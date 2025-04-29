Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS 8 May 2025

In Mayfield and Five Ashes, the 80th anniversary of VE Day will be marked on Thursday, May 8th, with a small display around the newly cleaned war memorial in Mayfield. There will also be a beacon lighting event on Court Meadow, with a free family event featuring military vehicle displays, 1940s music, food, and a licensed bar. Residents and visitors can come together to celebrate the victory and remember the sacrifices made during World War II. Mayfield: The Royal British Legion will be hosting a display around the war memorial to commemorate VE Day. The Mayfield Bonfire Society is organizing a beacon lighting event on Court Meadow, featuring a free family event with various attractions. The beacon lighting will be accompanied by military vehicle displays, 1940s-themed music, food, and a licensed bar. The celebration’s aim to bring residents together to remember and honour those who fought and sacrificed during World War II.

MAYFIELD YARNERS TOPPERS

ROYAL BRITISH LEIGON MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES and HADLOW DOWN

Victory in Europe (VE) Day 80th Anniversary on 8th May The first few months of 1945 saw the Allied forces in Europe rapidly gain ground and capture hundreds of thousands of prisoners. As the Allies closed in on a surrounded Berlin, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler committed suicide on the last day of April, and the German forces’ unconditional surrender followed on 7th May. A newsflash was broadcast to the public announcing the end of the war in Europe and the next day was declared Victory in Europe (VE) Day (and a public holiday in the UK). Throughout the Allied world, millions celebrated. In Britain, pubs could stay open until late, and red, white and blue bunting could be bought without ration coupons. Streets were filled with singing and dancing, parties and parades. Special thanksgiving services were held. Yet the joy and relief were tempered by memories of the hundreds of thousands who had died, or were still missing, and concern for those still at war. Brutal fighting continued to rage in east Asia and the Pacific until August. More than 250,000 Allied Prisoners of War were liberated in Europe, and their repatriation home had to be organised. The Second World War generation changed the course of history and commenced the rebuilding of an exhausted country in the post war years. These men and women defended the freedoms we enjoy today. We remember their service and sacrifice. Victory in Japan (VJ) Day 80th Anniversary on 15th August. As the fighting ended in Europe, Allied troops in the east were still engaged in fierce warfare. Burma (Myanmar) was liberated by the 14th Army, the principal British fighting force in the east. It was composed of troops mostly from the Indian Army, plus African, British and Gurkha units. They pushed determined Japanese forces back through hundreds of miles of malaria-infested jungle, supported by continual supply drops from the air. In the Pacific, Australian forces faced fierce resistance on Borneo, and US forces fought to take the strategically important islands of Iwo Jima and Okinawa; battles which were marked by appalling levels of casualties. After Okinawa fell on 22nd June, an invasion of the Japanese home islands was planned, with enormous levels of casualties expected. Before the invasion was to take place, the most destructive war in history came to a rapid end. On 6th August, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima. Two days later, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan followed by a huge attack on 9th August. That day also saw the dropping of the second atomic bomb, over Nagasaki. The number of deaths from the bombs has been estimated as high as 200,000. Recognising that victory was impossible, the Japanese government finally accepted the Allied surrender terms on 14th August. The following day was declared Victory over Japan (VJ) Day. VJ Day was a day of final relief and grateful recognition for the sacrifice of those who had served. Kevin Swaine 07970 787465 [email protected]

MAYFIELD’S MAYFAIR

The Mayfieldians are pleased to announce the return of our much-loved Mayfair on Saturday, May 10th between 1pm-5pm. Plans are well advanced; schools are practicing their maypole dancing under the guidance of Simon Rudge of Mayfield’s Band; stalls are booked; games are planned and entertainment has been booked. We are looking for a May Queen so if you know anyone who might like to be crowned, pop into the Hair Studio in the High Street from 14th April, pick up a ticket and a lucky girl will be chosen at random. This is not a beauty contest!

MAFACS YARNERS TOPPERS

MAYFACS YARNERS and SEW INSPIRED

The Mayfacs Yarners have done it again. A beautiful May Day scene in preparador our villages May Day celebrations in 10th May.

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL Argos Hill Windmill Trust is delighted to announce the dates for this year’s open days. This beautiful local landmark is free to visit between 2 and 5pm on the following Sundays: 11th May 8th June 13th July 10th August 31st august 14th September 12th October. Our dedicated team of volunteers meet every Tuesday morning to continue work on the maintenance and restoration of the mill. Most recently work has focused on covering the round house roof to make it watertight and the repair of one of the sweeps (sails) which sadly was damaged over the winter by encroaching trees. We would love to tell you more about the mill and our ongoing work to keep this historic building in good condition – we would also highly recommend the views from the top floor! Free guided tours are available on open days, and we have refreshments on offer too. (Please note that there are no toilets on site and parking is off-road.) We are always on the lookout for new volunteers so if you are interested and think you might be able to spare us an hour or two, please do get in touch or pop along one Tuesday morning. Our work is entirely funded by donations so we are extremely grateful for every penny. If you would like to know more, please visit our website or Facebook page. We hope to see you soon! http://www.argoshillwindmill.org.uk/ https://www.facebook.com/ ArgosHillWindmill/

A NEW MAYOR FOR SUSSEX

A new Mayor for Sussex? - Have Your Say - As you will know the Government has accepted a bid by East and West Sussex County Councils and Brighton & Hove City Council, to fast-track the creation of a Mayoral Authority for the whole of Sussex. Before taking a decision on whether to proceed with the making of the necessary legislation, the government is seeking views from interested parties, including those who live and work in the area. The consultation seeks views, particularly from interested parties across Sussex and Brighton, on the effect of establishing a Mayoral Combined County. It includes questions on the proposed geography and how the Combined County Authority will make decisions, together with questions on the effects of working across this geography through a Mayoral Combined CountyAuthority: https://www.gov.uk/ government/consultations/sussex-andbrighton-devolution

CHANGES TO PLANNING FEES

Changes To Planning Fees: The Government recently published changes (mostly increases) in planning fees following a consultation in August last year. The new increases in some specific planning fees are in addition to recent changes which will see all other planning fees go up in line with inflation. All the fee increases came into effect from 1st April 2025. The following types of applications see specific fee changes:- • Householder applications from £258 to £528 • Prior approval fees £120 /£125 / £258 rise to £240 /£250 /£516: Discharge of planning conditions for householder decisions £43 to £86: All other discharge of planning conditions £145 to £298: Variation or Removal of a planning condition for householder permissions £293 down to £86: Variation or Removal of non-major planning conditions £293 to £586: Variation or Removal of major planning conditions £293 to £2,000: All other planning fees will rise by 1.7% inflation

MCC UPDATE

It's the realisation of a long-held dream for many residents of Mayfield - plans for a new health and community centre in the village have finally been approved by Wealden District Council. The new centre will be constructed on the site of the existing Memorial Hall at Court Meadow. It will comprise a multi-purpose hall, office space, health consultation rooms and parking. Andrew Cornell, Managing Partner of the Ashdown Forest Medical Centre and Woodhill Surgery said the existing premises are not fit for purpose. At present patients have to consult the practice at Woodhill Cottage, Station Road. Mr Cornell said that without a new surgery the practice might not be able to meet NHS expectations going forward. Some objectors had raised issues with the scheme in principle, particularly its location and concerns about the road network. But a spokesperson for the project said: "Massive thank you to all those who came to support us especially Andrew Cornell, Lucy Jervis and Daniel Lee Billinghurst whospoke so eloquently for our case. "We still have a couple of major stepsto take but this was an important day and a great result. I would also like to mention those who spoke against the plans. While we may not agree with their position they also spoke with eloquence and passion. I hope they now focus their energy on working with us, but if not they deserve to be treated with respect." The council received a total of 222 comments in relation to the application with 162 in support. Mr Cornell told the committee there was a pressing need for new medical facilities. He went on: "When we took over the practice in 2013 we had 2,200 registered patients. Today that number has grown to nearly 3,800." Mayfield District councilor Dr Brian Redman greeted the decision with relief. He said: "I have been personally involved with the scheme for more than six years. It's great news that have cleared this hurdle. Now all we need is to secure the funding to bring the proposal to fruition.

CROWBROUGH MINATURE RAILWAY

We are open this Bank Holiday Saturday 3rd & Bank Holiday Monday 5th May 2pm to 5pm Fares £1 Single Ride £4 Day Rover - unlimited rides on day of issue. No need to book, please purchase your tickets from the Ticket Office located at the back of the station. Free parking. Model boating lake. Crowborough Miniature Railway Goldsmiths Recreation Ground Eridge Road, Crowborough TN6 2TN. We are still taking bookings for children's birthday parties at the miniature railway. Please drop a message, email or enquire in person at the Ticket Office for more information. Alternatively, details are on our website, link below; https://crowboroughminiaturerailway.com/blog/?page_id=26

MAYFACS

Activities coming up: Saturday 3rd May. Create at the Shed – Paint your own Doormat 10 – 12pm Monday 5th May. Bank Holiday - Office Closed. Tuesday 6th May Men on the Move 9.30am meet at Court Meadow. Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm (moved from Monday). Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30pm (moved from Monday) Tuesday Afternoon Club at Colkins Mill Church 2-4pm. Wednesday 7th May. Baby & Toddler Group in the Scout Hall 9 – 11am. Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Thursday 8th May.Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Middle House lunch – by invitation only. Saturday 10th May Hort Soc Plant Sale – Mayfacs Shedders will be there Mayfield Mayfair 1 – 4.30pm. Mayfacs Bottle Tombola and Mayfacs Shedders. Fundraising Activities coming up!!! Sat 10th May – MAYFAIR: MAYFACS are running a bottle tombola this year and we would love any donations of bottles if possible to collect this month. Please bring them to our office or to groups this month! Thank you. Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm meet location each week as it may vary!). Free to attend. Monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance – East Sussex Hearing are hosting monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance Next session 14 May10.30am -12pm MAYFACS office to provide support to Pembury, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings Conquest Audiology patients, with the support of specially trained local volunteers! Please do drop by and find out what support they can offer (including battery replacements) or where you can be signposted to if they cannot support your specific need. MAYFACS Create @ The Shed! Youth Sessions Next Sessions: Saturday 3 May 10-12pm Creative Doormats. Our next Create @ The Shed session takes place on Saturday 3 May for any young people (secondary school suggested ages) interested in getting involved in exploring new skills, being creative and hanging out with like- minded people. Exploring different forms of creative genres including art, music and tech, sessions take place every 1st Saturday of the month. Booking is essential for each session with limited spaces available. Email us on: [email protected] to secure your place. Suggested donations (£5) cover basic materials and are kept to a minimum with funding support MAYFACS receive. Monthly Trips – 2025 Trips Schedule Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities or contact us at the MAYFACS Office on the activity organised). If you would like to attend but need further financial support, please get in touch to discuss. For more information, please visit our website.

MAYFIELD TENNIS CLUB OPEN DAY

Saturday 10th May, 10:00AM to 1:00PM. Mayfield Tennis Club welcomes nonmembers to join us for a morning of tennis. We invite adults and juniors of all standards to enjoy free coaching sessions and hopefully encourage them to take up or to return to the wonderful game of tennis. Our LTA qualified Coach will organise play and introduce newcomers to the game. Although both adults and juniors are welcome at any time between 10am and 1pm, the day is being specially arranged for juniors coaching between 10am and 11:30am and for adults coaching between11:30am and 1pm. Tennis balls and rackets can be provided, if required, and refreshments will also be available. Anyone joining the Club at the Open Day will have their one-off entrance fee waived and will also be offered a free group coaching lesson for one hour with our Coach at a later date. Please do try and join us at our lovely Club for a fun morning of ‘all things tennis’. For more details about the Club please look at our website www.mayfieldtennisclub.co.uk or find us on Facebook and Instagram

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Dates for your Diary: Saturday 10th May - Annual Plant Sale 9am-11am, Memorial Car Park. Wednesday 11th June - outing and tour to Great Dixter in Northiam - please contact Claire Montagu for details and to book your place 01435 872648, or email: [email protected]. Non-members welcome. Tessa Crowe [email protected] www.mayfieldhorticulturalsociety.org.uk

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

We would like to thank the 90 people who came to our sold-out fundraising quiz, a lively night of cheers and groans of, “I told you so”, as teams battled to win half a case of wine and helped raise £1,500 for this year’s Carnival. The winning team completed a double that week, having also won the Rose and Crown’s weekly quiz. Thanks are also due to the other wonderful team behind the scenes who ran the quiz, prepared the supper and served at the bar. Preparations are well underway for Carnival 2025. Jo Andrews has taken over as event manager from Rob Foster, who is having a well-deserved break on his boat after organising the event for several years. Jo is making cracking progress, with the fireworks and first aid booked, the event plan updated and the team of captains set up. This year will pose some extra challenges, with the closure of the Fire Station and work on the Memorial Hall, plus several key people not available. So, if you can help spare a few hours, please do get in touch, or come along to one of our events and get to know your friendly bonfire team. We have a few extra events coming up in May so do save the dates. After the success of the D-Day Beacon lighting last year, we will be helping with the VE Day commemorations on 8th May with lighting the beacon, a display of WWII vehicles, 40s music and a bar. Then on 10th May we will have a stall at the Mayfair and on 15th May we will hold our AGM before the monthly social drinks and try to beat last year’s record time of 5 minutes meeting before the drinking begins. Catherine Hawley: [email protected]