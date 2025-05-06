Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

MAYFIELD’S MAYFAIR

The Mayfieldians are pleased to announce the return of our much-loved Mayfair. Saturday. May 10th between 1pm-5pm. Plans are well advanced; schools are practising their maypole dancing under the guidance of Simon Rudge of Mayfield’s Band; stalls are booked; games are planned and entertainment has been booked. We are looking for a May Queen so if you know anyone who might like to be crowned, pop into the Hair Studio in the High Street from 14th April, pick up a ticket and a lucky girl will be chosen at random. This is not a beauty contest!

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS

Save the date: This year’s Annual Parish Assembly is at 19:30 on Monday 19 May 2025 at Five Ashes Village Hall. Vandalism and antisocial behaviour. Overnight on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March there was a series of acts of vandalism and antisocial behaviour resulting in thousands of pounds worth of damage. The garden plots in South Street were vandalised, a vehicle in Fletching Street, the information kiosk in the High Street, the children’s roundabout (again) and the skate park. The cork noticeboard in the information kiosk was ripped off the back and all the leaflets removed and used in a fire in the skate park. A hole was smashed through the centre of the roundabout so it has been removed and the skate park surface is badly damaged so the area can no longer be used. These mindless acts have been reported to Sussex Police and some information on alleged suspects has been received. We would like to ask residents who live in the vicinity of the South Street car park, Fletching Street and the eastern end of the High Street that might have doorbell cameras to check to see if they have any suspicious activity recorded. Speed indicating devices and Community Speedwatch: Traffic speed is one of the most complained about problems in the Parish. This is a summary of the Traffic Monitoring Report received by the Community Safety and Traffic Committee last month. We now are starting to build up two sources of traffic speed information, the Speed Indicating Devices (SIDs) and Speedwatch sessions. It is fair to say that the SID data is the more representative as they are capturing data on a 24/7 basis and are passive devices whereas Speedwatch sessions have personnel with hi-viz jackets who are pointing a speed gun at the traffic! This does tend to slow them down! Speed Indicating Devices Update: Daily Average Number of Vehicles:

Jan – Mar 2025: Nov – Jan 2024: Jan – Mar 2024

91708418 10883

MPH Percentages

Under 3593.1693.85 93.20

Over 3030.1928,73 30.30

Over 356.846.15 6.80

Over 401.481.29 1.47

Over 450.350.29 0.34

This period’s date covers January 2025 to 06 April 2025. I think many will be surprised that 93.16% of the vehicles were below 35mph, the speed that would incur a traffic penalty. This is very similar to the data for the same period the previous year (see below). Speedwatch Group: There are eight trained members of the Five Ashes and Mayfield Speedwatch Group. We would welcome additional members as that would give greater flexibility and allow us to undertake sessions more often. (Please contact the Parish Council office if you would like to join.) Now that the days are getting longer we will be able to undertake sessions earlier and later in the day. Nine sessions have taken place so far, six in Five Ashes and three in Mayfield. 88 vehicles were exceeding the allowed limit out of a total of 2559. They will have received a letter from the police to that effect. If anyone appears on a list twice, they receive another ‘reminder’ letter and if they appear a third time they are visited by the police and may be cautioned. The data is held centrally (by registration number) and so someone could be noted on a Five Ashes list and on one from Horam, as an example. Keeping up to date with Planning Applications: The Planning Committee would like inform residents that you can follow planning applications you are interested in. By clicking on ‘Track this App’ at the top righthand side of Wealden’s relevant planning application website page you will prompted to provide your email address. This will enable you to be alerted when any new documents are uploaded and be informed if the application is called in for consideration by their Planning Committee North. Information on the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team: Since 2020, Sussex Police’s rural crime team (RCT) has worked to make positive inroads with the rural community across the county, providing a reassuring presence and dedicated point of contact. The RCT has two units, one based in Heathfield and the other in Midhurst. Although based in these locations, each respective unit can be sent anywhere in Sussex. There are always RCT officers working between 8am-midnight. The East Sussex unit currently has one Police Sergeant, six Constables and a few PCSOs. Covering the whole county is a huge job for the rural crime team, most of their work takes the form of investigating rural crime reports and supporting their Police colleagues (e.g. response or neighbourhood policing). The RCT has a wealth of knowledge on specific countryside legislation that enables crimes to be dealt with effectively and robustly. The team also carries out pro-active engagement by attending country and agricultural shows to offer support and advice to the rural community. The main message is that not every crime in a rural area is a rural crime. The main areas of business for Sussex Police’s rural crime team are: Agriculture - The most common crime is livestock worrying. Support farmers after break-ins/theft of machinery and fuel, advise on future security of property. Investigate damage caused by inappropriate use of quad bikes/off-road vehicles. Support farms and countryside businesses when there are instances of activism or protests on their land (e.g. animal rights) Wildlife - Illegal hare coursing. Poaching. Crimes against protected species. Heritage. Damage to the actual fabric of a listed or historic building (recent examples: Bronze Age burrows damaged, and an Anglo-Saxon cemetery being disturbed) . Illegal metal detecting. Equine. Thefts from working stables or equine centres. Theft of horses themselves. Instances of animal cruelty are dealt with in partnership with the RSPCA The RCT also supports agencies such as the Environment Agency and Local Authorities with crimes such as fly-tipping, illegal waste carriers and contamination of land or water courses. There is a dedicated neighbourhood watch style tool called DISC that is available to countryside-based businesses only. It allows information sharing of suspicious activity and the reporting of incidents (much like the DISC system used for retail crime). One You East Sussex roadshow returns to Wealden: Wealden District Council is supporting One You East Sussex to bring free NHS Health Checks back to towns across Wealden. Residents are encouraged to book their NHS health check in advance as spaces may not be available on the day, by contacting [email protected] or calling 01323 404600. Dates and locations in May 2025 Friday 2 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park. Wednesday 7 May – Uckfield, Luxford Field car park Friday 9 May – Hailsham, Vicarage Lane car park Wednesday 14 May – Crowborough, Croft Road car park Friday 16 May – Heathfield, Station Road East car park Residents must meet the following criteria: Be aged between 40-74. Are not currently prescribed blood pressure or cholesterol medications. Do not suffer from diabetes OR heart/circulatory/kidney conditions or previously suffered from any cardiovascular events. Be an East Sussex resident. Have not previously had an NHS health check in the last five years. Parish Council Meetings: The website meeting schedule at https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk provides information on Council and Committee meetings as well as agendas, minutes of meetings and other meeting documentation

MAYFACS

New Repair Café Facebook Page! We are excited to launch a newly created MAYFACS Repair Café Facebook page, which will allow us to better promote the incredible work the Repair Café volunteers do each month. Please do like and follow the page to stay up to date! www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafeMoving Sounds is six special sessions led by Moving Sounds bringing together music and movement for well-being, learning and happiness for all attendees! Next Session: Wednesday 21st May 2025 These sessions are also free to attend, but places are limited, so please book asap to avoid disappointment. For any more information on either of these new activities, please contact [email protected] or call us on: 01435 873888. Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm meet location each week as it may vary!). Free to attend Join the group and explore the local area. Sorry no dogs. Monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance – Next session Wednesday 14th May 10.30am – 12pm, London House East Sussex Hearing are hosting monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance at MAYFACS office to provide support to Pembury, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings Conquest Audiology patients, with the support of specially trained local volunteers! Please do drop by and find out what support they can offer (including battery replacements) or where you can be signposted to if they cannot support your specific need. Create @ The Shed! Youth Sessions: Next Session: Saturday 7th June 2025: 10am – 12pm MONOPRINTING with Ele RossOur next Create @ The Shed session takes place on Saturday 7June for any young people (secondary schoolsuggested ages) interested in getting involved in exploring new skills, being creative and hanging out with like-minded people!Exploring different forms of creative genres including art, music and tech, sessions take place every 1st Saturday ofthe Month. Booking is essential for each session with limited spaces available. Email us on [email protected]to secure your place.Suggested donations (£5) cover basic materials and are kept to a minimum with funding support MAYFACS receive(and will vary depending on the activity organised). If you would like to attend but need further financial support,please get in touch to discuss. For more information, please visit our website. Monthly Trips – 2025 Trips Schedule Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Pleaseemail or pop into the office to secure your place! If you would like to attend anyof our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk for updates of weekly activities orcontact us at the MAYFACS Office on 01435 873888. Spaces available for : Thurs 5th June : Newhaven Fort £19 please note lots of steps Please contact the office to book your place.Repair Café Our next Repair Café will be taking place on Saturday 17 May at The Shed between 10am – 1pm Last repairs accepted 12.15pm. We welcome you to find out more about our Repair Cafes, join us for some tea and cakes (you do not need to bring a repair to attend!) and find out more about our MAYFACS Shed and MAYFACS community. Community Shed holds 3 Sessions every week for anyone to come along and join in! With inside and new external workshop spaces available across all sessions every week, as well as the community garden, bee keeping and the orchard, there is plenty to get involved in whenever you are available! New Shedders always welcome! For more information, please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk/theshed or email [email protected]Little Munchkins Baby and Toddler Group runs term time only. Please do join us every Wednesday (term time) from 9am – 11am for just £3 per family! All carers, grandparents and parents are very welcome! We are looking for volunteer support to help run this fantastic group, which is supported by a rota of volunteers looking after our lovely families. If you are interested in helping, even if occasionally, please let us know. You do not need to have a child attending the group to help, but you re also welcome to still help run the groups with a child joining in too!! All ages welcome. Paint and Sip Evenings Our second Paint and Sip event took place on 2nd April atthe Middle House, with our wonderful Ele leading us painting Van Gogh’s Seascape. These events not only raise much needed funds for MAYFACS but also are a great way to connect and meet people whilst being creative! Our next event will be in June so stay tuned for more information. To register your interest for the next event please email: [email protected]Ukraine Support Hub The support email address ([email protected]) continues to be available at all times and our phone line which is checked daily Monday to Friday (01435 873888) for any further support required, or please visit us at our office anytime to say hello. Our weekly English lessons are at MAYFACS office every Tuesday 10.30 – 12.30 weekly at London House and are available for all our Ukrainian friends at various levels. Please contact the email above to register interest in attending as dates and times of the sessions may change. Support for All on our website: www.mayfacs.org.uk We have been developing our support sections on our website and now have specific areas focusing on Youth Support and Dementia Support available to everyone within our community and the surrounds. This is on top of signposting for financial and other support. Please do visit our website if you need any advice or help, or come into the office and chat with the team. Social media: MAYFACS is on social media! Please follow us to keep up to date with our activities and to learn more about what we do! Contact Details – Lucy Jervis, Freya Huxtable, Clare Vosloo, Becky Smith, Gill Lawday Telephone: 01435 873888 in the first instance and leave a message. We will phone you back. www.mayfacs.org.uk

MAYFIELD PRE SCHOOL

Mayfield Pre-School is currently enrolling for September 2025 and January 2026 for children aged 2 to 4. Places are filling up fast - please don't miss out! Contact Pre-School by phone 01435 872523 or email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a visit.