that they have no objections to the planning application. With the recent data that has now come to light this planning application requires “Calling In” and further investigations to the suitability of this planning application.

Mayfield sign

MAYFACS TRUSTEES – An opportunity to join our Charity as a Trustee! MAYFACS is governed by a group of incredible volunteer trustees who give up their time to support, develop and lead the charity. We are now looking for new trustees to join the board! If this is something that could be for you please contact us for more information on: [email protected]. Fundraising Activities coming up!!! Please come along and support this months Fundraising Activities raising money for MAYFACS: Sat 10th May – MAYFAIR: MAYFACS are running a bottle tombola this year and we would love any donations of bottles if possible to collect this month. Please bring them to our office or to groups this month! Thank you. MOVING SOUNDS Moving Sounds is six special sessions led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning andhappiness for all attendees! Next Session: Wednesday 16th April 2025 These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book asap to avoid disappointment. MEN ON THE MOVEIs a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm meet location each week as it may vary!). Free to attend. MENS SHED This past week has been #CommunityGardenWeek and we wanted to highlight our beautiful community garden down at Mayfacs Shed .Come along and join us as we are getting ready for our upcoming season, planting and building new boxes for growing produce to give back to our community. We are always welcoming new volunteers willing to come and help us (as often as you like!)! Our Community Produce table will return this summer outside of Mayfacs office when we have produce ready to go!

ONE YOU ROAD SHOW

One You East Sussex roadshow returns to Wealden. Wealden District Council is supporting One You East Sussex to bring free NHS Health Checks back to towns across Wealden. One You East Sussex provides a free holistic lifestyle service for residents of East Sussex, helping people make simple changes that can lead to a longer, healthier, and happier life. The service helps residents to lose weight, be smoke free, move more, eat well and drink less. The service also delivers NHS health checks. COLIN, the service’s mobile health check van, and practitioner team will be offering NHS health checks to residents who qualify. The dates, locations and eligibility criteria are below. Residents are encouraged to book their NHS health check in advance as spaces may not be available on the day, by contacting [email protected] or calling: 01323 404600. Appointments take between 30-40 minutes and results will be discussed on the day. Dates and locations Wednesday 30 April – Heathfield, Station Road East car park. - Friday 2 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park. Wednesday 7 May – Uckfield, Luxford Field car park. Friday 9 May – Hailsham, Vicarage Lane car park Wednesday 14 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park. Friday 16 May – Heathfield, Station Road East car park. Wednesday 4 June – Hailsham, Vicarage Lane car park.

WADHURST FARMERS MARKET

Sat 19 April 9am – 1pm Join us for a family friendly Farmers and Crafters Market with free Face Painting and crafts for the kids. We have a fantastic range of Food stalls to explore from Fuggles Apple Juice, Tea and coffee, Sanden Sparkling Wine, Birch Gin, fresh artisan Bread and cakes, hot and cold food to takeaway. stunning crafts, clothing, ceramics, giftware, hand turned wooden tableware and much more,

ROTHERFIELD JUNIORS

There is still plenty of room to book your child's place onto our taster session on 17th May. We are now opening up the session to current reception children who might want to give football a try. So if your child is starting Reception or Year 1 in September 2025 and wants to try football, then register your child's interest by emailing: [email protected] Rotherfield Juniors FC

MAYFIELD SHEEP WATCH

We’re now in the height of lambing season! If you walk your dog on farmland, unless it is under excellent close control, please keep it on a lead at all times. Simply barking or chasing livestock is a criminal offence. Allowing your dog out of sight, or being unable to recall it under ANY conditions is highly irresponsible; your dog may be shot and you may receive a criminal record. When your dog is at home make sure it is securely contained and can’t escape. Dogs can travel large distances to chase and worry livestock, as well as being a danger to road traffic. Please be responsible in te countryside and look after your dog.

HADLOW DOWN PARISH COUNCIL. Parish Assembly - Tuesday 15th April at 19:00The Parish Council will be hosting their Annual Assembly on the above date. This year a decision has been made to not have a guest speaker but to review the Parish Community Plan. This is an important document which sets the direction of the Parish. There are 8 themes up for review and you can review the current document here: [http://www.hadlowdown.com/policies/community-plan-july-2011/]( http://www.hadlowdown.com/policies/community-plan-july-2011/) This is your meeting and your opportunity to have a say about our village and wider Parish of Hadlow Down. We hope you can attend. The evening will end with light refreshments.

NEW INN HADLOW DOWN

Early April saw the first of our pub of the year awards presented. A small group of branch members gathered at the New Inn in Hadlow Down to present them with the Runner-up Pub of the Year award. Well done the New Inn

STAY AND PLAY

By popular demand. Stay and Play will be back on the 27th April, 4th May, 18th May & 25th May Further details on how to book will follow. Www.wadhurstcommemorationhall.org [email protected] 07428 748 625

HADLOW DOWN NEW VILLAGE HALL

Save the Date! Join us on Sunday 11th May at 3pm at Hadlow Down Playing Field, the future site of our new village hall and sports pavilion. Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with freshly baked scones, jam and cream, a selection of homemade cakes, and plenty of tea – all for just £10 per person. (Children under 5 go free). Bring your friends and neighbours, relax with a cup of tea, and soak up the atmosphere as we gather at the heart of our village to raise funds for a fantastic cause. Every penny raised goes directly towards building our new community centre – a space that will serve generations to come. To book your place or find out more, please contact Glenys at: [email protected] 07920 036149

HADLOW DOWN DRAMA and VARIETY CLUB (HDD&VC)

Tables are going for our Dramatically Cheesy Quiz , only £10, on the 26th April at 7.00pm in the village hall. We will provide a Cheese and Pate ploughman’s supper, a fun quiz dramatically presented, and there will also be a pay bar. Come and enjoy fun, friendship and good food. Book your table by contacting me on: [email protected]