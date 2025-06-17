Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Saturday 5th July is Village Fayre day!

HADLOW DOWN SUMMER FAYRE:

Saturday 5th July is Village Fayre day! Can you scramble to poach a rosette by beating everyone to the finish in one of our egg-cellent Sports Day races? Sports Day starts at 2pm in the Arena and there’s no egg-scuse not to come and have a go!! Sox Box We've added another Sox Box collection point!!!*** There is now a second collection box at the Playing Field as well as the one in the telephone box opposite the pub! At this year's Village Fayre, we're going to attempt our very own Hadlow Down version of a Guinness World Record... How Many Socks Can You Put On One Foot While Seated?! We're collecting CLEAN socks with NO HOLES (except the one your foot goes into!) and they don't have to have a sole mate - single socks are more than welcome! There's a trophy up for grabs, so come and have a go if you think you've got what it takes to be a record breaker!

NEW INN, HADLOW DOWN

Ladies Advertising Hadlow Down Village Fayre

It is Raffle Time? We’ve got an amazing lineup of prizes waiting to be won, including Service & MOT from The Car Clinic, Vineyard Tour & Wine Tasting for 2 at Downsview Vineyard, Steak Dinner for 2 at The White Hart Buxted, Afternoon Tea for 2 at Buxted Park Hotel, 2 Lounge Tickets at The Picture House Uckfield, Original Artwork by Abbie Hart, 30-Minute Sunbed Session at Alisun Salon, Crowborough. https://www.alisunsalon.com/: 2 Tickets for Urban Jump Trampoline Park. Support a great cause and grab your chance to win something special. Message us to get your tickets today. Tickets will also be available for sale at the Quiz and Bingo nights at The New Inn. https://www.facebook.com/groups/thenewinn.hadlowdown/ A huge thank you to all our generous raffle prize donors... your support means the world to us!

MAYFIELD U3A FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Mayfield and District U3A at Five Ashes Village Hall -TN20 6JA - 2.30. Thursday 17th July - Lewes and Bonfire Night - Andy Thomas. Friday 18th July 2025 - 20th Anniversary Lunch. Chairman’s Report: Our newsletter editor, Madelyn Meredith, is out of action. We wish her a speedy recovery.I notice in the forthcoming events that Heathfield U3A is celebrating its10th Anniversary and of course we are celebrating our 20th anniversary. Iapologise that it will no longer be a garden party. Phyllida de Salis hadoffered her beautiful garden and many of you will be disappointed,especially if it turns out to be a sunny summer’s day. However, thecommittee decided that we will all sleep more soundly if we are notworried about the weather. We plan to have a welcome drink outside andthen have the meal in Colkins Mill Church. You will be receiving invitationslater this month. We want to invite past members so please let me knowof anyone who should be on the list. If you have any photographs, reports,memories of past u3a events please let me have them so that we canmake a display. Meanwhile keep the date free. Mary Brentnall.

St DUNSTAN’S CHURCH

Our Churchyard Working Parties have started again and here is the schedule for the rest of the year: 5th July, 2nd August, 6th September, 4th October and 1st November. They run from 10am to 12noon. Please do come and join us and bring your own tools. Coffee is provided.

BECOME a CHORISTER PROBATIONER

We are offering local children, aged 8 upwards, the opportunity to become a chorister probationer. Singing training is provided, and probationers will rehearse once a week during term times, sometimes with the church choir. A small fee will be given to probationers for singing in Sunday services. This is an excellent opportunity for young people to develop their musical training, including reading music and sight singing. Social events to including pizza parties! Please email Lucy Piercy, Director of Music, on: [email protected] for more details.

MAYFACS

Monthly Trips: Please see here details of our monthly trips and regular activities: Monthly trip places must be booked and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Regular Activities - No need to pre book, unless stated. Thurs 3rd July Visit to Rye £10: Thurs 7th Aug Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead £15, have a tour and understand the work of Scientology: Thurs 4th Sept Visit to Rye (due to popular demand) £10: Thurs 2nd Oct Bedgebury Pinetum Informative Talk and walk £12.50: Thurs 6th Nov Bluewater shopping trip... back by popular demand £12 Thurs 4th Dec Bowling at Hailsham £16

Repair Café: Our next Repair Café will take place at MAYFACS Shed on Saturday 21st June 2025 between 10am – 1pm (last repairs accepted 12.15pm) We now have a tool sharpening service available at our monthly repair cafes! Bring along your blunt knives, scissors, garden tools and blades and let our team make them like new again and ready for those BBQ’s or gardening work this summer! We welcome you to find out more about our Repair Cafes, join us for some tea and cakes (you do not need to bring a repair to attend!) and find out more about our MAYFACS Shed and MAYFACS community. New Repair Café Facebook Page! We are excited to launch a newly created MAYFACS Repair Café Facebook page, which will allow us to better promote the incredible work the Repair Café volunteers do each month. Please do like and follow the page to stay up to date! www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafe

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who braved the chilly evening to support the VE Day commemoration on 8th May. Several hundred people wrapped up for the evening to see the military vehicles arranged by Clive Grey, hear the Mayfield Silver Band play 1940s songs, and join in the community singing led by members of the Mayzing choir, thankfully warmed up by the bar and the hot drinks served by the Bonfire Society and the Neves. The main ceremony at 9:30 was a moving rendition of The Last Post and two minutes silence, then the Scouts formed a guard of honor and the Beacon was lit by our Vice President, Silvia Leeves, who has recently celebrated her 90th birthday, before we sang I Vow to the My Country and God Save the King, played once again by the Mayfield Band. It was a moving ceremony and fitting tribute to honor the many sacrifices that secured our freedom. As always with these events, there was a large team behind the scenes who organised the evening, set up, and cleared up afterwards, and our particular thanks go to Kevin Leeves for coordinating the event. We have two more events coming up this month. Our main spring fundraiser is a race night with a difference, Snail Racing, on Friday 20th June at Crowborough Social Club. We would like to thank Debs Findlater for her help in setting up this new event for us, and for raving about how much fun it will be. Don't worry, we don't use real snails, instead these are animated snails with a sense of humour, who have to dodge the big feet of the gardeners and the swoop of the passing birds whilst they race. You can sponsor a race or just bet on your favourite character. It's fun for all ages, tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children, which includes a hot supper and race card, plus there's a licensed bar at the Social club. Tickets are available online on our website www.mayfieldbonfire.co.uk/events and for cash only at Sew Inspired.

Fundraising Event

Not long now until our big fundraising event - have you got your ticket? All the family are welcome and we're running a minibus service.

Our thanks go to the following local businesses who have all sponsored a race - Mayfield School, Rose & Crown, Wellbrook Motor Services, Scarletts, Mayfield Osteopaths,Sew Inspired, Burnetts and Mayfield Garage.

We've also been donated some fabulous raffle prizes from:

Flower House and Home, The House Café, Sew Inspired, Woody's of Mayfield, Haley Cooper Aesthetics, Blush, Wellbrook Wines, The Hair Studio and Wellbrook Motor Services

Get your tickets from Sew Inspired (cash only).

Torch making

Can you spare an hour or two to help make the 5,000 torches we will burn on Carnival night? We meet at the Scout Hut from 10am till 1pm on most Saturdays throughout July and August. It’s straightforward but dusty work, so best to wear old clothes and gloves. We are making torches at the Scout Hut on July 12th and 26th, plus August 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd, and 30th. We are not at the Scout Hut on Saturday 19th July when the Hut is being used for The Horticultural Society summer show.