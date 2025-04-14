Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayfield and Five Ashes

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

TWO UNSUNG HEROES

‘The Operators’ is a group of volunteers, co-ordinated via the Parish Council’s Footpath and Rights of Way committee. We aim to fix broken stiles, make steps on steep slopes, make sure marker posts are pointing in the right direction, or replaced if they rot-through/ get damaged, plus cut any trees/branches that block the paths and brambles etc. A lot of this is the landowners’ responsibility, of course, and both the PC and ESCC will write to them, as and when we are informed of an issue. We are lucky – most of the landowners around Mayfield are extremely vigilant and cooperative. That said, there are some that are absent or wilfully ignore the letters! There are also places which are owned by the Parish Council, or not owned or referred to as common ground, and we do what we can to clear these areas for the benefit of the village and the uses of those areas and footpaths. At this time of the year, as many of us as possible meet every Tuesday morning at 9am to 9:15am, usually at Court Meadow, where we head off to undertake the tasks we have identified. At present, we are starting to clear the brambles around the trees in Court Meadow. This is long overdue, and we’re keen to make headway before the main growing season really takes off! Under the trees is a plethora of bluebells, daffodils and snowdrops but they are not visible at present. We aim to make them visible, and with the financial assistance of a local benefactor, and the advice of the Horticultural Society, we are hoping to be able to plant hundreds more bulbs this autumn. We can always do with more help. “Many hands make light work” as the saying goes, and if every now and then you can spare the odd hour or two on a Tuesday morning, we’d be very happy to see you! You only need to bring yourselves and decent gloves. If you have secateurs, loppers, a fork etc, then that would be great! We’re not allowed to usemechanical tools! We tend to liaise via WhatsApp, to have an idea of numbers, the meeting point and the job list! If you would like to join in, please contact Andrew Burnett with your name and mobile number: [email protected]

Mayfield Sign

KEEP MAYFIELD TIDY CAMPAIGN

Spring has arrived so let’s spruce up our beautiful village and at the same time help protect our wildlife. The centre of Mayfield is always kept pristine by our official Parish litter picker but we would like volunteers to do a one-off clean along one of the roads stemming away from the village centre. Just choose a day that suits you and collect bags and bag holders, grabbers, gloves and reflective vests from the Parish Council Office (Monday and Friday 9am-11am, Wednesday 9am-12noon. It would be helpful if you emailed: [email protected] to let us know which road/s you intend to clear and then we can avoid all doing the same patch! If you would like to pal up with another volunteer to make your litter picking more companionable, please ask and we will pair you up. It would be easiest if you disposed of the rubbish in your own bins but if that is not possible let us know. Many thanks in anticipation. Jane Driscoll and Andrea Brown

HOUSE OF PLANTS PLANNING APPLICATION, WELLBROOK HILL

On 7 April I attended the Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Safety and Traffic Advisory committee. Where I was invited join the group as a Lay Member representing the A267 Road Safety Group. Many thanks to the committee members who voted for me to join the group. I must say this is a very lively group chaired by Cllr Joel Marlow and it will be a privilege to work with such a constructive and proactive group. A long discussion took place regarding the planning application planning number: WD/ 2023/2728/MAJ. DEMOLITION OF EXISTING HORTICULTURAL BUILDINGS AND REPLACEMENT WITH A WAREHOUSE AND STORAGE BUILDING TOGETHER WITH THE ENLARGEMENT OF AN EXISTING CAR PARK. The applicant is Windmill Feeds. The Wealden Planning case officer for Wealden Planning is D Redman and the Ward member for Wealden District Council is Cllr Dr BT Redman.The Parish Council has made a strong objection to the scheme siting 1) Impact on the Rural Site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) 2) Inaccurate Data on Traffic Movements 3) Noise and Disturbance 4) Traffic Safety on Wellbrook Hill 5) Access and Egress to and from the Site 6) Removal of hedgerows. On the 20 March 2025 ESCC Highways approved the application as satisfying their consultations with conditions attached. It is widely recognised that Wellbrook Hill is a major blackspot on the A267 by the nature of the double white lines, numerous slow signs and a recognised deer crossing which has been the cause of a number of accidents. The Deer Warden will have the data on the number of deer related accidents that have taken place during 2024/5. There has also been a fatal accident on Wellbrook Hill. In December 2024 the A267 Road Safety Group received an email from a Wellbrook Hill resident, Susan Leach with the following message: Wed, Dec 18, 2024, 5:59 PM. ‘I have just read your very informative post regarding the current situation and the approved consultation exercise. I live on Wellbrook Hill and sincerely hope the speed is reduced to 40mph as recommended. Having looked at the information on the ESCC website I would like point out that an accident that happened outside our property on 3rd March 2023 is listed as ‘slight’ however there was a head injury, bruising and shock and both cars were written off. The only reason that there were not much more serious injuries was that the car coming up the hill was unusually travelling at a reasonable speed. The attending services included police, fire engine, ambulances and subsequently recovery vehicles. The police van had trouble exiting our drive due to the speed of the traffic even though these vehicles were on the scene. Two of the policemen commented on how dangerous the road is. My husband stood on the verge when the recovery vehicle arrived, trying to indicate to the oncoming traffic they needed to slow down as they approached the incident before the blind bend, but most refused to slow and several sped past giving a rude gestures. The recovery vehicle driver was amazed and also commented on the dangerous road. We had only lived here for a few months when the accident happened, we no longer turn right out of our driveway, choosing to go left and turn around further up the hill. Many thanks for all of your hard work getting to where we are so far. I had previously written several times to both Highways and our MP since the accident and no one seemed interested in the least. We are at last being heard. Many thanks’ Susan Leach. On March 19 2025 the A267 RSG received another email from Susan stating the following. ‘Hi Melvyn, Unfortunately, I have another accident outside our home on Wellbrook Hill to report. This morning, my husband (who has never had an accident in 40plus years) was in my car on our driveway waiting to turn left onto the hill. After a string of vehicles passed by, the huge 80cm mirror opposite showed no vehicles approaching so he pulled out, only to be hit by an old dark green Land Rover showing no lights. The driver had managed to swerve out slightly on impact and had little damage to his large heavy vehicle but caused severe damage to the front wing of my Qashqai which is now about to be written off. Both drivers were in shock but thankfully there were no physical injuries. If there had been traffic coming the other way at the time, it would have been a much more serious situation for all concerned. We desperately need to have signage to make drivers aware of our blind exit onto the hill or SLOW written on the road before the bend. I would be grateful if you could add this incident to your catalogue of accidents on the hill. In your opinion, is it worth my writing to anyone in the council again or would I just be wasting my time? I am literally at the end of my tether as we had just spent many thousands of pounds getting a new engine put in my car and have only had it back for 4 weeks!’ Many thanks Susan Leach. This email was received one day after ESCC Highways commented that they have no objections to the planning application. With the recent data that has now come to light this planning application requires “Calling In” and further investigations to the suitability of this planning application.

MAYFIELD’S MAYFAIR

The Mayfieldians are pleased to announce the return of our much-loved Mayfair. Saturday, May 10th between 1pm-5pm. Plans are well advanced; schools are practicing their maypole dancing under the guidance of Simon Rudge of Mayfield’s Band; stalls are booked; games are planned and entertainment has been booked. We are looking for a May Queen so if you know anyone who might like to be crowned, pop into the Hair Studio in the High Street from 14th April, pick up a ticket and a lucky girl will be chosen at random. This is not a beauty contest!

NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME (NGS)

Mayfield Gardens Open For Charity: The Oast in Fletching Street, owned by Mike and Tessa Crowe, will be open on Saturday April 26th and Sunday April 27th from 11am to 5pm. This garden is one of the few in our region to offer a superb display of tulips and other spring flowering plants and consequently attracts visitors from far and wide. We are lucky to haveit in our village, definitely one not to be missed. Admission £5, free for children. Dogs can come too (on short leads) Delicious homemade teas will be available and there will be plants on sale. You can buy tickets on the gate, cash or card, or book in advance online at ngs.org.uk Another lovely garden which is open in April is Penns in the Rocks, not too far away, near Groombridge. Later in the summer, Hoopers Farm will be open on June 14th and 15th with a display of roses and other early-summer flowering plants. The Mayfield Open Gardens trail will be held a little later than in previous years: Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August. The Sussex visitor booklets, the guide to all the NGS Open Gardens in the county, are available in the village and at local nurseries and garden centres. For all information Open Gardens throughout the country and the charitable work that is carried out by the NGS, please visit the website ngs.org.uk. Sarah Ratcliffe

MAYFIELD EVENING W.I.

Our March meeting was a craft evening. We had six choices of activities, each table headed by one of our talented ‘crafty’ members. The choices were: creating paper flowers, decorated greetings cards, decorated eggs, paper eggs, beaded necklaces and we had a games table for those who preferred a different diversion. The evening resulted in a lot of fun, some lively conversation and a lovely array of colourful crafted items. Our April meeting will feature a talk by Robin Keyte about ‘The Amsterdam’ - a 260-yearold Dutch East India Company cargo ship which was wrecked off the coast at Bulverhythe beach near Hastings. The ship lies remarkably intact, hidden from view except during very low tides. This promises to be a fascinating story. We meet every second Tuesday of the month (apart from August) at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at Colkins Mill Church, just at the end of the High Street. Please feel free to pop in at one of our evenings and meet us all. For any further information, please contact Chrissie Robinson on: 01435 862825

NEWS FROM THE MAYFIELD COMMUNITY POST OFFICE

We have been open for over three months (hasn't that gone quickly?) and we now have four fully trained staff. This means we can be more responsive to your needs and are delighted to announce that we are extending our opening hours for a trial period with immediate effect. We are now open from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays (excluding public holidays) and from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays. However, the Post Office is not yet being used as much as before. The commission we get is directly related to how much you use us and our income is less than we were expecting at this stage. The wonderful financial support that we have received from the community means that this is not a matter of immediate concern, but we need to get the income back up to historical levels. We will be stocking a wider range of goods in due course to help with this, but it is the Post Office commission that will always be our main source of income – each time you do your banking, post a parcel or even buy a stamp you help us earn money. We can do lots of other things too, so come in and find out. Our lovely team of Jo, Holly, Christina and Gemma will be delighted to serve you.

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

We would like to thank the 90 people who came to our sold-out fundraising quiz, a lively night of cheers and groans of, “I told you so”, as teams battled to win half a case of wine and helped raise £1,500 for this year’s Carnival. The winning team completed a double that week, having also won the Rose and Crown’s weekly quiz. Thanks are also due to the other wonderful team behind the scenes who ran the quiz, prepared the supper and served at the bar. Preparations are well underway for Carnival 2025. Jo Andrews has taken over as event manager from Rob Foster, who is having a well-deserved break on his boat after organising the event for several years. Jo is making cracking progress, with the fireworks and first aid booked, the event plan updated and the team of captains set up. This year will pose some extra challenges, with the closure of the Fire Station and work on the Memorial Hall, plus several key people not available. So, if you can help spare a few hours, please do get in touch, or come along to one of our events and get to know your friendly bonfire team. On 17th April we will be getting together for our usual monthly social drinks at the Rose and Crown, from 8pm till 10pm. We have a few extra events coming up in May so do save the dates. After the success of the D-Day Beacon lighting last year, we will be helping with the VE Day commemorations on 8th May with lighting the beacon, a display of WWII vehicles, 40s music and a bar. Then on 10th May we will have a stall at the Mayfair and on 15th May we will hold our AGM before the monthly social drinks and try to beat last year’s record time of 5 minutes meeting before the drinking begins. Catherine Hawley: [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL FLAMENCO DRAMA 26TH APRIL - WADHURST COMMEMORATION HALL,

7.30pm , Doors 6pm PICASSO, HIS LIFE AND LOVES Picasso, his life and loves was created and choreographed by the Flamenco dancer Helena “La Leyenda”, the 100 minute, 2 act, spectacular features an international company of 6 dancers, guitarist, singer and narrator comprising Principal dancer Helena, presenting Alaric as the young Picasso, dancers Varina, Nancy, Clara, Natsuki, recorded poetry performed by Madrid’s Rosario Serrano, singer Fernando Reyes and the passionate Flamenco guitar of Tomas de Cordoba. It’s a multi genre Flamenco spectacular of a kind rarely seen in the UK. Authentic Spanish food and drink will be on sale from 6pm. Tickets from: www.duendeflamenco.co.uk Adults £22 , Under 12s £15 - or on the door. Limited seating so book early

MAYFACS TRUSTEES – An opportunity to join our Charity as a Trustee! MAYFACS is governed by a group of incredible volunteer trustees who give up their time to support, develop and lead the charity. We are now looking for new trustees to join the board! If this is something that could be for you please contact us for more information on: [email protected]. Fundraising Activities coming up!!! Please come along and support this month’s Fundraising Activities raising money for MAYFACS: Sat 10th May – MAYFAIR: MAYFACS are running a bottle tombola this year and we would love any donations of bottles if possible to collect this month. Please bring them to our office or to groups this month! Thank you.

MOVING SOUNDS Moving Sounds is six special sessions led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning and happiness for all attendees! Next Session: Wednesday 16th April 2025 These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book asap to avoid disappointment. MEN ON THE MOVEIs a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm meet location each week as it may vary!). Free to attend.

MENS SHED This past week has been Community Garden Week and we wanted to highlight our beautiful community garden down at Mayfacs Shed .Come along and join us as we are getting ready for our upcoming season, planting and building new boxes for growing produce to give back to our community. We are always welcoming new volunteers willing to come and help us (as often as you like!)! Our Community Produce table will return this summer outside of Mayfacs office when we have produce ready to go!

ONE YOU ROAD SHOW

One You East Sussex roadshow returns to Wealden. Wealden District Council is supporting One You East Sussex to bring free NHS Health Checks back to towns across Wealden. One You East Sussex provides a free holistic lifestyle service for residents of East Sussex, helping people make simple changes that can lead to a longer, healthier, and happier life. The service helps residents to lose weight, be smoke free, move more, eat well and drink less. The service also delivers NHS health checks. COLIN, the service’s mobile health check van, and practitioner team will be offering NHS health checks to residents who qualify. The dates, locations and eligibility criteria are below. Residents are encouraged to book their NHS health check in advance as spaces may not be available on the day, by contacting [email protected] or calling: 01323 404600. Appointments take between 30-40 minutes and results will be discussed on the day. Dates and locations Wednesday 30 April – Heathfield, Station Road East car park. - Friday 2 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park. Wednesday 7 May – Uckfield, Luxford Field car park. Friday 9 May – Hailsham, Vicarage Lane car park Wednesday 14 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park. Friday 16 May – Heathfield, Station Road East car park.Wednesday 4 June – Hailsham, Vicarage Lane car park.

WADHURST FARMERS MARKET

Sat 19 April 9am – 1pm Join us for a family friendly Farmers and Crafters Market with free Face Painting and crafts for the kids. We have a fantastic range of food stalls to explore from Fuggles Apple Juice, tea and coffee, Sanden Sparkling Wine, Birch Gin, fresh artisan Bread and cakes, hot and cold food to takeaway. stunning crafts, clothing, ceramics, giftware, hand turned wooden tableware and much more,

ROTHERFIELD JUNIORS

There is still plenty of room to book your child's place onto our taster session on 17th May. We are now opening up the session to current reception children who might want to give football a try. So if your child is starting Reception or Year 1 in September 2025 and wants to try football, then register your child's interest by emailing: [email protected] Rotherfield Juniors FC

MAYFIELD SHEEP WATCH

We’re now in the height of lambing season! If you walk your dog on farmland, unless it is under excellent close control, please keep it on a lead at all times. Simply barking or chasing livestock is a criminal offence. Allowing your dog out of sight, or being unable to recall it under ANY conditions is highly irresponsible; your dog may be shot and you may receive a criminal record. When your dog is at home make sure it is securely contained and can’t escape. Dogs can travel large distances to chase and worry livestock, as well as being a danger to road traffic. Please be responsible in the countryside and look after your dog.

HADLOW DOWN PARISH COUNCIL. Parish Assembly - Tuesday 15th April at 19:00The Parish Council will be hosting their Annual Assembly on the above date. This year a decision has been made to not have a guest speaker but to review the Parish Community Plan. This is an important document which sets the direction of the Parish. There are 8 themes up for review and you can review the current document here: [http://www.hadlowdown.com/policies/community-plan-july-2011/](http://www.hadlowdown.com/policies/community-plan-july-2011/) This is your meeting and your opportunity to have a say about our village and wider Parish of Hadlow Down. We hope you can attend. The evening will end with light refreshments.

NEW INN HADLOW DOWN

Early April saw the first of our pub of the year awards presented. A small group of branch members gathered at the New Inn in Hadlow Down to present them with the Runner-up Pub of the Year award. Well done the New Inn

STAY AND PLAY

By popular demand.Stay and Play will be back on the 27th April, 4th May, 18th May & 25th May Further details on how to book will follow. www.wadhurstcommemorationhall.org [email protected] 748 625

HADLOW DOWN NEW VILLAGE HALL

Save the Date! Join us on Sunday 11th May at 3pm at Hadlow Down Playing Field, the future site of our new village hall and sports pavilion. Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with freshly baked scones, jam and cream, a selection of homemade cakes, and plenty of tea – all for just £10 per person. (Children under 5 go free). Bring your friends and neighbours, relax with a cup of tea, and soak up the atmosphere as we gather at the heart of our village to raise funds for a fantastic cause. Every penny raised goes directly towards building our new community centre – a space that will serve generations to come. To book your place or find out more, please contact Glenys at: [email protected]: 07920 036149

HADLOW DOWN DRAMA and VARIETY CLUB (HDD&VC)

Tables are going for our Dramatically Cheesy Quiz , only £10, on the 26th April at 7.00pm in the village hall. We will provide a Cheese and Pate ploughman’s supper, a fun quiz dramatically presented, and there will also be a pay bar. Come and enjoy fun, friendship and good food. Book your table by contacting me on: [email protected]