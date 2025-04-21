Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE MAYFIELD CONSORT, ST DUNSTAN’S CHURCH

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

THE MAYFIELD CONSORT, ST DUNSTAN’S CHURCH, MAYFIELD

St Dunstan's Church Mayfield

The Mayfield Consort presents a selection of works by Blow and Purcell for soloists, choir, string ensemble and organ that reflects the florid pageantry of the Stuart court at this period. The music includes compositions for royal occasions such as James’s lavishcoronation service and the funeral of his daughter, Mary II, in addition to secular works for strings and rarely heard organ works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anglican Chapel Royal of James II enjoyed the peak of a glorious musical renaissance at the end of the seventeenth century under the direction of John Blow and his genius of a pupil Henry Purcell. Described at the time as 'Orpheus Britannicus' (Britain's own Orpheus), Purcell’s works distilled the essence of English choral music from the Stuart period as exemplified by Blow and blended it with a heady and intoxicating mix of French and Italian influence.

HOUSE OF PLANTS PLANNING APPLICATION, WELLBROOK HILL

On April 7, I attended the Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Safety and Traffic Advisory committee. I had been invited join the group as a Lay Member representing the A267 Road Safety Group. Many thanks to the committee members who voted for me to join the group. I must say this is a very lively group chaired by Cllr Joel Marlow and it will be a privilege to work with such a constructive and proactive group.

A long discussion took place regarding the planning application planning number: WD/ 2023/2728/MAJ. DEMOLITION OF EXISTING HORTICULTURAL BUILDINGS AND REPLACEMENT WITH A WAREHOUSE AND STORAGE BUILDING TOGETHER WITH THE ENLARGEMENT OF AN EXISTING CAR PARK.

The applicant is Windmill Feeds. The Wealden Planning case officer for Wealden Planning is D Redman and the Ward member for Wealden District Council is Cllr Dr BT Redman. The Parish Council has made a strong objection to the scheme siting 1) Impact on the Rural Site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) 2) Inaccurate Data on Traffic Movements 3) Noise and Disturbance 4) Traffic Safety on Wellbrook Hill 5) Access and Egress to and from the Site 6) Removal of hedgerows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 20, 2025 ESCC Highways approved the application as satisfying their consultations with conditions attached. It is widely recognised that Wellbrook Hill is a major blackspot on the A267 by the nature of the double white lines, numerous slow signs and a recognised deer crossing which has been the cause of a number of accidents.

The Deer Warden will have the data on the number of deer related accidents that have taken place during 2024/5. There has also been a fatal accident on Wellbrook Hill.

In December 2024 the A267 Road Safety Group received an email from a Wellbrook Hill resident, Susan Leach with the following message: Wed, Dec 18, 2024, 5:59 PM. ‘I have just read your very informative post regarding the current situation and the approved consultation exercise. I live on Wellbrook Hill and sincerely hope the speed is reduced to 40mph as recommended. Having looked at the information on the ESCC website I would like point out that an accident that happened outside our property on March 3, 2023 is listed as ‘slight’ however there was a head injury, bruising and shock and both cars were written off. The only reason that there were not much more serious injuries was that the car coming up the hill was unusually travelling at a reasonable speed. The attending services included police, fire engine, ambulances and subsequently recovery vehicles.

The police van had trouble exiting our drive due to the speed of the traffic even though these vehicles were on the scene. Two of the policemen commented on how dangerous the road is. My husband stood on the verge when the recovery vehicle arrived, trying to indicate to the oncoming traffic they needed to slow down as they approached the incident before the blind bend, but most refused to slow and several sped past giving a rude gestures. The recovery vehicle driver was amazed and also commented on the dangerous road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had only lived here for a few months when the accident happened, we no longer turn right out of our driveway, choosing to go left and turn around further up the hill. Many thanks for all of your hard work getting to where we are so far. I had previously written several times to both Highways and our MP since the accident and no one seemed interested in the least. We are at last being heard. Many thanks’ Susan Leach.

On March 19, 2025 the A267 RSG received another email from Susan stating the following. ‘Hi Melvyn, Unfortunately, I have another accident outside our home on Wellbrook Hill to report. This morning, my husband (who has never had an accident in 40-plus years) was in my car on our driveway waiting to turn left onto the hill. After a string of vehicles passed by, the huge 80cm mirror opposite showed no vehicles approaching so he pulled out, only to be hit by an old dark green Land Rover showing no lights.

The driver had managed to swerve out slightly on impact and had little damage to his large heavy vehicle but caused severe damage to the front wing of my Qashqai which is now about to be written off. Both drivers were in shock but thankfully there were no physical injuries. If there had been traffic coming the other way at the time, it would have been a much more serious situation for all concerned.

We desperately need to have signage to make drivers aware of our blind exit onto the hill or SLOW written on the road before the bend. I would be grateful if you could add this incident to your catalogue of accidents on the hill. In your opinion, is it worth my writing to anyone in the council again or would I just be wasting my time? I am literally at the end of my tether as we had just spent many thousands of pounds getting a new engine put in my car and have only had it back for four weeks!’ Many thanks Susan Leach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This email was received one day after ESCC Highways commented that they have no objections to the planning application. With the recent data that has now come to light, this planning application requires “calling in” and further investigations to its suitability.

MAYFIELD’S MAYFAIR

The Mayfieldians are pleased to announce the return of our much-loved Mayfair. Saturday, May 10 between 1pm-5pm. Plans are well advanced; schools are practicing their maypole dancing under the guidance of Simon Rudge of Mayfield’s Band; stalls are booked; games are planned and entertainment has been booked. We are looking for a May Queen so if you know anyone who might like to be crowned, pop into the Hair Studio in the High Street from April 14, pick up a ticket and a lucky girl will be chosen at random. This is not a beauty contest!

MCC UPDATE

It's the realisation of a long-held dream for many residents of Mayfield - plans for a new health and community centre in the village have finally been approved by Wealden District Council.

The new centre will be constructed on the site of the existing Memorial Hall at Court Meadow. It will comprise a multi-purpose hall, office space, health consultation rooms and parking. Andrew Cornell, Managing Partner of the Ashdown Forest Medical Centre and Woodhill Surgery said the existing premises are not fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present patients have to consult the practice at Woodhill Cottage, Station Road. Mr Cornell said that without a new surgery the practice might not be able to meet NHS expectations going forward. Some objectors had raised issues with the scheme in principle, particularly its location and concerns about the road network.

But a spokesperson for the project said: "Massive thank you to all those who came to support us especially Andrew Cornell, Lucy Jervis and Daniel Lee Billinghurst who spoke so eloquently for our case. We still have a couple of major steps to take but this was an important day and a great result. I would also like to mention those who spoke against the plans.

"While we may not agree with their position they also spoke with eloquence and passion. I hope they now focus their energy on working with us, but if not they deserve to be treated with respect."

The council received a total of 222 comments in relation to the application with 162 in support. Mr Cornell told the committee there was a pressing need for new medical facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: "When we took over the practice in 2013 we had 2,200 registered patients. Today that number has grown to nearly 3,800." Mayfield District councilor Dr Brian Redman greeted the decision with relief. He said: "I have been personally involved with the scheme for more than six years. It's great news that have cleared this hurdle. Now all we need is to secure the funding to bring the proposal to fruition.

SWIFTS AND HOUSE MARTINS An encouraging turnout of over 50 people attended the fascinating and inspiring talk given by Swift and House Martin expert, Paul Stevens, in early March. A very big thank you to John Doy of Mayfield Girls Sc incredible video footage of the birds in Paul’s own numerous nest boxes - a success story that we can aspire to in our own homes and the community buildings.

House Martins and Swifts are both ‘Red Listed’ Species - meaning their numbers are in serious decline and need our help. Mayfield is one of only around 35% of Sussex villages that now reports the presence of Swifts. Swifts usually arrive in Mayfield in the first week of May and leave in the first week in August. Traditional Swift behaviour in Mayfield is for a gregarious group to scream at speed around a circuit in the evenings.

The chief area is centred on St. Dunstan's church tower. House Martins and Swallows arrive earlier. Identification of the differences between Swifts, Swallows and House Martins is available at: www.rspb.org.uk Low populations in our insect-depleted world are a real concern, but the key to take away from Paul is that we can make a difference. Box installation increases breeding success. Paul has excellent boxes available through his charity: https:// housemartinconservation.com Mayfield Shed is also making them.

MAYFIELD BAND

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Rudge writes: ‘Back in my July report, which you will have no doubt filed in your special leather bound, gold embossed binder, I predicted no change in the provision of music education under the new government, and despite the Culture Secretary publishing a book entitled “How we build a country that works”, I see little evidence yet of music featuring in her grand plan.

"To build anything, you need solid cornerstones, unless you’re building an oast, and to my slightly skewed mind, one of those cornerstones is music. I haven’t read her book, largely because I haven’t bought it, but then I don’t think she reads my reports either, or maybe she does, because she says all the right things. However, so did the previous Culture Secretaries, of which we have had 11 in the last 10 years.

"But the Health Secretary almost certainly does read this Newsletter, as he was quoted as saying “If you’re able to play an instrument… you’re more likely to be able to live well for longer.”

Well said Wes, and I look forward to instruments being dispensed at St. Dunstan’s Pharmacy. In the meantime, I would urge you not to wait, if for no other reason than many of your fellow villagers haven’t waited, and we are now running a little low on instruments. We currently have 18 people learning to play, including three adults, and two sixth formers, so if you’re feeling a little peaky, either keep taking the tablets, or come and join the band! Mayfield Youth Band aka Mayfield Training Band There’s a lot going on at the moment, with a number of groups learning to play, of varying ages and abilities, and not all of them fitting the “youth” category!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether or not they all make it through to the senior band is neither here nor there, because the important thing is that they are all having a go and will benefit from the experience. With the main group,we are rehearsing a number of jigs which we hope to be able to play for the Maypole dancing at the Mayfield Mayfair on 10th May.

The trick is not just to play the notes, a challenge in itself, but also to get the style, the ‘bounce’ that the dancers can feed off for their skipping. Folk music is always thought of as being simple music, which it is in structure, but the difficult bit is bringing it to life. It’s just one of the many skills that we look to imbue into our young musicians, in order to give them a broad musical education.’ Simon Rudge: 01435 872007 [email protected]

St MARKS CEP SCHOOL, HADLOW DOWN

Not given the school of your choice today? There’s time to change and come and visit our amazing primary school. We have space in our Reception class for September 2025 including spaces with our flexi-school approach giving parents the options to home-educate alongside schooling. See below what our children and parents think of St. Mark’s and what makes it a truly special place to come and learn.

To book a tour, contact the school via the details below or add your details to this form: https://forms.office.com/e/z3apabRw2P