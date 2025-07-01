Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Hadlow Down Village Fayre

HADLOW DOWN VILLAGE FAYRE Tomorrow 5 July

Counting down the days…Village Fayre & Dog Show Saturday, 1-5 Hadlow Down Playing Field, School Lane. A Huge “Thank You” to everyone who is currently baking cakes, donating to our Bottle Tombola, helping us raise tents and loaning equipment.

MAYFIELD and DISTRICT U3A –

Lewes and Bonfire Night. Andy Thomas, Five Ashes Village Hall at 2.30pm, July 17. 'Belligerent, stubborn and full of themselves' is how Andy Thomas describes his fellow Lewesians, although he tempers that statement by saying it comes from a sense of pride in tradition. He also describes how Lewes, the County Town of East Sussex, has earned lasting fame in 'the path to liberty. His talk, including a description of the town and its history, will then move on to the drama and symbolism of Bonfire Night; a very long-standing tradition that, apart from the few disruptions due to wars and Covid, has continued for hundreds of years. Andy loves his hometown and this talk will open eyes to some of its very colourful and fascinating history. Talks are free to members and visitors are charged £3 including tea. Visit: www.u3asites.org.uk/Mayfield

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY –

Outing to Great Dixter. On the rather damp morning of Wednesday, June 11 a group of 25 visited Great Dixter for an hour's tour by Michael Wachter, a senior gardener whom members will remember has previously given brilliant talks in Mayfield on propagation and foraging. He gave a fascinating insight into the type of planting used and how decisions are made about future designs. Afterwards people had refreshments in the cafe and the sun came out! There was a chance to further explore and look at the beautiful house as well as the opportunity to buy plants.

Summer Show - When the Scout Hall doors open at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 19, visitors will be greeted by a riot of colour, scent and a very friendly welcome as the Summer Show gets underway. Its success depends on local people (and folk from further afield) entering. Schedules have been picked up over the past few months and entries are welcomed into classes including veggies, flowers, baking, artistry, craft and photography. If you plan to enter items for the show take them to the Scout Hall on the day after 9am but before 10.45am as judging is due to start at 11am. Young people will be very welcome and there's a great chance to display their home-grown sunflowers. Don't forget to measure them, photograph them and send in entries. Details: www.mayfieldhorticulturalsociety.org.uk

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

There are two months to go until the Bonfire Carnival on Saturday, September 20. Helpers are been working to get torches ready for assembly which begins at the Scout Hut this month. They will be there on every Saturday in August from 10-1pm assembling the 5,000 torches needed for processions. Many local societies buy new wooden batons each year to make torches but in Mayfield they prefer to use local materials and re-use where possible, which is better for the environment and fundraising. So they cut fresh hazel sticks from local farms and re-process used sticks where possible. The committee has been working through a mountain of thousands of burnt torches and so far has salvaged more than 4,000 sticks which are now prepped and ready to drill. Details: [email protected]

ROYAL BRITISH LEIGON - MAYFIELD, FIVE ASHES and HADLOW DOWN

The next branch meeting is Wednesday, October 22 at Mayfield Cricket Club. The bar opens at 6.30pm and the meeting starts at 7pm with a brief session of business which incorporates the 2025 AGM followed by a fish and chip (or chicken or scampi) supper at just £9. Organisers would dearly love to see new faces at this meeting. Surroundings are convivial and the speaker is Branch Vice Chairman Brian Oldfield whose talk will be about the background of the founding committee members who, 100 years ago, formed Mayfield RGL Branch in 1925. This will include background, community work and contribution to daily life in Mayfield - and there may be a few surprises! Look out too for the RBL''s large display boards to commemorate the VJ Day 80th anniversary on August 15. It will be exhibited in front of the War Memorial during the week leading up to VJ Day. The branch celebrated its 100th birthday with a visit to Dover Castle on May 22 as a way for everyone to celebrate together. The group travelled courtesy of the Mayfield Scouts Minibus. For information contact: [email protected]

MAYFIELD BAND

If you followed the TV series, 'The Piano' you'd have seen the remarkable sight of a footballer playing piano at the same time as playing the trumpet and singing. It's not something any of us can manage yet but we can manage to match one of the other acts; for the final a young lad of 13 was paired with an 80-year-old man to play a duet. It was lovely to see the two of them working together, and it's something we see every week at Band HQ. Old and young, all stops between, working and playing together is one of the many great features of brass banding and it's as if there is no age gap at all. It's a two-way street of information and, on balance, organisers learn more from kids than they teach them. There was a nearly full turnout of the youth training band following the half-term break with 14 players, including some adult learners, and two newest members from Mayfield Girls' School. They just love their music and want to play everything and anything. And why not? Through UCAS points, or just by demonstrating a diverse range of interests, musical qualifications and attainment, their scholarship and university opportunities will be enhanced. Being involved in different ensembles and playing a variety of instruments also improves musicianship, improves sight reading and introduces p[players to different genres. Information from: [email protected],m

About our Band: It is not known when the Mayfield Band was formed, although one of the earliest photos shows the Band playing in Mayfield High Street in about 1902. It has always been a traditional village band, and has played at flower shows, fetes and village celebrations in most of the local villages and towns at some time. We also play four or five concerts each year. We are privileged to have our own band room, which was built by the players themselves, and is situated in Court Meadow (King George V playing fields) in the heart of the village, with ample car parking facilities. We have a proud history, with family links going back generations, and many contesting successes over the years. As an amateur band, we pride ourselves on being inclusive, and we have members from a large age and ability range. We have a learner’s group, a youth band (which is really a training band as we have several adult learners as well) and the senior band. Our members are from a large area, although most of our young people are very local. There are a number of families that play in the band, where children and parents have learned to play alongside each other. Banding is a highly social activity, and no more so than in Mayfield. The senior players are always keen to help the younger ones, and the emphasis is very much on learning and developing through fun, and a little hard work. The good thing about banding is that it’s never too late to learn!

MAYFACS MEN’S SHED - Has freshly picked produce. Freshly picked at Mayfacs Community Shed and already outside the MAYFACS office ready for tasting. Please come and take some (bring bags!) and enjoy! Any donations would be gratefully received (cash into the box, or card machine available inside). Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10am - 1pm. More and more produce will now follow from the Shed, and we also welcome any surplus donations from local growers, allotments, gardens, businesses etc.We are not only wanting to bring freshly grown produce to the community, but also ensuring we reduce waste by getting surplus to those who can use it. So if you have any produce or food items that you cannot use, please let us know or bring it along to the MAYFACS office Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday mornings for us to put out for others to utilise. Thanks to all the incredible garden volunteers down at Mayfacs Community Shed who have been working hard to grow for us.