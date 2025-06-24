Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

HOUSE OF PLANTS, PLANNING: WD/2023/2728/MAJ

The above planning application came before the Major Wealden Planning Committee last week. Reason for Referral. This application is referred to Committee at the request of the Chairman, Councillor Everitt, who declined to allow the exercise of delegated officer powers. The Chairman considers that the development would cause harm to the High Weald National Landscape through the loss of trees and vegetation, resulting in an adverse visual impact. Executive Summary: This application seeks full planning permission for the demolition of existing polytunnels and the erection of a warehouse and open-fronted storage barn at a former horticultural nursery between Mayfield and Five Ashes. The site lies within the High Weald National Landscape (HWNL) and outside a defined settlement boundary. The proposed development would support the rural economy by facilitating the storage and distribution of agricultural and equestrian feeds by an established local business. Although objections have been raised concerning traffic safety, landscape impact, noise and ecological harm, these matters have been fully assessed. Following revisions, statutory consultees, including the Highway Authority and Lead Local Flood Authority, now raise no objection, subject to conditions. Mayfield Parsh Council objected to the proposal on traffic concerns and road measurements. Watching the webcam of the above application. I was impressed by the points raised by two members Mayfield and Five Ashes Planning committee and a local resident. Their points were valid, succinct and to the point. Wealden Head of Planning, Stacy Robbins proposed the application should be approved subject to ESCC Highways having a site meeting with Mayfield and Five Ashes Planning Committee to discuss the road measurement issues and traffic movements.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

A267 Wellbrook Hill

There was a serious accident outside the Five Ashes Village Hall last Thursday involving two vehicles. There was a substantial oil spillage on the road, although the spillage was treated, vehicles were taking evasive action to avoid the sanded area. Residents reported that it took ages for the road to be cleared of debris after the accident.

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

What a night! Thank you to everyone who supported our inaugural Snail Race Night, whether you came to the event or sponsored a Snail. The final sum is still unknown but it's over £1,000. Special thanks to: Crowborough Social Club News for hosting us and to our wonderful sponsors: Mayfield School. Mayfield Garage. Burnett's Estate Agents. Wellbrook Motor Services. Sew Inspired UK. Blush Beauty. Flower House and Home. Fine Wines of Mayfield. The Rose and Crown Mayfield Ltd. @Woody's of Mayfield. Haley Cooper Aesthetics. @St Dunstan's Pharmacy. Mayfield Podiatry. Mayfield Osteopaths. Leppard’s Butchers. Wellbrook Wines. Scarlett's Frocks & Threads. @The Hair Studio Mayfield. Well done the Bonfire Society and the sponsors. What a wonderful community spirit.

TINA TURNER TRIBUTE NIGHT

All Tina Turner fans! Get ready for an electrifying evening of entertainment at Crowborough Spice Restaurant on the 3rd of July 2025. We are proud to present the upcoming Tina Turner Tribute Night, featuring an incredible tribute artist who will have you dancing in your seat. Tina Turner is one of the greatest singers of all time, known for her powerful voice, electrifying stage presence, and incredible energy. With hits like "Proud Mary," "What's Love Got to Do with It," and "Simply the Best," she became a music icon and a cultural phenomenon. At our Tina Turner Tribute Night, you'll be able to experience the magic of her music live. Our tribute artist is one of the best in the business, with a voice that captures the essence of Tina Turner's music and a stage presence that will have you on your feet. So if you're a fan of Tina Turner's music, then you won't want to miss this event. It's the perfect night out for music lovers, foodies, and anyone who wants to have a great time. Some of the songs that will be featured include "River Deep - Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "Nutbush City Limits." £29.95 per person. Arrive between 6pm and 6:30 PM to enjoy a Full Dine In Menu. Show Start from 7pm

Your ticket includes: From our very special: Starting with Poppadum & Pickle Tray Any Starter each Any Main each Any Nan/Rice each.

To book, call us on 01892661881. Please note: £10 deposit required per person. 24 Crowborough Hill, Jarvis Brook, TN6 2JE

WADHURST FARMERS MARKET

Our last market hads a brilliant turnout. Thank you to all our stallholders and visitors to the market. Our next market will be on Saturday 19 July

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Help Wildlife Stay Hydrated During Hot Weather: As temperatures soar, wildlife can struggle to find fresh water. You can make a big difference right from your garden or balcony: Put out a shallow dish of water for small birds and insects. Add a deeper bowl for larger birds and mammals to drink and bathe. Place rocks or small ramps inside deeper dishes to help fledglings and small creatures climb out if they fall in. Deeper water is also great for animals to bathe and stay healthy. Check daily – keep bowls clean and topped up with fresh water. Your small act of kindness could be a lifesaver for our wild neighbours this summer. Thank you on behalf of the wildlife!

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Summer Show - Saturday 19th July Our annual extravaganza of colour, scent, deliciousness and home grown talent is getting ever closer! Put the date in your diary, Saturday 19 July, starting from 2.30pm. Pick up a schedule from the Post Office, Sew Inspired, The Flower House or visit our brand new website: www.mayfieldhorticulturalsociety.org.uk to find out more. You can send in your wonderful photos now or anytime up to two weeks before the show. Have fun trying to come up with a wacky photo for something beginning with K. Send them to: [email protected] Keep watering the veg and flowers, making the jams & chutneys and doing clever, arty, crafty things. To all the young growers and makers, there are plenty of classes for you and, of course, the Giant Sunflower competition! Keep watering! There is something for everyone. More information next month…Shirley Holland

ST DUNSTANS CHURCH

Thank you to all those who have contributed so generously towards purchasing robes for our new choristers. The children will receive their red cassocks shortly before the 10.15am Service on Sunday 6th July. Churchyard Working Future Dates: 5 July, 2 August, 6 September, 4 October, 1 November Please make a note in your diaries—all help greatly appreciated! Come and Sing Sunday 27 July at St Dunstan’s Come & Sing Evensong Please come and join us if you enjoy singing – all ages and abilities warmly welcomed. 4—5.15pm Rehearsal 5.15—5.45pm Tea 5.45—6pm Quiet Reflection 6—7pm SERVICE 7pm Drinks after the Service Further information from: Lucy, Director of Music [email protected]